US workers fight lockout at BP and win victory at Amazon

1,000 members of United Steelworkers (USW), union, were illegally locked out of BP’s Whiting, Indiana refinery on Wednesday in what the union is calling a flagrant act of unfair labour practice.

The USW have condemned the move and demand that the company return to the bargaining table immediately.

The lockout, which disrupts the livelihoods of hundreds of skilled workers and their families, comes amid ongoing contract negotiations.

Now entering its sixth day, no new bargaining dates have been scheduled and the union says BP has chosen intimidation and confrontation over good faith bargaining.

USW national oil bargaining chair Mike Smith says the writing was on the wall from the moment negotiations began: ‘From the start of the negotiations, it felt like that was their plan.

‘They did it both nationally with not offering the national pattern set with Marathon, but also at the local level trying to gut the collective bargaining agreement.’

USW international president, Roxanne Brown, was unequivocal in her condemnation of BP’s actions.

Brown stated: ‘BP’s decision to lock out these skilled workers is unacceptable and unlawful.

‘Generations of union members have kept this refinery running safely and efficiently and they deserve a contract that reflects their value, not intimidation tactics designed to force concessions.’

USW District 7 director Mike Millsap warned that the consequences extend beyond the workers directly affected, posing a risk to the wider community.

He said: ‘In its drive to lower staffing levels and implement wage cuts, BP is choosing confrontation and gambling the community’s safety on inexperienced replacement workers.

‘This lockout is a direct attack on workers’ rights and an attempt to weaken the bargaining power of the very people who make this facility successful.’

Safety and job security at the heart of negotiations

Smith emphasised that the union’s bargaining committee has remained ready and willing to engage throughout the dispute and called on BP to return to the table without delay.

He said: ‘Our bargaining committee has been at the table and prepared to engage.

‘BP needs to end this lockout immediately and return to serious negotiations.

‘A fair contract is within reach, if the company is willing to negotiate in good faith.’

The union’s key demands centre on safety, job security and fair wages.

With no bargaining dates on the horizon, the USW is stepping up its public campaign.

Actions are being planned, including possible mobilisation around BP’s shareholder meeting on 23rd April in London, a moment that could bring international attention to the dispute.

The USW is coordinating its strategic campaign efforts and is calling on other members and allies to stand with the locked-out workers.

Any expressions of solidarity and support are welcomed as the union prepares its next steps.

The USW is calling on BP to immediately end its unfair labour practices, reinstate all locked-out workers and resume meaningful negotiations that respect workers’ dignity and contributions.

The USW represents 850,000 workers across metals, mining, energy, chemicals, rubber, glass and a growing number of sectors including health care, education and public services.

Meanwhile, in a landmark settlement, Amazon has conceded it will no longer retaliate against workers who exercise their right to strike, following relentless pressure from the Teamsters Union in sessions mediated by the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB).

Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division said: ‘When workers organise together as Teamsters, we have the power to go toe-to-toe with the biggest corporations in the world – and to win.

‘Amazon Teamsters dragged the world’s largest retailer to the table kicking and screaming to try to fix the problems they created for union members at the company.

‘The Teamsters will keep building worker power at Amazon nationwide until we win the contracts that these workers deserve.’

Historically, Amazon deducted Unpaid Time (UPT) from those who strike in direct retaliation against workers exercising their rights.

In December 2024, Amazon Teamsters picketed more than 200 of the multitrillion-dollar company’s facilities in over 20 states.

Last year, the NLRB ruled that Amazon had illegally taken striking workers’ UPT, which exists as a bank of hours that Amazon workers can use for unscheduled leave and emergencies.

The company effectively uses UPT as an attendance policy, and Amazon may terminate workers when they run out of it.

Amazon’s settlement with the Teamsters will now restore the illegally deducted time to affected workers and ensure all Amazon workers can strike in the future without losing their UPT.

The settlement will cover all of Amazon’s 1,300 facilities nationwide, and Amazon is required to post a notice to workers informing them of their rights.

Workers have been organising warehouses, circulating petitions, and marching against management, all while pursuing the union’s legal case and rallying support from elected officials.

Elsewhere, Transportation Security Administration TSA agents across the country have begun receiving some back pay after going weeks without a pay cheque because of the government shutdown.

However, many workers say uncertainty remains about when they will be paid again, and some report receiving less money than expected.

The developments come as travellers hope renewed pay will help reduce long security lines at airports.

TSA workers started receiving pay cheques on Monday, but the money represents back pay, leaving questions about future pay unresolved.

US President Donald Trump was forced by huge pressure to sign an executive order last week authorising payment for TSA agents.

For more than a month, TSA workers were required to continue working without pay, prompting many to refuse to go into work.

The partial government shutdown has lasted more than 40 days after Congress failed to reach an agreement to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

As a result, many employees across agencies including TSA, The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Coast Guard and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency either went unpaid or are now receiving retroactive wages.

The Department of Homeland Security says most TSA workers received a retroactive pay cheque that included at least two full pay periods.

Still, some workers say they have not yet been paid or received less than they anticipated.

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler on Tuesday issued a statement on the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s executive order that moved to strip federal workers of their collective bargaining rights.

Shuler stated: ‘One year ago today, President Trump ripped union rights away from nearly one million federal workers in the single biggest act of union-busting in our country’s history.

The executive order was an all-out assault on workers and all who rely on the essential services they provide.

In the months that followed, the Trump administration expanded the executive order and proceeded to cancel the union contracts of hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

This order was among the most anti-worker executive actions ever taken by a president – and every single day of the past year, it could have been rescinded with a single stroke of the pen.

‘Instead, the labour movement has used every tool in our toolbox to fight back for workers and essential services.

‘Our movement took the administration to court.

‘Unions sued, won the contracts back – including for TSA workers – and are fighting to defeat these actions for good.

‘Today, we call on the Senate to pass the Protect America’s Workforce Act and send it to the President’s desk.

‘As the 2026 campaign kicks into gear, the labour movement will make sure working people know about each and every broken promise – and will work to elect leaders who will help us build an economy for workers, not billionaire bosses.

‘With nearly 70 per cent support for unions across the country – including 9 in 10 young people – we know the American people stand with workers.’