‘We will defend our country and bring back President Maduro’

LATIN Americans who could not get on to the speakers’ platform at the Venezuela Solidarity rally outside Downing Street on Saturday, addressed the crowd later.

Carolina Graterol said: ‘I’m also an ordinary Venezuelan who feels rage and indignation for the evil attack of US military forces against Venezuela. But let me tell you, that rage I feel is mixed with hope.

‘My hope is that this abhorrent event that stained the history of Venezuela can serve as a wake up call, to all the nations to confront fascism and to confront the industrial military complex that runs the United States.

‘We cannot allow a mafia government headed by conmen, corrupt and degraded men to take our planet to wars and destruction.

‘It is time to confront the governments of the United States and Israel and denounce them for what what they are: genocide enterprises and money greedy entities.

‘I want to express here my solidarity with the people from Palestine, Yemen, Cuba, Nicaragua, Burquina Fasso and many others who are fighting the murderous machines of the US and the occupying entity.

‘We won’t wait for the United Nations to defend us. Venezuelans will defend Venezuela because for us “to defend” has a different meaning than in Europe.

‘For us to defend our country is to make sure Venezuelans have food to eat, have education, have a roof over their heads and opportunities to flourish. We will defend our country and bring back our President Nicolas Maduro Moros and his wife Cilia Flores not with weapons, but with diplomacy.

‘For a country like Venezuela that has spread solidarity around the world for decades it is wonderful to get some solidarity back.

‘For a country and a government that has been demonised in the big media beyond recognition, this is finally a turning point, when people will learn about the real Venezuela, not the fake image the media never stops to portray.

‘Nosotros venceremos!!!!’

Bolivian Miriam Amancay Colque said: ‘I’m here on behalf of the “Latin Americans Stand With Palestine” group.

‘Imperialism is attacking again. Having caused devastation in the Middle East, supporting the genocide, occupation and apartheid in Palestine, yankee imperialism now intends to re-colonise Latin America and the Caribbean, to steal their natural resources.

‘Trump and his white supremacists neo-cons have revived the Monroe Doctrine, which is an instrument of imperialist expansion and subjugation of our region. For them Freedom and Democracy is to invade, destroy and kill innocent people.

‘We strongly repudiate the threats made against Mexico, Cuba and Colombia! We condemn this cowardly imperialist attack on Venezuela and demand the release and return of President Maduro and the FirstCombatant Cilia Flores! LONG LIVE VENEZUELA!

‘Why does Keir Starmer and his government refuse to condemn the attacks on Venezuela? Because, like in Palestine, they are collaborating with the US and are complicit in the Venezuelan aggression. And that is Labour’s miserable history of following USA policy!

‘President Petro was right when he said: “drug traffickers live in Manhattan and Miami and they are Trump’s neighbours”. There are dozens of US military bases in Latin America and they should all be shut down.’

Yonatan Mosquera told News Line: ‘We are here today because of Britain’s role in supporting America’s imperialist war against Venezuela. It’s an economic war where Venezuela’s gold has been seized.

‘I’m from Colombia and I support Venezuela and I’m against the demonisation of Maduro. What we want is victory for Venezuela and their right to defend themselves against America’s attack.’