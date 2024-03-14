13-year-old Palestinian boy killed for letting off fireworks!

THE ISRAELI Occupation Forces (IOF) continued their genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank overnight on Tuesday and throughout yesterday.

In the West Bank, they shot dead a 13-year-old boy, identified as Rami al-Halhuli who had been playing with fireworks during Ramadan in the Shu’fat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed support for Rami’s murderers amid outrage over the killing. ‘I salute the fighter who killed the terrorist,’ Ben-Gvir posted on X.

However, witnesses said Rami had shot the fireworks during Ramadan upwards into the air, not at the Israeli forces.

Israeli forces stormed the grounds of the Jenin Government Hospital, shooting one Palestinian man dead and wounding five others. The victim, Rabie al-Noursi, was in his 20s.

Israeli forces stormed the hospital’s yard and opened fire at a group of civilians who were standing in front of the emergency department.

The killing followed multiple raids across the city of Jenin and the Jenin refugee camp. Dozens of Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers, supported by drones and an undercover special unit, took part in the raid in the early hours of Wednesday.

In Gaza, a warehouse used by UNRWA in Rafah as a humanitarian centre was hit in an Israeli attack that caused dozens of casualties.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees confirmed that one of its aid warehouses in southern Gaza was hit, with scores of people wounded.

‘We can confirm that an UNRWA warehouse/distribution centre in Rafah has been hit,’ UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma said, adding there were ‘scores injured’.

At least five people were killed in the ‘bombing of the warehouse’, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.