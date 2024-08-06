12 Palestinians killed in the West Bank!

TWELVE Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces in several areas in the occupied West Bank yesterday, including nine youths.

Two youths and a child were killed at dawn, while seven others were injured during a raid into the town of Aqaba, north of Tubas, bringing the death toll to four.

Occupation military forces stormed into the vicinity of the Turkish Governmental Hospital in Tubas and opened fire on the civilians, killing Bilal Izz al-Din Sawafta, 14 and Ayser Abu Ara, 37, who was killed with a critical head injury.

Occupation forces continued to storm the city of Jenin and its refugee camp and destroy the infrastructure, killing four Palestinian youths in their vehicle.

Ahmed Hussam al-Din Kamel al-Saadi, 18, was killed when the occupation forces bombed his car in the eastern neighbourhood.

Jenin Hospital Director Wissam Bakr said that the scattered pieces of the four bodies were found and then taken to the hospital after the occupation forces prevented the medical crews from reaching the bombed sites.

So far, only Al-Saadi, Ayham Hassan Jabr Zakarneh, and Khattab Majd Badawiya have been identified, in addition to six others injured by shrapnel and bullets.

A Palestinian youth was also killed by Israeli occupation forces at the tunnels checkpoint northwest of Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem.

With the killing of the nine youths, the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since October 7th has risen to 612, including 144 children, in addition to more than 5,400 others who were injured.

Meanwhile in Gaza, a civilian was killed and another wounded in an Israeli bombing of the city of Rafah in the south.

An Israeli drone targeted a group of civilians in the Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood west of Rafah, killing one citizen and injuring another.

The occupation forces also targeted a house at the al-Maghrebi intersection in Gaza City, injuring a number of civilians, including children.