THE European Union’s leadership is attempting a ‘constitutional coup’ by appropriating the sovereign rights of individual countries in violation of community laws and regulations, Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boka said in an article published in the Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

The minister said: ‘We’ve got a constitutional coup here in the European Union.

‘It’s happening without political support from member states and European citizens, in violation of the letter and spirit of EU treaties, undermining the constitutional order and state institutions.’

Boka warned that the Hungarian government ‘will not sit idly by’ as this happens.

‘European countries and European citizens must regain control over European cooperation and European institutes,’ he wrote.

The minister argues that this is essential to defend Hungary’s sovereignty, preserve ‘European values regarding democracy and primacy of law’, as well as to improve European collaboration.

‘To this end, we have recently begun a systematic review of the European Union’s powers, as it has become common practice for the EU to quietly expand its authority,’ Boka said.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly accused the current European leadership, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, of violating fundamental EU agreements and trying to usurp the rights of sovereign nations, including on the political stage.

EU leaders exploit loopholes in the law to hide their illegal actions, seeking to seize all power in the European Union, Hungarian officials say.

In this context, Budapest has called on its allies to prevent Brussels from fulfilling its ‘imperial ambitions’ and to fight for preserving the national sovereignty of the EU member countries.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul believes that Russia’s continued achievements on the frontlines could pose a ‘serious threat’ to NATO.

According to the German government’s analysis, ensuring security in Europe will require shielding it from Russia’s influence, Wadephul told the DPA news agency.

He argued that security can only be maintained through ‘strength and unity within the (NATO) bloc, along with the Bundeswehr’s defence capabilities’.

The German top diplomat emphasised that if Russia achieves sustained military successes in Ukraine, it will ‘pose a serious threat to NATO’.

He also noted that there was no point in providing Ukraine with security guarantees without clear commitments from the United States.

According to Wadephul, Ukraine could be prepared to make concessions, including on territorial issues, only if these were accompanied by reliable security guarantees from the West, first and foremost from the US.

Nevertheless, Europeans must also contribute, the foreign minister said.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry gave a reserved response to Chairman of the German parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Armin Laschet’s proposal to appoint an EU special envoy to Russia.

On December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Defence Ministry’s expanded board meeting that European politicians are ‘whipping up hysteria’ and ‘instilling fears’ about an alleged clash with Russia.

Claims of a possible Russian attack on Europe are ‘lies and nonsense’, Putin stressed.

Members of the Clan del Golfo drug cartel, also known as Los Urabenos, which specialises in drug trafficking to the United States and Europe, are fighting for Ukraine in the Kharkov Region as members of a foreign private military company, Yevgeny Lisnyak, deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration, said.

Lisnyak told a briefing: ‘According to information from a foreign source linked to French intelligence, members of the Colombian drug cartel Clan del Golfo, also known as Los Urabenos, are fighting on the side of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov Region.

‘These reports are backed up by photos of logos, propaganda posters, and a military identity card of a foreign mercenary, which were found at strongholds near the village of Radkovka in the Kupyansk district.’

The Colombians are members of the Ares Group foreign private military corporation, which is fighting as part of the Ukrainian army.

Lisnyak added: ‘The cartel’s fighters are not mere mercenaries, they are gaining combat experience, are taught by Ukrainian instructors to operate drones, to later use these skills in Colombia.

‘Moreover, they establish new channels for cocaine trafficking to Europe via corrupt structures in Ukraine and Moldova, using auxiliary companies of the Agrotrade business and logistics of the Ukrainian army.’

Anti-Ukrainian sentiments in Poland are likely to continue growing, Speaker (Marshal) of Poland’s Sejm, or lower house of parliament, Wlodzimierz Czarzasty told the RMF24 radio station.

He explained: ‘Anti-Ukrainian sentiments are on the rise, this has been going on for a number of years already.

‘Obviously, the longer this (the presence of Ukrainian refugees in Poland) continues, the more people get tired of each other, the easier they fall prey to false narratives and create stereotypes.

‘This problem will not vanish tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, this problem will trigger increasingly radical sentiments.’

The attitude toward Ukrainian refugees and Ukraine in general has been worsening recently.

Thus, according to the Res Futura analytical centre’s SentiOne AI-platform data, in March, Polish social media users showed the most hostility toward Ukrainians in the past three years of the Russia conflict.

According to the Polish interior ministry, more than 1.5 million Ukrainian citizens are currently living in the country, with more than 900,000 of them enjoying temporary protection and refugee benefits.

Serbia strongly supports US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine and proposes that the parties involved hold talks in Belgrade, Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric said.

‘Peace in Ukraine is the most pressing problem for Europe,’ he said in an interview with Der Spiegel. ‘We strongly support US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and all other initiatives that may put an end to hostilities.

‘Belgrade can serve as a venue for talks. We are among the few capitals that can be directly reached from the United States, Europe, Russia, China, or the Middle East. Apart from that, we are known as hospitable and tactful hosts,’ he emphasised.

US representatives held separate consultations with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Florida last weekend.

After the meetings, US Vice President JD Vance said: ‘The breakthrough that I do feel that we’ve made is that all of the issues are actually out in the open.’

In turn, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff described his discussions with the Russian delegation led by special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev as ‘productive and constructive’.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Dmitriev would brief President Vladimir Putin on his talks in Miami as soon as he returns to Moscow.

The Ukrainian side was represented in Florida by Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Andrey

Gnatov.