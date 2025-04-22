UKRAINE took advantage of the Easter truce to launch strikes on Russian territory, advisor to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky said on Monday.

‘The Easter ceasefire turned out to be yet another opportunity for the Zelensky regime to simplify the realisation of its tasks. The enemy was striking at our territory both on the battlefront and beyond it, trying to hastily patch up the holes along the front line. Everything worked as usual, including artillery, various calibre drones, and mortars,’ Kimakovsky said.

The Ukrainian armed forces were shooting along the entire line of engagement, the advisor added, empasising that yet another breakdown of the ceasefire demonstrates Kiev’s complete lack of commitment and inability to control its own army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter ceasefire from 6.00pm on April 19 (3.00pm GMT) to 12.00am on April 21 and urged the Ukrainian side to follow suit.

As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out on April 20, the Russian leader gave no orders on extending this Easter truce.

The Russian Defence Ministry has recorded 4,900 violations of the Easter truce by the Ukrainian army and the Russian Armed Forces continued the special military operation after the ceasefire expired.

The Easter ceasefire, progress in US-Iran talks on the nuclear deal, and Europe continuing to refuse dialogue with Moscow, topped the headlines in Monday’s newspapers across Russia.

How Easter truce may impact developments in Ukraine conflict

However, this (the ceasefire) did not materialise. According to an official statement on the Russian Defence Ministry’s Telegram channel published on April 20, overnight, Ukrainian formations attempted several attacks on Russian positions in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) which were repelled by Russian forces.

‘Additionally, the Ukrainian side deployed 48 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including one in Crimea. Ukrainian units shelled Russian positions 444 times using artillery guns and mortars and carried out 900 drone strikes and airdrops of various ammunition, including on Russia’s border regions of Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod. . .’

‘The Trump administration will perceive the Easter ceasefire positively and as Russia’s signal of intent for peace, but this absolutely does not mean that now a long-term ceasefire without any definite terms becomes possible, said Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Centre for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics.

‘According to the expert, Vladimir Zelensky’s mixed reaction precisely indicates that Russia’s initiative may be positively perceived in Washington. “Zelensky’s first impulsive reaction evolved during a couple of hours. Apparently, he realised that an unequivocal refusal would be his political end, which may be followed by restrictions on the part of the United States such as the suspension of military aid,” Suslov said.

‘He also emphasised that the situation with the Easter truce has most likely strengthened US Special Presidential Envoy Witkoff’s standing, but there has not yet been any fundamental change in the balance of forces between pro-Ukrainian and anti-Ukrainian groups in the White House.’

Iran, US report progress at nuclear deal talks

‘Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, during the second round of indirect negotiations on the Iranian nuclear programme in Rome, agreed to begin discussing the structure and objectives of a potential deal in Muscat, Oman, on April 26, the top Iranian diplomat said on his X page on April 19.

‘The sides also agreed to hold a meeting at an expert level in the Omani capital three days ahead of the talks to discuss the details of “the effective lifting of the sanctions” and “trust-building regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme,” according to a statement on the Iranian Foreign Ministry website . . .

‘ “Potentially, the deal will ensure Iran’s commitment to forgo developing nuclear arms, full access for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) employees to nuclear facilities, in exchange for the gradual easing of US sanctions and the continuation of a peaceful nuclear programme,” said Ilya Vaskin, junior research fellow at the Centre for Middle East, Caucasus, and Central Asia Studies at the Higher School of Economics.

‘He did not rule out Russia becoming involved in the prospective new nuclear agreement as either a mediator or a guarantor, as it was with the prior accord. However, Moscow’s involvement and scope will depend on the outcomes of negotiations between Washington and Tehran, the expert explained.

‘Differences within the US administration regarding solutions to the Iranian crisis have been overstated, believes Vladimir Vasilyev, senior research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies. According to him, the White House’s Middle Eastern strategy is not divided into competing visions; however, the expert does not exclude the possibility that US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio may advocate for Israel’s interests.

‘The expert noted that, on the other hand, Trump’s return to the White House has created an atmosphere of volatility in US politics: the foreign policy decision-making process has been disrupted and now hinges primarily on the president himself.’

EU refuses to resume dialogue with Russia

‘The European Union does not plan to re-establish political interaction with Russia, the European Commission told Izvestia. In fact, Moscow does not see the need to “insist on dialogue now”, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. It confirmed that Russia had received no indications from the EU. However, Brussels’ position significantly obstructs the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

‘If, following Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Washington opted for dialogue with Moscow, not only did the EU reject it, but it is essentially sabotaging Russia-US efforts to reach a peace agreement.

‘The phrasing that they are against dialogue and ending the conflict is unacceptable in the European discourse. However, Europe is adhering to the positions established three years ago – about “historic justice”, “Ukraine’s territorial integrity”, “preventing a Russian victory because it fosters aggression.”

‘ “The US, under the Trump administration, is gradually distancing itself from these original principles, once also supported by Washington, based on the current geopolitical reality,” Andrey Kortunov, an expert with the Valdai Discussion Club, told Izvestia.

‘Moreover, after Trump’s return to the White House, the EU has intensified its efforts on the military front. France, the EU’s key player, along with the UK and several other countries, continues to advocate for the idea of deploying troops to Ukraine, calling it “a peacekeeping mission”, even though Russia has repeatedly warned that the arrival of Western contingents would represent a serious escalation and is unacceptable to Moscow.

‘Additionally, the EU will expand its military aid to Ukraine this year.’

Russia’s Economy

Ministry lowers forecast for Urals oil brand to

$56 per barrel

‘The Russian Economy Ministry has significantly downgraded expectations for Urals oil prices, lowering them to an average of $56 per barrel in 2025, the ministry’s macroeconomic forecast (shared with Izvestia) states.

‘This is linked to escalating trade wars and the projected deceleration of global GDP, experts explained.

‘That said, the ministry’s outlook on the average dollar exchange rate has remained largely unchanged, despite the rouble’s notable strengthening by April – this year, the US currency is expected to average 94 roubles per dollar. Inflation will reach 7.6%, while the economy is projected to expand by 2.5%, the ministry predicted.

‘According to a representative of the Economy Ministry, the 2025 rouble rate projection is plausible, but the ministry acknowledges that volatility may be considerable.’