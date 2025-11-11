US government tottering after 40 days of shutdown

A deal aimed at ending the United States government shutdown was passed in the Senate on Sunday, paving the way for the record-breaking impasse to be broken after a minority of Democrats joined with Republicans and voted in favour of an agreement after 40 days of deadlock.

However, it will need to clear several more hurdles – including a vote from the House of Representatives – before federal employees and services return to work.

Over 3,000 flights to, from, or within the US were cancelled on Saturday after airlines were told to cut traffic during the federal government shutdown.

Nearly 6,000 flights were also delayed, down from over 7,000 delays last Friday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced earlier last week that it would be reducing air travel capacity by up to 10% at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports as air traffic controllers, who have been furloughed and are working without pay during the shutdown, report fatigue and burnout.

The shutdown has been felt by more and more Americans amid cuts to food aid payments and the flight disruptions.

NATCA (National Air Traffic Controllers Association) leadership, including President Nick Daniels, Executive Vice President Mick Devine, Regional Vice Presidents, and FacReps made numerous media appearances over the past week, all echoing the same message: End the Government Shutdown Now!

Most of the media appearances occurred on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 when NATCA members spanned more than 20 airports across the country, handing out leaflets to the flying public, alerting them about the government shutdown and its consequences.

The leafleting coincided with the same day air traffic controllers across the country received a zero dollar paycheque for work they have already accomplished, ‘there is no excuse that these hard-working men and women are showing up to do this job and to not ever know when they are going to get paid again,’ said Daniels during an appearance on CNN.

Over the past week, NATCA spokespeople have appeared on CNN, NewsNation, FoxNews, MSNBC, NBC National News, ABC National News, and have been interviewed by a number of television stations local to Washington, D.C.

Daniels also penned an op-ed for The Hill and was interviewed by a number of print and online publications such as The New York Times, Reuters, and Politico.

Regional Vice Presidents and FacReps were also very busy with media appearances over the last week. Both were extremely visible during the leaflet campaign, relaying the stories of local air traffic controllers in the markets where they live and work.

Despite the lapse in government funding, and the furloughing of hundreds of thousands of federal workers, the government continues to post new job opportunities, with a new and unlawful essay seeking loyalty to President Trump.

During all of these media engagements, the message has been simple – the shutdown must end immediately. NATCA spokespeople will continue to discuss the vital work that air traffic controllers do on a daily basis and the real hardship the government shutdown is placing on ATCs, both professionally and personally.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), and National Association of Government Employees, Inc. (NAGE) filed a lawsuit last Thursday November 6th challenging the inclusion of a ‘loyalty question’ of fealty to the Trump-Vance administration on federal civil service job applications.

The unions noted that more than 1,700 job posts have included the essay question since October 1st. The unions are represented by Democracy Forward, Protect Democracy, and Keker, Van Nest and Peters LLP.

AFGE said: ‘For more than a century, the civil service in the United States has been nonpartisan and not focused on political loyalty. Yet, the Trump-Vance administration is now directing the inclusion of an open-ended essay question that asks potential civil servants about their political agreement with the Trump-Vance administration’s political agenda.

‘This unprecedented “loyalty question” asks applicants to identify one or two of President Trump’s Executive Orders or policy initiatives that “are significant to you” and explain how the applicant would help advance them if hired.

‘The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, explains that this question is unprecedented and unlawful.

‘Plaintiffs allege that OPM has violated the First Amendment rights of applicants by conditioning employment on particular political viewpoints, compelling applicants to praise President Trump’s orders and policies, chilling the protected speech of other applicants who fear retaliation, and enabling and facilitating viewpoint discrimination.

‘The inclusion of this question is also arbitrary and capricious, in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act, and violates the Privacy Act because it collects unnecessary and irrelevant information about the exercise of applicants’ First Amendment rights.’

AFGE National President Everett Kelley said: ‘Forcing job applicants to answer politically motivated questions comes straight from the Project 2025 playbook, which aims to replace dedicated, nonpartisan public servants with workers chosen for their political loyalty rather than their qualifications or their oath to uphold the Constitution.

‘This isn’t just illegal, it also harms our members and all Americans by depriving them of opportunities to serve their country and by undermining a skilled, nonpartisan workforce.’

AFSCME President Lee Saunders said: ‘This billionaire-run administration wants to replace experienced public service workers with cronies who will blindly follow orders, regardless of what’s best for our communities.

‘These “loyalty tests” put partisan politics over expertise, leading to a talent drain within vital agencies that will put public health and safety at deep risk.

‘We’re filing this lawsuit to defend the integrity of a nonpartisan, qualified civil service, and to ensure federal agencies serve the people, not self-interested partisan politicians.’

David J. Holway, National President of the National Association of Government Employees (NAGE), said: ‘For over a century, the merit-based civil service has been a cornerstone of our democracy, safeguarding it from corruption and political interference.

‘The administration’s loyalty essay requirement is a direct assault on that legacy and on every public servant’s oath to uphold the Constitution.

‘NAGE stands firm in defence of a professional, nonpartisan workforce, because the strength of our democracy depends on competence, integrity, and service to the American people, not political allegiance.’

AFGE National President Everett Kelley has issued the following statement in response to a lawsuit filed by the National Veterans Affairs Council challenging VA Secretar y Doug Collins’ termination of the collective bargaining agreement covering most of the 320,000 VA employees represented by the union.

Kelly said: ‘A union contract sets the terms and conditions of employment and holds both employees and management accountable for following the rules. It also fosters communication and cooperation between management and rank-and-file employees to address and resolve workplace issues and improve the delivery of services.

‘Secretary Collins’ action to rip up the negotiated union contract for the majority of the VA workforce is a disservice to employees – a third of whom are veterans themselves – and to the military veterans who served our country with honour and distinction.

‘I applaud the National VA Council for challenging the illegal termination of its contract and am confident that justice will prevail in the end.’