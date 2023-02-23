3.5% NHS pay rise a ‘sick joke’ says Unite

DISMISSING the government’s 3.5 per cent proposal on NHS pay announced on Tuesday as a ‘sick joke’, Unite said yesterday that ‘this will accelerate a Spring of strikes across the health service’.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: ‘This has to be some sort of sick joke.

‘On the day when figures show that the country can well afford to meet NHS workers’ pay expectations, the government is trying to force another year of wage cuts onto the NHS.

‘This will only accelerate a Spring of NHS strikes. This government either does not care about our NHS, its staff and patients, or has a more sinister future in mind for the service.’

The BMA said the 3.5% pay recommendation is ‘more than just insulting,’ to thousands of NHS workers.

Responding to the government’s recommendation to the pay review bodies (PRB) of a 3.5% pay uplift for NHS staff, including some doctors, the BMA Chair of Council, Professor Philip Banfield said: ‘With inflation running at over 10 per cent and some NHS staff having to make use of food banks, for the government to recommend such a low future pay offer and nothing on back pay, is far more than just insulting.

‘It not only fails to take account of the years of pay erosion – with some doctors having experienced real terms pay cuts of up to 35% – but such a paltry uplift may mean many NHS workers simply won’t be able to afford to stay in the job.

‘Countries like Australia are actively recruiting our doctors and other healthcare workers for jobs with far better pay, terms and conditions, and a pay offer like this will do nothing to stem that outflow.

‘The offer is also significantly lower than regular pay growth in the private sector which most recent data, shows to be at 6.7%.

‘Now, more than ever, we need to see the pay review bodies show themselves to be truly independent of government interference and to recommend an appropriate deal that takes account of pay erosion as well as future pay.

‘The BMA meets with officials from the Department of Health today and if ministers truly want to avert strike action by tens of thousands of junior doctors in England next month, there needs to be meaningful negotiations and the prospect of a realistic pay offer on the table – 3.5% is nowhere near that.’

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: ‘Today’s submission to the PRB shows this government’s true colours.

‘Ambulance workers – and others across the NHS including cleaners, porters and care workers – who are the backbone of the health service deserve better.

‘Ministers have no intention of recognising the true value of the entire workforce. It’s a disgrace and will do nothing to end GMB’s NHS and ambulance strikes.

‘This back room deal with some sections of the workforce is a tawdry example of ministers playing divide and rule politics with people’s lives.’