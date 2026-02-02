100,000 march for Palestine and demand the TUC must call a general strike

MORE than 100,000 workers, students and youth marched through central London from Russell Square to Whitehall on Saturday afternoon chanting ‘From the River to the Sea Palestine will be Free!’

It was the 34th London National March for Palestine since the Israeli genocide in Gaza began in October 2023.

Thousands of students and youth waved placards and Palestinian flags and there were numerous trade union banners, including from the NEU, NASUWT and UCU teachers unions, FBU, RMT, Unison and others.

The loud and lively delegation behind the Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists banner chanted: ‘General Strike for Palestine – Kick Starmer Out! 1234 Occupation No More – 5678. Israel is a Terrorist State!’

As the march was assembling several demonstrators spoke to News Line.

Nisar Dean from Harrow, west London, said: ‘I am attending my 34th march for Palestine. I have done 150,000 steps, 100km, 60 miles.

‘I carry a message of unwavering stance of the truth over falsehood in humanity’s struggle against tyranny and injustice and oppression. I am only 81 years old. Free Palestine, and make all humans free.’

Ninu Lanipinlamp, from Finland, said: ‘I travelled from Finland as an independent photographer. Protests are quite common in my country. I flew in to support the Palestinian cause for freedom. I wanted to feel the atmosphere of London.

‘I believe everyone has to do their own part to get the word out, to step up, and to share with the world what is happening in Palestine, including the reality behind the false ceasefire.

‘I want to take this back to Finland and show that Palestinians still need our help.’

Aristotle Henson, a business and music student from Atlanta, Georgia, at UCL, said: ‘I play the guitar and sing and write my own songs and I strongly support Palestine and the anti-ICE demonstrations in the USA where innocent people are being killed.

‘It says in our constitution that we have the right to protest, but what’s happened in Minnesota shows that we don’t.

‘But if people band together with a plan and a purpose we can change the world for the better. Genocide is terrible for the world.

‘There should never be a point when a group of people or a race are being wiped out. I think we are definitely getting more conscious and fighting oppression worldwide.

‘Palestine is the most extreme case of colonialism, and its victory will lead to the whole world changing for the better.’

Anabella Knapp, UCU member and lecturer at Goldsmith’s College said: ‘I’ve been a strong supporter of the Palestinian movement since I started my undergraduate course in the USA.

‘I did a lot of legislative advocacy in the USA to encourage Congress to stop funding Israel, but with little success. In Britain and the USA we need more community action We’ve got to stop funding Israel now.

‘The West Bank attacks are increasing every day. I would support a general strike for Palestine. Now is the time we’ve got to change the world.’

