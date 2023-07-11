1,000 Barts workers voting to strike – no 2-tier NHS!

Over 1,000 NHS workers at Barts Health NHS Trust in the City of London began voting for strike action yesterday in a fight against low pay and understaffing.

Tens of thousands of junior doctors begin five days of strike action across the country at 7am tomorrow, while thousands of NHS consultants are to strike for two days next week, on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st July.

Hundreds of Unite members at the nearby St Thomas’ Hospital in Westminster are also striking on 20th and 21st July.

Last year a tireless campaign by Unite activists and union reps at Barts, which included strike action, paved the way for the workers to be transferred back to NHS employment.

The cleaners, caterers, porters, security guards, ward hosts and domestic staff had previously been employed by the international public services privateer Serco.

But over 1000 workers who transferred onto NHS terms after 31 March 2023 are now absolutely furious that Barts is refusing to pay them a £1,655 lump sum which is part of the NHS pay deal.

A significant number of the workers are also losing money due to the way the NHS disregarded their length of service while employed by Serco and attempts by the Trust to pay workers inferior overtime rates.

The workforce are also suffering the effects of the worst staffing crisis in NHS history.

Over-stretched and overworked, they are calling on Barts and the UK government to address the chronic shortages blighting their hospitals.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: ‘Over 1,000 workers who won their rights to be NHS workers are now fighting against low pay and understaffing at Barts.

‘They’re employed by the NHS now, so they should be paid the lump sum like everybody else.

‘The workers have a proud history of fighting for fairness and winning. Unite will not accept the lowest paid workers at the trust being short changed.’

The ballot opened yesterday and closes on Tuesday 22nd August.

Unite regional officer, Tabusam Ahmed said: ‘Unite will not allow Barts to continue to pay workers who are no longer outsourced less money than other NHS staff.

‘Barts has chosen to continue to do wrong by these workers who have been underpaid for over a decade.

‘It’s time to stop cutting corners and pay workers what they’re owed including NHS bank workers.’