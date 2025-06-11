US union leaders released after mass rallies across the US

DAVID Huerta, the 58-year-old president of Service Employees International Union California, was released from federal custody on Monday on a $50,000 bond after a hearing in federal court in Los Angeles.

This came after hundreds if not thousands of people gathered for a rally at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles, where civil rights and labour leaders demanded the release of Huerta from federal detention.

‘What happened to me is not about me; This is about something much bigger,’ Huerta said in a statement posted shortly after his arrest on the union’s website. ‘We all collectively have to object to this madness because this is not justice.’

Following the release of SEIU California and SEIU-USWW President David Huerta from federal custody, SEIU International President April Verrett released the following statement on Monday:

‘David Huerta was arrested while standing up for immigrants’ rights. Today, a judge set him free after federal authorities attacked, injured, and unjustly detained him since Friday.

‘We are relieved that David is free and reunited with his family and we are deeply grateful to the hundreds of elected officials, civil rights leaders, labour partners and allies from across the nation who stood in solidarity and demanded David’s release.

‘But this struggle is about much more than just one man. Thousands of workers remain unjustly detained and separated from their families. At this very moment, immigrant communities are being terrorised by heavily militarised armed forces.

‘The Trump regime calling in the National Guard is a dangerous escalation to target people who disagree with them. It is a threat to our democracy. The federal government should never be used as a weapon against people who disagree with them.

‘SEIU will always stand up to protect the rights and dignity of hard working people, and the safety of workers in the workplace. Imagine what it feels like for thousands of workers around the country to be attacked by masked men with weapons, or to bear witness to their co-workers getting dragged away, knowing their kids may not see them again.

‘It is shameful and wrong that this administration is attempting to tear apart our families, communities and disrupt the lives of peaceful, hardworking people. It is yet another attempt to use people’s race and country of origin to divide us as Americans. It won’t work. And these cruel ICE raids are economically destructive, hurting all working people by targeting the essential immigrant workers who are the backbone of our economy.

‘America is a nation of immigrants. Immigrant workers are essential to our society: feeding our nation, caring for our elders, cleaning our workplaces, and building our homes. Immigrants are scientists, they are teachers and professors. They are our co-workers, neighbours and family members. They deserve our respect and they need their constitutional rights respected.

‘We demand the release of all people unjustly detained, and an end to the raids. We demand that all immigration proceedings uphold the principles of due process, and that all detainees have access to the legal representation and rights promised by the constitution.’

Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists said on Saturday: ‘SAG-AFTRA is disturbed by the reports of aggressive federal immigration enforcement actions in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, during which David Huerta, President of SEIU California and SEIU-USWW, was injured and detained.

‘Huerta has long been a powerful advocate for working people. The ability to speak out about unjust actions, and to speak for those whose voices aren’t heard, is foundational to a free and fair society and central to the labour movement.

‘Huerta is currently being detained with his arraignment scheduled for June 9. There will be a rally at 11 am at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles to demand justice for Huerta.

‘SAG-AFTRA stands in solidarity with our partners in organised labour. We will always defend the rights of workers to organise and to be heard.’

Communications Workers of America said in statement on Monday: ‘This weekend, ICE agents violently attacked and unlawfully arrested peaceful protesters and observers, including SEIU California President David Huerta.

‘President Trump then unnecessarily deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles, over the objections of state and local officials, mobilising our military to silence opposition and prevent Americans from exercising their freedom of assembly.

‘There is nothing more fundamental to the labour movement than the idea that an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.

‘Over and over again throughout our history, wealthy bosses have relied on armed militias to suppress working people’s efforts to exercise our constitutional freedoms. As is the case today, many of those workers were immigrants. Over and over again our solidarity has prevailed in the face of attempts to demoralise and divide us.

‘This assault on our freedoms must stop now. We cannot allow the government to be used as a weapon against workers. We demand the release of David Huerta and the withdrawal of the National Guard from Los Angeles.’

The Communications Workers of America represents working people in telecommunications, customer service, media, airlines, health care, public service and education, manufacturing, tech, and other fields.

On May 30, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) celebrated the judge’s decision that will result in the release of Lewelyn Dixon following her arrest and several months of being held in ICE custody.

Lewelyn, affectionately known as ‘Auntie Lynn’, is a laboratory technician at the University of Washington Medical Centre and a dedicated SEIU 925 member.

She was arrested in February on her way home from a routine visit to see family in the Philippines, and has been detained at the Northwest ICE Detention Centre in Tacoma since. She has lived in the United States since she was 14 and is a Legal Permanent Resident.

‘After months during which Lewelyn’s fellow union members and supporters refused to stay silent while one of our own was detained, she is finally free and returning to her family and loved ones,’ said Rocío Sáenz, SEIU Secretary-Treasurer.

‘Lewelyn’s arrest was wrong and it’s part of a clear Trump administration agenda to vilify immigrant workers who contribute to our communities, just so they can score political points. We’re proud to welcome Lewelyn home today, and our fight continues until no immigrant worker lives in fear of being ripped away from their family or community. We will keep fighting until every immigrant worker is treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.’

‘We are overjoyed with the news that Lewelyn will finally be home after months of uncertainty in ICE detention. She is being released because our communities demanded it by rallying, writing letters, contacting decision makers, and raising our voices,’ said Tricia Schroeder, SEIU 925 President.

‘This is what people power can do. We look forward to helping her transition back to normal life, her job, and her community. But as we welcome our union sister back home, we must fight to ensure that no one else is forced to go through what Lewelyn has. We see through attempts to scapegoat immigrants, criminalise dissent, and dismantle worker protections. While we celebrate today’s good news, we will recharge our power to keep fighting for working families everywhere.’

Service and care workers with SEIU, along with Lewelyn’s family, friends and supporters, rallied Thursday afternoon (May 29) outside of the detention centre in Tacoma and in solidarity events held in over 8 locations across the country, to coincide with Lewlyn’s immigration hearing.

Solidarity events and marches in Fresno, Los Angeles and Philadelphia took aim at federal and ICE field offices in their respective areas. Supporters demanded her freedom and spoke out against the unjust detention of immigrant workers.