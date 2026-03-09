Victory to Iran! Smash imperialism now! – tens of thousands march in London

TENS of thousands of workers, students and youth marched through central London from Millbank to the American Embassy in Vauxhall on Saturday afternoon in support of Iran, and against the US-Israeli aggression.

As the march was assembling Haydar Al Tikarim, a cashier from central London, told News Line: ‘We have to support this march. Britain must stop arming Israel and stop supporting America’s war on Iran.

‘They deliberately targeted the school, killing 170 schoolgirls. The US and Israel are war criminals. I would support strike action in the UK in support of Palestine and Iran.’

There were many Iranian and Palestinian flags on the march, with chants including: ‘From Iran to Palestine, bombing children is a crime! Hands off Iran! Hands off Gaza!’

The loud and lively delegation behind the Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists banner chanted: ‘Victory to Iran, smash imperialism now! Hands off Iran, Imperialists out! Hands off Gaza, Imperialists Out! Kick Starmer Out, General Strike Now!’

A big group of young Iranian girls joined the delegation and got a large section of the march singing the Iranian National Anthem.

The march stopped outside the American Embassy in Battersea, where a powerful rally was held.

The first speaker was the Maryam Eslamdoust, general secretary of the TSSA railway workers union. She said: ‘I’m here as an Iranian woman grieving for my homeland, where the US and Israel are carpet-bombing our cities and bombing a girls school on the first day.

‘Already the war has sent energy prices soaring, at the same time no money for the NHS.

‘I can’t bear the fact that 160 little girls were killed by US and Israeli missiles. Today, we also stand in solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon.

‘Also, I say what happened to the Epstein Files? Demand Britain plays no part in this illegal war! And most of all, remember those little girls. Long Live Palestine! Long Live Lebanon! Long Live Iran!’

Tariq Alibadi, from the Palestine Forum in Britain, said: ‘Imperialism is a bad student. It never learns the lessons of its failures. We are witnessing the last failure and mistake of Zionism. We are here to take a stand against another forever war. Imperialism will not learn so it must be defeated.’

Professor Abbas Edalat, from the Campaign Against Sanctions and Military Interventions, said: ‘They started their bombing as Iran was negotiating.

‘Just two days earlier, the most intense round of US-Iran talks concluded in Geneva, with both sides agreeing to continue. US President Donald Trump indicated he would give negotiators more time. Then came the bombs.

‘Now the British Labour government has chosen to enable the aggression. We tell the British, you are engaging in an illegal war and making yourselves a legitimate target. Long live Iran. Free Palestine!’

Leader of the Stop the War Coalition Lyndsey German said: ‘They say their war is to liberate women, then on the first day the first thing they did was to kill 165 little girls.

‘This war is spreading and we will pay the price. Yesterday three B1 bombers arrived in Fairford. They will be used to bomb Iran. All the American bases must be removed.’

Kevin Courteney, Director of the Cuba Solidarity Campaign, said: ‘Trump’s gangsters Rubio, Hegseth and the rest look at Cuba and, Iran and Gaza and they see real estate. But they also see governments that don’t bow down to them. Stand up for Iran, break the siege of Gaza and break the siege of Cuba.’

Zara Sultana, Coventry South Your Party MP, said: ‘The invasion of Iraq was illegal and one million Iraqis were killed. 160 young children were killed in Minab. Six other schools have been hit. The genocidal playbook from Gaza is now being used in Iran and Lebanon.

‘B1 bombers are being flown out of Britain to bomb Iran. That means Britain is directly involved.

‘First of all, this war is being fought for Israel. This Labour government must stop involvement. Secondly, the UK must stop being the US’s poodle. Thirdly, NATO is a US poodle and Britain must leave it immediately.

‘Twenty-three years ago two million of us marched against British involvement in war on Iraq and we were ignored. We will not be ignored again!’

CND General Secretary Sophie Bolt said: ‘We know over 1,400 have been killed in Iran, many of them children.

‘This is nothing to do with a supposed nuclear threat from Iran. In fact, Iran has acted in good faith. Meanwhile, nuclear-armed Israel is backed in its genocidal policy.

‘Now Starmer has buckled and has given permission for massive US B1 bombers to leave RAF Fairford and bomb Iran. Why hasn’t Lammy condemned the murder of 170 schoolchildren and why hasn’t he condemned the assassination of the Supreme Leader?

‘Trump is trying to foment civil war in Iran. Kick out the US bases out of Britain now.’

Yasmin Allam from the Muslim Association of Britain, said: ‘23 years ago two million of us marched against war on Iraq. Over one million lives were lost and not a single politician was held to account for their lies. Generations have endured terror as a result.

‘Last Saturday, 165 children went to school and never came back. This started in Gaza. This government supported genocide in Gaza and it supports genocide in Iran. These are not separate.

‘We believe the lives of Iranian civilians matter just as much as anyone else. Silence is never neutral. 165 children went to school and never came home. We must never normalise this.’

The final speaker at the end of the rally was Peter Leary, Deputy Director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, who said: ‘Last weekend, the US and Israel launched another illegal, unprovoked war.

‘Israel has closed all the crossings into the Gaza Strip. By supporting Israel’s genocide western governments, including Britain, have given the green light to attacks on Lebanon and Iran.’

Coming away from the demonstration, Reza Ali, a security worker from north London, told News Line: ‘I’m here to support my country. Britain must stop must stop supporting Israel and America’s war on Iran. The Ayatollah was a great man. He died on his feet, not on his knees.’

