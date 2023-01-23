‘We’re heading for a general strike’ say UCLH nurses

THE HUGE picket of around 400 nurses on the steps of University College Hospital (UCH) on the Euston Road in central London was featured in all the news reports of the Royal College of Nursing’s two days of strike action last Wednesday and Thursday.

A colossal sound of nurses chanting greeted the ears: ‘What do we want? – Fair Pay. How are we going to get it? – strike; Protect the NHS. We are the NHS; 1 2 3 4 5. Keep our NHS alive.’

Beverly Henry, a nursing sister of 20 years experience, told News Line on Wednesday: ‘I believe nurses deserve a pay rise. For so many years we have been underfunded and underpaid, it’s time we’re given our rightful pay and the recognition that we deserve for the contribution we make to the NHS and to society.

‘I work in the neonatal unit. We’re dedicated to our patients. We always give of our best. But we need to be rewarded. The government must give us rightful pay. Something is going to have to buckle because of the pressure we’re under.

‘I think all the unions should come together to put more pressure on the government. We’re heading for a general strike. 1926 was the last one.

‘Surely they should talk to the nurses. Now is the time for us to stand up against what they’re doing. They’re trying to get rid of the NHS.’

Beatrice, a ward nurse said: ‘We’re striking today for patient safety really, and because of so many vacancies. Lots of nurses are leaving. I qualified last year but two of my colleagues have already quit.

‘They spend money on other things – not improving safety. We are struggling to keep our heads above water. London is very expensive. To rent a room on a nurse’s salary is becoming impossible.

‘There have been a lot of cuts in council services affecting patients, who end up in hospital. They’re not eating well and can’t heat their houses, which affects their general health. It’s a chain reaction.

‘This government gives money to their friends. It has been there too long and shouldn’t have been there in the first place. It would be better if all workers came out. They’re threatening to illegalise strikes.’

Mathura, a medical student said: ‘I think the nurses are frontline workers and they deserve more pay than they get. My consultant was saying that house prices used to average £160,000 and now they are £260,000.

‘Junior doctors get less pay because it was cut, but also because of the effects of inflation. They are also taking away their basic rights, for example, junior doctors are doing night shifts for more days in the week than they are legally allowed to.’

Linda, a senior critical care nurse said: ‘I need the NHS in order to survive as well. You read about America and wouldn’t want to live there. It’s the only country in the world where you can go bankrupt to pay for healthcare. This is the only country actively heading that way.

‘What’s going on is criminal. Money is being siphoned off into private pockets. What we have here is amazing. There needs to be a commitment to protecting it – not destroying it, as this government is doing, by its lack of concern for the vast majority of the population that can’t afford to pay for it.

‘I think all unions should act as one. And not just the unions but the whole country who rely on the NHS. The whole population has to fight for the NHS.

‘There were two phases in the pandemic when the death rate of patients was enormous: in March to July 2020 and January to April 2021. We expected the NHS to get better and that we would be appreciated for our contribution. I now go home to a cold house and only turn the oven on once a week.’

A march from UCH to Westminster was organised by ‘NHS workers say NO’ supported by a coalition of other organisations on Wednesday.

The march was several thousand strong and very lively with constant chanting by the striking nurses carrying of banners and posters.

David Douglas, on the RMT National Executive and Steve from Wigan were carrying the RMT Wigan banner.

Douglas, speaking in a personal capacity, said: ‘We’re expressing solidarity with the nurses. It would be really nice if the TUC took ownership of a general strike. The anti-union laws are deplorable and take away basic rights.’

ASLEF members followed them with their banner.

Opposite 10 Downing Street at 4pm the speakers began addressing the rally. Alia Batt a psycho-therapist congratulated people for the march and said: ‘The NHS has undergone a decade of degradation through austerity cuts.

‘So much money has gone into privatisation we are not able to do our jobs properly. They have the audacity to say that rail workers, nurses, postal workers and others are asking for too much while they have not had a pay rise for years.’

Holly Turner, a nurse from ‘NHS Workers Say NO’, said: ‘We stand with all workers in struggle as part of the working class, who have the right to strike. Shame on this government, on Rishi Sunak, Steven Barclay and Jeremy Hunt.

‘This is a pivotal moment – the longer it goes on, the bigger the crisis will grow. Staff are doing more and more overtime, the care is getting more and more substandard,

‘We are coming together and rejecting the government’s divisive tactics. We must know our value.’

Dr Silan Fidan from Doctors Association UK, said: ‘We have got to show doctors’ support to cover the nurses’ backs. We’re committed to fighting this government.

‘The NHS is in its worst crisis in history, with excessive mortality rates, tripling of waiting lists since 2020, over 200,000 deaths during the pandemic, and record ambulance waits.’

Dr Kishore Kukendrarajah, a cardiology registrar, said: ‘2023 is going to be tough. We won’t be facing it alone. It’s not a coincidence there are soaring energy bills and increases in rents causing a crisis in health because of cold and hunger and people having no roof over their heads. The homeless have the highest mortality.’

There was a moving speech from Laura Godfrey-Isaacs, a community midwife in London. She said: ‘This government doesn’t care about mothers and babies. 39% of maternity units are “inadequate” or “require improvement”. There are more than 30,000 a year of women with post birth stress disorders.

‘The Ockenden report revealed a systemic failure in maternity units in England. Suicide is the main cause of death in the perinatal period. Our staff are crying out for help. They have debts of £46,000. 55% of midwives consider leaving before they qualify.

‘The profession is struggling with an excessive workload and moral injury, and they are not earning a living wage.

‘Women have caring responsibilities and face the highest costs for childcare in the world. Midwives can’t afford to live in London.

‘Those left, work more than they want of “bank” shifts to supplement their income. Maternity care matters. The service is inadequate and unsafe to mothers and babies and staff.

‘Our protest is not just about pay. We need proper funding to do our job properly. This government doesn’t care.’

Ben Selby, the FBU Assistant General Secretary Elect said: ‘In our industry we suffer from underfunding, cuts, and longer response times. We are balloting now and may strike in February.

‘Something has changed. Unions are rising up.

‘Our demands are modest – pay us fairly and fund the service. Let us elect people that will do this.

‘Labour must stop pretending to be Tories and stop flirtation with privateers. Nurses were clapped and now they could be sacked.’