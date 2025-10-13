Venezuela warns of imminent US military attack!

THE GOVERNMENT of Venezuela has warned of an imminent military attack by the United States, which has stepped up deployment of naval and air forces a few miles off its coasts.

The Venezuelan representative to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, told a session of the United Nations Security Council – requested by Caracas last Friday – that the escalation consists of the offensive mobilisation of more than 10,000 military personnel, fighter jets, missile destroyers, missile cruisers, assault troops and a nuclear submarine.

‘The warmongering actions and rhetoric of the US government objectively indicate that we are facing a situation in which it is rational to think that in the very short term an armed attack against Venezuela is going to be executed,’ he said.

According to the complaint, Washington has developed a disinformation campaign to criminalise the entire Venezuelan people, considering them a threat and a ‘foreign enemy’ to justify a military intervention without presenting a single piece of evidence.

The diplomat described as ‘extrajudicial executions’ the recent bombing of four boats in the Caribbean, where, he reported, 21 unarmed civilians were killed.

‘The US government disguises its crimes by wearing the mask of self-defence,’ he added.

Meanwhile, as part of Operation Independence 200, the Venezuelan authorities have deployed all security forces and resources in the state of Aragua, in a ‘perfect union of the people, military, and police.’

The operation last Friday was led by Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace Diosdado Cabello, together with Governor Joana Sánchez and regional mayors.

Captain Cabello called for the ‘mobilisation and review of the entire structure of the nation’s defence bodies’ in response to ‘constant threats from US imperialism’, which ‘thinks it owns the world.’

And Governor Sánchez noted that individuals from various sectors and political movements have joined the combat units in response to President Nicolas Maduro’s constitutional call to defend the homeland.

During the exercise, Cabello dismissed the US narrative of a ‘fight against drug trafficking,’ accusing the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) of actually being ‘the largest cartel in the world.’

He argued that the US’s position is a way to disguise its true intention of ‘stealing Venezuela’s natural resources.’

He reiterated that, according to United Nations studies, Venezuela is free of drug cultivation and processing, with only minimal trafficking occurring along its borders.

Cabello remarked that although ‘the State has the monopoly on weapons’, when the nation is threatened however, ‘the weapons are in the hands of our people,’ including ‘women, youth,’ and ‘any citizen who steps forward,’ all in accordance with the Constitution.

‘We are not warmongers. In one hand we hold the flag of peace, and in the other the call made by the president, who urges us to step forward and be ready. The men and women of Aragua are prepared and willing to face any situation,’ Governor Sánchez said.

Similar drills have recently taken place in La Guaira and Carabobo.

Last Friday, thanks to the efforts of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan far-right opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

The award coincides with ongoing judicial proceedings, active political disqualification measures, and recent acts of violence under her responsibility linked to Venezuela’s post-election period following the 2024 presidential elections.

Granting the peace prize to someone who has not stopped calling for military invasions, coups d’état, violent protests, and wars is yet another aberration of the current international disorder. It is the world turned upside down.

It is making Orwell’s dystopia in ‘1984’ a reality, where truth is lies and peace is war. ‘Sad, rotten Nobel,’ writes the prominent journalist Ignacio Ramonet.

Meanwhile, the Hinterlaces polling firm conducted a study on October 8th, 2025, on the perception of Venezuelans regarding national political leaders.

91% of those consulted expressed an unfavourable opinion of the opposition leader María Corina Machado.

The survey, which included 1,200 interviews and reported a margin of error of 3%, places Machado as the most unpopular, with a rejection rate significantly higher than the rest of the country’s political leaders.

Minister of Defence of Venezuela, General-in-Chief Vladimir Padrino López has stated that the battle being waged today by the people of the South American nation is the same as it was 500 years ago, for self-determination, peace, equality, and social justice.

In a message published on Sunday on the occasion of Indigenous Resistance Day, Padrino López recalled that five centuries ago, the original inhabitants of Venezuelan land faced the arrival of ‘a voracious empire, greedy for power and wealth.’

‘In this way, the conquistadors, with swords and arquebuses in hand, not only forged one of the most atrocious genocides that humanity has experienced, but also sank their teeth into the throat of this continent.’

With this, he said, they intended, with the euphemism of ‘discovery,’ to initiate the bestial looting of natural resources, snatch our identity, and turn the native population into slaves.

However, those infamous weapons of oppression and supremacy could not break the will to fight, courage, and dignity of those who were born to be free, he emphasised.

The General-in-Chief highlighted that, in the times of the Bolivarian Revolution, every October 12th, ‘we honour the Day of Indigenous Resistance, reaffirming our irrevocable anti-imperialist and anti-colonialist vocation.’

He also stated that, although in the course of history hegemony has mimicked itself, changing nationality, face, and forms, it maintains its predatory essence.

Under the protection of that arrogance, in the 21st century, governments like that of the US, ‘are practictioners of the same logic of domination, exploitation, and death, and intend to subdue sovereign nations with a modern arsenal,’ he said, referring to the suffocating economic blockades, unilateral coercive sanctions, diffuse warfare, and the permanent threat of military incursion.

The sectoral vice president of Political Sovereignty, Security, and Peace added that the current deployment of US warships in the Caribbean Sea ‘is nothing more than a gross example of the re-edition of the old colonising method: intimidation by way of force.’

But the Venezuelan people, he emphasised, with a high patriotic awareness, ‘have prepared and organised themselves in perfect popular-military-police fusion,’ to prevent this noble land from being tarnished and the primitive dispossession of the invader from being repeated as in the past.’

He added that today, every patriotic Venezuelan, especially the soldiers of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, embody the rebellious and Maroon freedom fighter spirit of Guaicaipuro, Terepaima, Apacuana, Tiuna, Urimare, Manaure, Paramaconi, Tamanaco, and so many other native heroes.

‘We are heirs to their courage, strength, and liberating cry,’ he stated, and ‘the battle we are fighting at this moment is the same as 500 years ago: the defence of the right to self-determination, the certain possibility of defining our own destiny; peace, equality, social justice, and respect for ethnic and cultural diversity.

‘We are inspired by ancestral resistance!… No foreign power will ever desecrate this sacred land again!’