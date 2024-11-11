UK-Sudan Youth Coalition march from the US Embassy to Parliament Square

OVER 200 mostly young people assembled outside the US embassy in London before marching to Parliament Square on Saturday, in a demonstration organised by London for Sudan, part of UK Sudan Youth Coalition.

In Parliament Square, Sudanese student Ahmed Sudan told News Line: ‘I’m here to support the Sudanse people because there’s genocide in Sudan.

‘The media are not reporting what is happening. We want to show the British people what is happening in Sudan.

‘Sudan was colonised by Britain and it has a role there directly or indirectly.’

Demonstrators carried banners saying: ‘Hands off Sudan, Sudan bleeds due to Western Complicity and Inaction, Sanction U.A.E. For Funding Sudan Genocide’.

There were placards saying ‘Fight Imperialism, Victory to the Sudan Resistance, Eyes on Genocide in Sudan. Genocidal Intent Has Never Ceased Anywhere That the Colonial Project is Still Active, Keep Eyes on Sudan.’

The UK Sudan Youth Coalition declared: ‘The UAE’s documented military support for the RSF has largely escaped scrutiny, while the UK’s role remains overlooked.

‘The US Department of the Treasury’s Office recently sanctioned Algoney Hamdan Daglo Musa, the Procurement Director of the RSF, for his role in leading efforts to supply weapons that perpetuate the ongoing proxy war.’

‘Statement and Demands Addressing the Alarming Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan.

‘London For Sudan, Manchester For Sudan, Cardiff For Sudan, Madaniya, Sudanese Legal Network and Action For Sudan are Youth-led grassroots organisations that form a coalition of groups dedicated to the same mission: demanding a civilian-led democracy and liberation by advocating for human rights, justice, and the self-determination of all Sudanese people.

‘For over 570 days, Sudan’s people have endured unimaginable suffering from the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

‘Described as the gravest humanitarian crises of our time, over 14 million have been displaced, 24.8 million require urgent aid, and 25.6 million face acute hunger.

‘Sudan is now among the top four countries for global acute malnutrition (GAM), a man-made famine, while also grappling with multiple disease outbreaks.

‘Both the RSF and SAF have committed heinous war crimes, violently suppressing democracy and anyone who protests for it. Efforts for peace talks have been unsuccessful thus far, as civilian casualties continue to mount.

‘Sudan is being torn apart in a war fuelled by foreign interests in gold, resources, and Red Sea access, with global powers pulling the strings.

‘All internal and external entities must be condemned, including but not limited to the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia – all complicit in fuelling this proxy, counter-revolutionary war.

‘Regions like El-Fasher face extreme violence and devastation as the conflict escalates.

‘Large-scale attacks by the RSF are met with relentless aerial bombardments from the SAF, with reports likening the bombardment frequency and intensity to that in Aleppo and Gaza.

‘The situation threatens to obliterate the city entirely.

‘The UAE’s documented military support for the RSF has largely escaped scrutiny, while the UK’s role remains overlooked.

‘Reports of genocide and ethnic cleansing by the RSF, highlight the atrocities faced by many marginalised communities in Sudan.

‘In the region of Al-Jazira, over 500 men were killed within 48 hours alone, while more than 130 Sudanese women have been driven to take their lives in mass suicide events to avoid the conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) committed by RSF militia.

‘Atrocity prevention must be prioritised before, during, and after the conflict to address its root causes and effects.’

The organisers declared on Saturday: ‘This protest is a direct response to the silence surrounding one of the most gravest humanitarian crises of our time.

‘The mobilisation aims to pressure the UK government to take accountability for its role in prolonging the conflict and to call out other international players, including the United States, for their involvement in the atrocities.

‘The Western world has stood by in silent complicity as Sudan’s devastating humanitarian crisis continues.

‘This proxy war bears Western fingerprints, with the UK and US deeply implicated, yet media coverage barely scratches the surface.

‘This protest demands an end to the apathy, pushing for urgent media attention and genuine international intervention to address the vested interests of global powers sustaining the conflict.

‘We demand an end to the suffering!’

Western Complicity Background:

Sudan is being torn apart in a war fuelled by foreign interests in gold, resources, and Red Sea access, with global powers pulling the strings.

‘The UAE’s documented military support for the RSF has largely escaped scrutiny, while the UK’s role remains overlooked.

‘Accusations suggest the former Conservative government suppressed criticism of the UAE, with recent reports indicating UK Foreign Office “secret talks” with the RSF, risking the legitimisation of a group responsible for genocide, mass rape, and ethnic cleansing.

‘As a key global stakeholder and the penholder for Sudan, the UK has a crucial responsibility to address this crisis.

‘Yet, the current Labour government’s silence has enabled the UAE’s abuses to continue unnoticed, undermining the UK’s own human rights commitments.

‘Similarly, the US continues to shield the UAE from accountability, recently naming it a major defence partner, thereby allowing unchecked operations in conflict zones.

‘This deepened alliance with the UAE comes at the cost of countless Sudanese lives.

‘The US has also worked with the Khartoum establishment to legitimise Israeli influence in the region.

‘This includes supplying militias with surveillance equipment, fuelling violence against civilians, undermining ceasefire efforts, and contributing to regional destabilisation.’