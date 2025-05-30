10% of Gaza’s population has been killed, injured or detained by Israel!

TEN per cent of Gaza’s population has been killed, injured, disappeared, or detained since Israel launched its genocidal war on 7 October 2023, according to a new report by the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

The Geneva-based organisation released the findings to mark 600 days since the beginning of Israel’s campaign.

The report states that 90% of those killed by Israeli forces are civilians with no involvement in combat. Of all victims, 31% are children and 21% are women.

Thousands of the injured have suffered amputations or permanent disabilities, including more than 10,000 children who have lost at least one leg.

Euro-Med further revealed that 98% of Gaza’s population has been forcibly displaced at least once, with most currently sheltering in ruins or makeshift tents.

Israel has systematically targeted infrastructure, destroying or damaging 80% of the territory’s buildings and crippling 90% of its schools, hospitals, and universities.

The Monitor reported that Israeli authorities label those who do not evacuate as ‘collaborators with a terrorist organisation’, justifying continued bombardment of areas where civilians remain.

Water access has been slashed by 99%, with 719 water wells destroyed.

Virtually the entire population now faces extreme food insecurity.

Deliberate starvation, the report said, is being used as a weapon of forced displacement.

Since the closure of all crossings on 2 March, Gaza’s 2.4 million residents have been trapped in conditions of famine.

At least 100 deaths due to malnutrition have been confirmed, including 42 children.

On the issue of detention, Euro-Med documented approximately 4,700 Gaza residents currently held in Israeli prisons or disappeared without charge.

Testimonies from 100 released detainees described 42 distinct forms of torture and abuse, including electric shocks, rape and sexual assault, beatings, strip searches, and deaths under torture.

The report concludes that Israel’s war on Gaza, executed with full support from the United States, constitutes an ongoing genocide.

The assault has resulted in over 177,000 Palestinians killed or injured, most of them women and children.

More than 11,000 remain missing under rubble, and hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced from their homes.