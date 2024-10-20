Over 10,000 workers and youth rally for Palestinian state!

OVER 10,000 workers, youth and their families rallied in Trafalgar Square on Saturday for a ‘day of action for Palestine.’

The rally was called by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) ‘to demand that Britain ends its complicity in Israel’s genocide in Palestine, and its bombing and ground invasion of Lebanon.’

The PSC said: ‘The year-long genocide in Gaza continues, alongside attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Israel is attacking and invading Lebanon, and we are confronted with the imminent threat of an even wider war.

‘We will take action in our communities to demand: stop the genocide in Gaza, hands off Lebanon, don’t attack Iran!’

The Trafalgar Square rally commenced with chants of ‘Free, Free Palestine! From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free! Stop arming Israel! Starmer – shame on you! Lammy – shame on you!

PSC vice-chair Neha Shah condemned the genocide, ‘the murder of children and women’ and the bombing of hospitals and schools. People ‘killed with British arms parts made in British factories – a genocide made in Britain.’

These condemnations of the Starmer government and the US administration were repeated by other speakers, but none called for the trade unions to take strike action.

The crowd cheered when it was announced that dockers in Greece had blocked the transport of a cargo of arms to Israel.

And workers and youth who spoke to News Line were for a general strike!

Dylan from south London said: ‘I think a general strike is a good idea. I support that because there is no other option.

‘It’s a two-party state in Britain and America. They won’t stop the genocide. Both the US and UK governments are arming Israel.

‘We need a general strike to change the position on Palestine.’

Jem, from northwest London, told News Line: ‘I feel action should have been taken. I’m for a full arms embargo and sanctions on Israel.

‘Trade unions should be taking action in the name of human rights. I support the call for a general strike to stop the genocide. We need a different kind of government – one for the workers.’

Doura, a young Palestinian living in Britain, declared: ‘A workers government that supports Palestine would be a dream come true.

‘I agree with a general strike. There has to be economic pressure. The Labour government here and the US governments’ foreign policy is biased.

‘The trade unions must take serious action to stop arming Israel and for a ceasefire. I agree that the British trade union leaders were disgraceful for not holding the day of action the TUC voted for.’

George Decaudaviene from New Cross said: ‘I agree with the trade unions holding a general strike.

‘I’ve been on all these marches but a palpable impact has not come from them. For me living in this capitalist society the only way to have an impact is strike action.

‘I would agree with a workers government going forward to socialism. Unfortunately we’ve got a Labour leader who doesn’t represent workers in the slightest.

‘Starmer is a Tory in disguise, he represents big business interests.’

Fatima from Bahrain and living in Camden simply said: ‘I support the Palestinian resistance.’

King’s College film student from Peru, Patricio declared: ‘The UK trade unions should take action.

‘I agree with a general strike. We need a different government from the Labour government today that supports Israel.

‘We should stop arming Israel and stop the genocide.

‘I agree socialism would be better.

‘Film and arts are a good way to struggle for human rights and raise consciousness.’

The platform announced a new national march on November 2nd, to mark the anniversary of the 1917 Balfour Declaration that gave the go-ahead to the then little known Zionist movement for the colonisation of Palestine.

As well as filling Trafalgar Square, many activists also demonstrated outside Downing Street. Police also had to send officers to Tower Bridge around 6.00pm after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic.

Speakers at the rally included left-wing comedian Alexei Sayle and Fran Heathcote, the general secretary of the civil service union, PCS.

None of them called for a general strike.

In the morning, the PSC also held a 10am-4.30pm conference: ‘Trade Unions Building Solidarity with Palestine’.

The conference did not take a resolution for a general strike for Palestine and therefore did not adopt it as its policy.

It announced the November 2nd march and a further ‘Day of Action’ on 28 November.

