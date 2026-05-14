‘Urgent and decisive action’ needed to tackle South Africa’s 43.7% unemployment – COSATU

The Congress of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (COSATU) on Tuesday demanded that the ANC-led government takes action to tackle the growing unemployment crisis in South Africa.

COSATU said in a statement: ‘We demand urgent and decisive action to tackle the unemployment crisis.

‘The latest jobs report released by Statistics South Africa for the 1st Quarter of 2026, is beyond depressing.

‘Whilst there is usually a slight downward trend after the festive season peak in the last quarter of the year, the job losses for the first three months of 2026 are extremely worrying.

‘The expanded definition of unemployment since January has risen by 30 per cent to 43.7 per cent with the total number of unemployed persons rising in the last month by 301,000 to over 8,137,000.

‘The construction as well as community and social services sectors have been particularly hard hit.

‘Whilst the overall increase in unemployment was largely driven by school leavers entering the labour market after the end of the school year, we must all be deeply concerned by the state of the economy and its inability to absorb the youth.

‘The outlook for the 2nd Quarter is likely to be similarly bleak due to the unprovoked war in the Middle East and the massive impact it has had on international oil and fuel prices, essentially doubling over the last two months.

‘This has already seen economic growth projections for South Africa for 2026 slashed from an already meagre 1.4% to 1%.

‘Inflation for transport has already jumped with food and other essential goods likely to soon follow suit.

‘We cannot continue to normalise 1% economic growth and dangerously high levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

‘The extent of this crisis requires a bold and aggressive stimulus package to kickstart the economy.

‘Similarly, efforts to reduce the price of electricity, restore rail and ports to full capacity, and invest in economic infrastructure and tackle crime and corruption must be accelerated.

‘COSATU will be tabling formal proposals on a stimulus package, mobilising every possible public and private financial resource to Nedlac and Parliament.

‘Unemployment is the single greatest threat to the nation. It requires the same decisive and progressive response as was mobilised and led by President Cyril Ramaphosa during Covid-19.’

The COSATU statement concluded: ‘This is a ticking time bomb we dare not ignore.’

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) also released a statement on unemployment in the country on Tuesday.

SAFTU stated: ‘We note with grave concern the latest Quarter 1, 2026, Labour Force Survey released by Statistics South Africa.

‘The figures expose an economy in deep structural crisis and a society being pushed towards desperation.

‘In the first three months of 2026 alone:

South Africa lost 345,000 jobs

unemployment increased by 301,000 people

the official unemployment rate rose from 31.4 per cent to 32.7 per cent

the expanded unemployment rate rose to 43.7 per cent

youth unemployment climbed to approximately 45.8 per cent

discouraged work seekers increased to nearly 4 million people.

‘This means nearly one out of every two economically active South Africans is unemployed or has given up looking for work.

‘These are not normal economic fluctuations. This is structural collapse. There were devastating losses elsewhere:

Community and social services lost 206,000 jobs

Construction lost 110,000 jobs

Transport lost 30,000 jobs

Private households lost 28,000 jobs.

‘At this pace thousands of households are being pushed deeper into poverty every single day.

‘SAFTU reiterates its call for:

The abandonment of austerity;

massive state-led industrialisation;

rebuilding rail, energy and logistics infrastructure;

protection of local industries;

expansion of public employment;

decisive action against illicit trade,

reduction of fuel levies;

and a developmental state capable of creating decent work.

‘SAFTU also noted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that he will not resign as President of the Republic of South Africa and that he intends to take the Section 89 Panel Report on judicial review.

‘SAFTU recognises that the Constitution gives every person, including the President, the right to approach the courts when they believe they have been wrongly accused or that a process has been legally flawed.

‘As a law-abiding federation committed to constitutionalism, SAFTU respects the President’s constitutional right to challenge the findings of the panel.

‘However, SAFTU remains firmly of the view that the correct political route should have been for the President to resign.

‘The allegations against him, now supported by prima facie findings of the independent panel, seriously compromise his moral and political standing to lead.

‘A President carrying such serious allegations cannot credibly lead the fight against corruption, nor act decisively against ministers and senior officials facing allegations of wrongdoing.

‘This weakens the authority of the Presidency and emboldens impunity across government, deepening the crisis of public trust.

‘SAFTU is also concerned that the President’s decision to seek judicial review may have the practical effect of placing the parliamentary impeachment process in abeyance, delaying accountability at a moment when the country needs clarity and decisive leadership.

‘SAFTU therefore reiterates: While we respect the President’s legal rights, we believe the interests of the country, the integrity of public office, and the fight against corruption would have been better served by his resignation.’

Meanwhile, the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) says they will take to the streets to voice their dissatisfaction against Pick n Pay’s planned job cuts.

SACCAWU says the retailer intends to sack 22,000 workers in the coming months.

The union also alleges that Pick n Pay, a large private company, wants to cut workers’ benefits including transport allowances, subsidised meals and Sunday premiums.

The union federation’s national Spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said: ‘We had just had a meeting with them.

‘They called us in, and then in that very same meeting, they introduced issues of non-disclosure agreement, which we fought.

‘We said: “No, we’re not going to do it.What is it that you are coming up with?”

‘They spilled the beans, and then we left. We were supposed to meet again.

‘Because they ambushed us and said: “Look, these are the issues. We want to cut this, and that, and that, and that, and that.” And they said: “Respond immediately”.

‘We said: “No, we’re not going to respond. We need to consult – first. We’re going to push back.” If it means that we have to go out on the streets, we’ll go out on the streets.’

Transport union UNTU has declared a dispute at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and is threatening to embark on a strike that could affect port operations around the country.

This follows a wage deadlock with port logistics company South African Cargo Services, where the United National Transport Union (UNTU) is demanding a pay hike almost four times the inflation rate.

UNTU spokesperson Atenkosi Plaatjie said: ‘From the onset, SA Cargo management approached this process with arrogance, secrecy, and contempt for workers.

‘This has now forced UNTU, the majority union at SA Cargo Services, to declare a deadlock in the latest round of salary and wage negotiations.

‘SA Cargo’s final offer of 3.5 per cent is an insult when measured against the 11.8 per cent demand tabled by UNTU on behalf of its members.

‘A 3.5 per cent increment for the lowest-paid workers will roughly translate to a 1 rand increase per hour, an inhumane increase amid the current economic climate.’

‘The inflation rate is hovering around 3.1 per cent.’