Warehouse workers join California Amazon drivers strike

STRIKING Amazon delivery drivers and despatchers from Palmdale in California, who are members of the Teamsters trade union extended their strike and were joined by an Atlanta area warehouse (ATL6) on Friday, to demand the company stop its unfair working practices.

The growing strike will continue until Amazon reinstates the unlawfully terminated Palmdale employees, recognises the Teamsters, respects the contract negotiated by the workers, and bargains with the Teamsters union to address low pay and dangerous working conditions.

Tom Culver, a striking driver from Palmdale who travelled to Georgia for the picket said: ‘We do the same job as other package delivery drivers, but Amazon pays us half as much.

‘We are taking our strike across the country to stop Amazon’s unfair labour practices and to force the company to negotiate a contract that treats its drivers fairly.’

Amazon drivers and despatchers began their strike at an Amazon delivery in Palmdale on June 24th.

They have picketed 10 Amazon warehouses around the country during their month-long strike, including facilities in California, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, and now Georgia.

Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 396 in Los Angeles said: ‘Since this strike started on June 24th, these Amazon workers have remained united in pursuit of fair pay and safe jobs.

‘Despite Amazon’s illegal refusal to recognise their union or engage in bargaining, the community and fellow workers in this industry have consistently shown unwavering support.

‘Millions of Teamster members stand shoulder to shoulder, with firm resolve, supporting their brothers and sisters at Amazon.

‘Together, we are resolute in holding this corporate criminal accountable for its treatment of their workers.’

The workers are part of Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner (DSP), Battle-Tested Strategies (BTS).

The Teamsters union added: ‘Despite the absolute control it wields over BTS and workers’ terms and conditions of employment, Amazon has refused to recognise and honour the union contract.

Instead, Amazon has engaged in dozens of unfair labour practices in violation of federal labour law, including terminating the entire unit of newly-organised workers.

Jessie Moreno, another striking driver said: ‘I’ve been chased by dogs. I’ve been sent to deliver in the desert with two bottles of water.

‘All for the packages that Amazon puts ahead of our safety.

‘We organised a union because we deserve to be treated like human beings.

‘We are going to win the good jobs that our families need.’

The Teamsters protect driver safety in extreme temperatures, which regularly exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Their Teamsters guarantees the rights of workers to drive safe equipment and refuse unsafe deliveries.

Meanwhile, this year’s Emmy Awards which was due to take place on Tuesday September 19th will be postponed due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

Television’s equivalent of the Oscars, could be pushed as far back as January.

A new date for the show has not yet been set.

Hollywood’s actors and writers are both currently on strike, in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.

Stars would not be able to attend the Emmys if the actors’ strike was still in effect at the time of the ceremony – a development that would be disastrous for television ratings.

Writers would also not be allowed to script a monologue or jokes for the telecast’s host and presenters.

Fox – this year’s Emmy Awards broadcaster in the United States – has been pushing to delay until January, giving the strikes longer to be resolved.

The Television Academy, who vote for and host the awards, preferred a shorter postponement, as January lands the Emmys right in the middle of Hollywood’s packed film award season.

The last time the Emmys were delayed was in 2001, when the ceremony was postponed in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Hollywood strikes have essentially shut down all US movie and television productions, with limited exceptions such as reality and game shows.

Members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are barred from promoting their movies and series.

The unions’ demands have focused on dwindling pay in the streaming era and the threat posed to their careers and future livelihoods by artificial intelligence.

Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced earlier this month, just hours before talks between studios and SAG-AFTRA collapsed.

A US federal court has has ordered requiring six Connecticut restaurants and their owners to pay a total of $858,191 in back wages and liquidated damages to 105 employees after an investigation and litigation by the US Department of Labour.

The restaurants are located in Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, New Haven and Westport.

In November 2022, the US District Court for the District of Connecticut granted the US Secretary of Labour’s motion for partial summary judgement in its entirety, concluding that the employers violated the Fair Labour Standards Act’s (FLSA) overtime and record keeping provisions.

The court awarded a total of $251,129 in back wages for overtime violations and held the employers liable for liquidated damages and forbid them from violating the FLSA’s overtime and record keeping provisions.

After obtaining a favourable order on partial summary judgement, the department and the employers entered into a consent judgement.

The judgement – entered by the court in February 2023 – requires the employers to pay additional back wages, withheld tips and liquidated damages owed for all remaining claims, including those for minimum wage, tip pool and other overtime violations. It also forbids the employers from violating the FLSA and provides for a consent writ of execution should the employers fail to comply with the consent judgement’s monetary terms.

The judgement also incorporates the court’s summary judgement decision and requires the restaurants and their owners to pay a total of $858,191 in back wages, withheld tips and liquidated damages.

Wage and Hour Division District Director Donald Epifano in Hartford, Connecticut said: ‘These employers’ pay practices deprived workers of the full, hard-earned wages and tips on which they depend to help them support themselves and their families.

‘While these types of violations are common in the restaurant industry unfortunately, they can be prevented with knowledge and compliance with the law.’

The case includes the following restaurants:

1077 LLC, operating as Scena Wine Bar and Restaurant, Darien

SL Restaurant Group LLC, operating as 55 Wine Bar, Fairfield

Greenwich Avenue Restaurant LLC, operating as Sundown, Greenwich

Siguenza LLC, operating as Cava Wine Bar and Restaurant, New Canaan

1104 Chapel Street LLC, operating as Harvest Wine Bar and Restaurant, New Haven

36 Railroad Place LLC, operating as Harvest Wine Bar and Restaurant Westport, Westport

Solicitor Maia Fisher said: ‘This case reflects the US Department of Labour’s commitment to litigate aggressively, and secure back wages, tips and liquidated damages owed to workers.’

Epifano added: ‘We encourage employers with questions and concerns about their responsibilities, and employees with questions about their rights under federal wage laws, to contact the Wage and Hour Division.’

The Fair Labour Standards Act establishes minimum wage, overtime pay, record keeping and youth employment standards affecting employees in the private sector and in federal, state and local governments.

Covered non-exempt workers are entitled to a minimum wage of not less than $7.25 per hour.

Overtime pay at a rate not less than one and one-half times the regular rate of pay is required for hours over 40 in a working week.