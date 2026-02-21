12 more Filton 24 activists granted bail at Old Bailey

AROUND 100 protesters gathered outside the Central Criminal Court at the Old Bailey as bail hearings concluded for members of the Filton 24, activists charged with criminal damage after taking direct action against Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Twelve defendants were granted bail following the hearing, including several who had spent many months on remand awaiting trial. Five defendants, among them Teuta Hoxha, Kamran Ahmed, Zahra Farooque, Heba Muraisi and Qesser Zuhrah, had been held since November 2024. Six others, including Salaam Mahmood, Moiz Ibrahim, Finn Collins, Harland Archer and Louie Adams, had been remanded since July 2025, while Hannah Davidson has been in custody since August 2024 and remains detained in relation to a separate case.

Yulia Brigadirova, previously granted bail in one matter connected to an action at Elbit’s Instro weapons factory in Kent, was also granted bail in the second case and is due to be released. Prisoners are being released from multiple prisons across England, including HMP Pentonville, Bronzefield, Styal, New Hall, Lewes, Chelmsford and Elmley.

Samuel Corner remains the only member of the Filton 24 still on remand. He was acquitted at trial of aggravated burglary and other serious charges, including GBH with intent against a police officer, but did not apply for bail at the hearing.

The bail decisions followed jury acquittals on aggravated burglary charges, previously the most serious allegation faced by the group and carrying a potential life sentence.

The verdicts rejected the prosecution’s claim that the defendants entered an Elbit facility intending to use carried items as weapons or acted together on a joint enterprise basis.

Four defendants, including Hoxha, Ahmed, Qesser Zuhrah and Heba Muraisi, had previously undertaken hunger strikes demanding bail and the de-proscription of Palestine Action. The High Court recently ruled the government’s ban on the group unlawful.

Outside court, demonstrators accused the government of using harsh prosecutions and anti-terror legislation to deter solidarity activism linked to Palestine.

Chants of ‘Say it clear, say it loud, Filton 24 you make us proud!’ and ‘Free the Filton 24, free them all!’ rang out alongside calls to ‘Shut Elbit Systems down’.

The charges relate to actions targeting Elbit Systems facilities supplying military equipment used by the Israeli army during its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Carolyn Emerson attended carrying handmade placards and told News Line citizens had a duty to oppose complicity in war crimes.

‘I am here to oppose all genocide being carried out in Congo, Sudan, and particularly Palestine,’ she said, adding that public funds should not support companies linked to military operations in Gaza.

Another protester, Imaya, said supporters believed lengthy pre-trial detention had been used to discourage protest activity.

‘Some have been imprisoned for over 18 months,’ she said. ‘The British government is punishing them to try to deter people from protesting.’

Patrick Reynolds, attending with the Irish Brigade, said: ‘An attack on our democratic rights is an attack on our right to assemble and free speech,’ he said, calling for all remaining detainees to be released.

Garz Essad, who travelled from west London to attend, said: ‘I am here today for each and every prisoner who stood up against the system,’ he said. ‘Who risked their freedom for the freedom of others.’