US government workers win legal victory against Trump sackings!

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) scored a victory on Wednesday in its challenge to stop the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from stripping collective bargaining rights from employees at the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA).

The AFGE argued that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has no power to end an already authorised seven-year contract, accusing the secretary of targeting the union after it brought a number of lawsuits on behalf of government workers.

US District Judge Marsha Pechman granted a preliminary injunction barring Noem’s decision, first announced in March.

Pechman wrote: ‘The AFGE has demonstrated a strong likelihood that the Noem Determination constitutes impermissible retaliation against it for its unwillingness to acquiesce to the Trump Administration’s assault on federal workers.’

The union celebrated the decision.

AFGE President Everett Kelley said: ‘Today’s court decision is a crucial victory for federal workers and the rule of law.

‘The preliminary injunction underscores the unconstitutional nature of DHS’s attack on TSA officers’ first amendment rights.

‘We remain committed to ensuring our members’ rights and dignity are protected, and we will not back down from defending our members’ rights against unlawful union busting.’

The contract affects over 50,000 agents who do security screenings at airports across the country.

Meanwhile, a new class-action lawsuit brought on Wednesday that asserts the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) fired civil servants based on incorrect internal personnel records.

Three months ago, the HHS cut its workforce by about 10,000 workers through a reduction in force (RIF), which is separate from the probationary worker sackings that preceded it.

Several lawsuits are challenging the legality of the RIF starting the week of 31st March.

‘This lawsuit is focused on whether, in choosing to cut this set of employees including Plaintiffs here, HHS violated its obligations under the Privacy Act.

‘In fact, these firings were caused by Defendants’ intentional failure to maintain complete, accurate, and timely personnel records, in violation of the Privacy Act, and Defendants’ determination to proceed with the cuts anyway.’

Plaintiffs named in the lawsuit (PDF) include fired workers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Administration for Children and Families and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

The HHS wrongfully made employment decisions based on inaccurate employment records and sent this information to other government agencies and employees working on behalf of the government, the lawsuit alleges.

Some employees said the performance ratings listed in their termination notice were incorrect.

When probationary workers were fired, many of their notices said they were fired for poor performance, despite some workers winning internal awards for achievement or obtaining the highest honours.

Other records had incorrect ‘competitive areas’ or organisational and geographic subdivisions in an agency, according to the lawsuit.

The HHS granted access to employment records to DOGE officials, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Office of Personnel Management in a ‘haphazard’ fashion, plaintiffs added.

Further, political appointees and DOGE representatives have repeatedly insulted government workers, diminishing their reputation and ability to obtain a new job.

More than 1,000 Teamsters have voted to authorise strikes at Dairy Farmers of America (DFA).

The workers – members of Teamsters local branches 63, 120, 166, 186, 222, 455, 492, 495, 630, 683, and 952 – are employed at dairy processing and distribution centres in California, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Utah.

Lou Villalvazo, Chairman of the DFA National Bargaining Committee said: ‘Our demands are clear and simple: protect our work, respect our time, and pay us what we’ve earned.

‘DFA can still avoid a strike, but time is running out.

‘Our members are ready to walk.’

The strike authorisation comes as contract negotiations stall over issues including job security, time off, wages, benefits, and workplace safety.

A strike at even one or two DFA locations could create major supply chain problems.

Peter Rosales, a Local 630 shop steward at Alta Dena Dairy in the City of Industry, California said: ‘We know how much money DFA makes, and we know what we deserve.

‘This company is only successful because of us, and we take pride in our work. All we’re asking for is our fair share.’

In addition to the company’s refusal to bargain a good contract, DFA has been engaging in unfair labour practices (ULPs).

By overwhelmingly authorising a strike at their respective facilities, Teamsters are sending a message to DFA that they are prepared to protest ULPs.

Trump bans travel from 12 countries

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has issued a sweeping order implementing a complete travel ban for nationals from 12 countries, while imposing restrictions on travellers from seven additional countries, the White House says.

The directive is part of an immigration crackdown Trump launched this year at the start of his second term.

The banned countries include Afghanistan, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The entry of people from seven other countries, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela, will be partially restricted.

Trump said: ‘We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm.’

He said the list could be revised and new countries could be added.

The proclamation is effective from Monday 9th June.

Visas issued before that date will not be revoked, the order said.

The Trump administration has taken increasingly aggressive measures against both student and visitor visa holders, especially those perceived as critical of US foreign policy or sympathetic towards Palestinians.

In January, Trump signed an order mandating enhanced security screening for all foreign nationals applying for US entry to identify potential security risks.

In March, it was also revealed that the administration was evaluating potential travel bans affecting numerous countries.

In a related announcement last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also declared that the administration would begin ‘aggressively revoking visas for Chinese students,’ particularly those he said were bearing ties to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in sensitive academic fields.