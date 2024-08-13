3-month-old Reem’s family slaughtered – Netanyahu blocking ceasefire deal – reports NYT

A BABY girl was the sole survivor of an overnight Israeli attack on a family home in Khan Younis which killed 10 people yesterday.

The three-month-old baby, named Reem Abu Haya, lost both her parents and eight other family members in the attack.

‘This little girl was pulled out of the rubble. Her whole family is dead. Who will take care of her now?’ asked local resident Ibrahim Barbakh.

Recently, Israel has requested new conditions to a Gaza ceasefire deal, making it harder to reach any agreement, reported the New York Times yesterday.

According to the newspaper, which cited private documents outlining Israel’s negotiating stance, Israel informed mediators of the additional terms in late July.

They include ‘suggestions’ that Israel maintains control of southern Gaza’s border and imposes further restrictions on Palestinians returning to northern Gaza after the conflict.

The conditions have reportedly alarmed several members of Israel’s own negotiating team who fear they will undermine the latest ceasefire push.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu denied Israel has imposed any new ceasefire conditions, saying the negotiating team only asked for ‘essential clarifications’ that would help implement a May 27 proposal backed by the United States.

However, this is contradicted by Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant who admitted at the weekend that Netanyahu is the one who is creating obstacles to reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

‘This confirms the latter’s lies and intransigence,’ Hamas Political Bureau member Ezzat Al-Resheq said yesterday.

Al-Resheq said Gallant’s remarks ‘confirm what we have always said, that Netanyahu is lying to the world and the families of the Israeli prisoners in Gaza and that he does not care about the life of the prisoners, and does not want to reach an agreement, and that all he cares about is the continuation and expansion of the war.’

United Nations Human Rights Rapporteur in the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, criticised US funding of Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip yesterday.

Commenting on the Al-Tabin School massacre in which more than 100 people were killed on Saturday, Albanese said: ‘The US funding of Israeli genocide is ballooning as the Israeli army uses ever more lethal bombs.

‘The ones used in the Al-Tabin School massacre sliced bodies to the point of making them unrecognisable. They are now identified by weight: 70kg bag = 1 adult. Revolting’, she said.

Israeli protesters rallied for ‘the right to rape’ prisoners yesterday, with politicians and TV commentators demonstrating in Tel Aviv defending the right of soldiers to mistreat and even rape Palestinian prisoners in detention.

The show of support follows the gang rape of a male detainee by a group of Israeli reservists.