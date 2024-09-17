11,355 Children Killed In Zionist Genocide

THE Gaza Health Ministry has published a report detailing the name, age, gender and identification numbers of tens of thousands of people killed by Israel over the past 11 months since the regime launched its genocidal war against the Palestinians.

The shocking 649-page document, released on Monday, contains the details of 34,344 Palestinians killed as of August 31, as the process to collect data for nearly 7,000 more people continues.

At least 41,252 people have been killed since the start of Israel’s war on October 7th, 2023.

The initial 14 pages of the document are the names of infants killed under one year old.

The statistics also show that 11,355 children have been killed so far, a third of the total deaths.

‘This is a genocide of children. 14 pages of babies. Babies. This is nothing short of an attempt to expunge a people,’ Heba Gowayed, a sociology professor at the City University of New York’s Hunter College, wrote on social media.

The final 11 pages list Palestinians aged 77 to 101, all of whom were born prior to the establishment of the Israeli regime in 1948 on appropriated Palestinian territory.

The ministry also clarified that 60 per cent of those killed in the Gaza war were women, children, and elderly people, while the vast majority of the rest will likely be unarmed, civilian men.

‘October was the deadliest month for Palestinian children and women according to the ministry, while the months from March to August were the deadliest for men,’ the report added.

The toll of the war extends beyond direct casualties, as indirect deaths from disease and hunger may eventually number hundreds of thousands.

A July report from UK medical journal The Lancet, estimated that Israel’s military aggression on Gaza could result in a staggering death toll of between 149,000 and 598,000 Palestinians if the war had concluded at that time.

The ministry also said that it has documented the names and identities of 67,433 individuals who have been injured in the ongoing Israeli airstrikes and ground operations.

This is while more than 95,000 Palestinians have been wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza, with many bodies remaining under the rubble of homes and buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes.

The release of the document comes at a time of global public outcry over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where access to medical care, food, and basic necessities remains critically limited due to ongoing Israeli blockades and military aggressions.

Hospitals and healthcare systems in the region are overwhelmed, further exacerbating the suffering of the population.

Israeli airstrikes have indiscriminately affected all areas of Gaza, with civilians facing attacks even in United Nations shelters, schools, and hospitals.

The Gaza Health Ministry’s report serves as a reminder of the poignant human cost of the devastating genocidal war, underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire, amid Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence on retaining an Israeli presence in Gaza.

