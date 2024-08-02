US Screen Actors Guild begins strike action for compensation over use of Artificial Intelligence!

The Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union has initiated a strike in the United States against video game producers over compensation for artificial intelligence (AI) use.

The strike centres on concerns that AI, which can learn from and replicate actors’ motion capture and live performances, is being used without proper compensation to the performers.

This issue is part of a broader concern shared by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America regarding fair treatment in the face of advancing technology.

Over 160,000 union members will not provide talent to major game producers such as Disney, Electronic Arts, and Activision Blizzard during the strike, demanding fair AI contracts and protection against job displacement.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has released a statement in which is says that it extends their full solidarity and support to the SAG-AFTRA video game workers. SAG-AFTRA’s decision to call a strike highlights an urgent need for fair and equitable treatment of video game workers regarding the implementation of AI in their work places.

The decision to strike is never made lightly, but is a last resort response when negotiations are failing to move towards union-members’ priorities.

IATSE believes all workers in video games deserve the rights and protections of a union, including strong AI contracts which prevent workers from being displaced or have their jobs otherwise outsourced via the implementation of Artificial Intelligence, a key win in IATSE’s recent Basic and Area Standards Negotiations, as well as SAG-AFTRA’s film and TV contract with the studios last year.

IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb stated: ‘We are proud to continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our SAG-AFTRA sisters, brothers, and kin. ‘Their fight against the misuse of AI in the video game industry is a shared fight all entertainment workers’ unions are taking head-on.

‘Just as we secured robust AI protections in our contracts, we support SAG-AFTRA’s demand for fair treatment and comprehensive AI safeguards.

‘Standing together is the only way we can ensure technological development does not come at the expense of workers’ rights and livelihoods.

‘As SAG-AFTRA video game workers take this courageous step, we call on all members of the entertainment industry to rally to their cause. ‘The issues they face are not isolated; they are part of a broader struggle for protections.

‘To that end, we also encourage members of the entertainment labour community to build on the momentum of video game performers and encourage other video game workers to join the trade union movement.’

IATSE is a trade union representing over 170,000 workers in the United States and Canada in the entertainment industry, which includes workers in live events, motion picture and television production, broadcast, and trade shows.

Meanwhile, Workers at the American Red Cross facility in Great Falls have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 2. The new Teamsters work in the distribution department. Erin Foley, Secretary-Treasurer at Local 2 branch in Butte said: ‘Congratulations to these hardworking men and women on their organising victory.

‘We could not be more excited to welcome the very first group of organised American Red Cross workers in the state of Montana to the Teamsters.

‘We look forward to keeping the momentum going and continuing to organise additional Red Cross facilities across the state.’

These workers will join more than 1,800 other American Red Cross workers represented by the Teamsters and immediately be covered by a National Master Agreement between the Teamsters and the American Red Cross. Richard Hadden, a manufacturing distribution technician at American Red Cross in Great Falls said: ‘I voted to join the Teamsters so that my co-workers and I could have the protections of a strong union.

‘We are looking forward to being covered by a contract that includes guaranteed wage increases and other improvements.’

First Student workers in Oxnard represented by Teamsters Local 186 branch have voted to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement.

The new three-year contract includes a 14.6 per cent wage increase over the life of the agreement, seniority rights, $401,000 (£313,000) employer matching, safety and attendance bonuses, and a grievance procedure.

Jed Johnson, Business Agent and Lead Negotiator for Local 186 said: ‘Shop stewards Martha Hernandez and Pearla Ambriz were on the negotiating committee and were instrumental in all aspects from organising to negotiating to ratification.

‘These bus operators fought hard for this contract, now it’s time to enforce it.’ The 80 bus operators provide transportation services for several local school districts.

Martha Hernandez, a bus operator and shop steward with Local 186 said: ‘When workers unite, they are stronger and have more leverage as a team. ‘We wanted a union, we went through the organising process, and now we are excited to have our first Teamsters contract.’

Workers at Amazon’s only unionised warehouse in the US elected new union leaders, according to a vote count completed on Tuesday, marking the first major change for the union since it established an alliance with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

A slate of candidates headed up by a former Amazon worker named Connor Spence received the most votes cast by employees from the warehouse located in the New York City borough of Staten Island.

Spence received enough support to lead the Amazon Labour Union as it aims to secure a contract with a company that has resisted those efforts for years. Spence was fired by Amazon last year for violating a company policy that forbids workers from accessing company buildings or outdoor work areas when they’re off the clock, a policy critics say is designed to hinder organising.

Workers at the same warehouse voted overwhelmingly last month to affiliate with the Teamsters union, which agreed to provide the Amazon Labour Union, or ALU, with funding and other types of support until it negotiates a contract with Amazon and begins collecting membership subs.

Spence will take over the leadership role from Chris Smalls, a former Amazon worker. Smalls did not seek re-election.