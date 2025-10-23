350 London Transit workers on two days strike over pay

OVER 350 workers employed by London Transit bus company are taking strike action today and Monday after rejecting the company’s latest pay offer.

‘We are the frontline workers who keep London moving, are proud to serve the public every single day.

‘Our members play a vital role in the city’s infrastructure and without us, the buses don’t run, and the companies don’t profit.

‘We are the backbone of this industry’, Unite rep for Westbourne Park bus garage Meli Angelo said ahead of today’s strike.

He added: ‘Yet despite our essential contribution, we are facing increasing financial pressure.

‘The cost of living continues to rise sharply, and many of our members are struggling to make ends meet. It is unacceptable that those who generate the company’s revenue are being left behind.

‘We are not asking for anything unreasonable. We are demanding a fair pay rise, specifically, an RPI-linked increase of over 4% to reflect the economic reality our members face.

‘We also call for an immediate halt to the ongoing erosion of our terms and conditions. These attacks undermine the dignity and security of our work.

‘What’s more, there is a glaring injustice in how we are paid. We all do the same job, drive the same buses, on the same routes, facing the same pressures and responsibilities and yet we are paid differently.

‘This inconsistency is unfair and demoralising. Equal work deserves equal pay. No one should be penalised simply because of which garage they work from or which contract they’re under.

‘This dispute is not just about pay. It’s about respect, fairness, and recognition.

‘We urge management to come to the table with a serious offer that reflects the value we bring and the challenges we face.’