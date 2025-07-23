100 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Gaza Attacks

At least 100 Palestinians, including 34 aid seekers, were killed and 534 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza yesterday, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

In Gaza, even those who are saving lives are starving, with medics and journalists continuing working despite hunger.

Raja al-Attar, an ambulance driver, said: ‘We continue our work despite the spreading famine and the severe shortage of food supplies. I haven’t had a single meal in the past two days, and I’m barely holding on,’ he said.

‘My family is also struggling – they can’t access even the most basic necessities. We were forced to flee our home in Deir el-Balah because of the ongoing military operation. Right now, I’m sleeping at my workplace, because there’s nowhere else to go.’

Journalists, too, are battling to find bread to keep themselves on their feet to report on the worsening crisis.

‘Working amid this famine is not just difficult; it’s a heavy burden we carry every day to keep reporting,’ said Nour Swirki.

‘We already spend most of our time in the field, and now that work is made even harder by the constant search for food. In Gaza today, finding even one meal feels like a miracle.’

The number of journalists killed in Gaza rose to 231 yesterday, following the killing of Tamer Al-Za’anin and Walaa Al-Jaabari.

The Government Media Office (GMO) reported that journalist Walaa Al-Jaabari, who worked as a news editor with multiple media organisations, was killed at dawn yesterday, Wednesday, when her home was bombed.

She was martyred along with her husband and five of their children.

Journalist Tamer Al-Za’anin, who worked as a photojournalist with several media outlets, was killed on Monday by gunfire from an Israeli force that had abducted Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, the director of field hospitals.

The GMO strongly condemned the targeted killing and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation army.

It called on the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and all journalist bodies around the world to denounce these systematic crimes against journalists and media workers in the Gaza Strip.

The statement held Israel, the US administration, and all countries complicit in the crime of genocide, topped by the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, fully responsible for these heinous and brutal crimes.

The GMO urged the international community, international organisations, and all bodies related to journalism and media around the world to condemn the Israeli crimes, hold it accountable in international courts, and bring its war criminals to justice.

It also called for serious and effective pressure to stop the genocide, to protect journalists and media professionals in Gaza, and to put an end to their targeted killings and assassinations.