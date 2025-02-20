UK must ban all goods in whole or in part from Israeli settlements!

A group of 62 MPs and peers across parties have written to trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds to demand the government takes measures to ban the import of all goods into the UK made in whole or in part in Israel’s illegal settlements.

In an open letter, the parliamentarians say that the UK’s current trade and investment relationship with Israel ‘falls short’ of the standards required to meet the UK’s obligations around human rights and international law.

The letter follows an Advisory Opinion (AO) issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on 19 July 2024, which determined Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, to be unlawful, and placed legal responsibilities on all third states ‘not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by Israel’s illegal presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory’ (OPT).

The ICJ’s AO states that third states must ‘abstain from entering into economic or trade dealings with Israel concerning the Occupied Palestinian Territory or parts thereof which may entrench its unlawful presence in the territory’ and ‘take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that assist in the maintenance of the illegal situation created by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory’.

While the UK government recognises that settlements in the OPT are illegal under international law, goods produced in these illegal settlements are still allowed into the UK.

The letter was signed by a group of cross party MPs and peers including Kit Malthouse (Con), Baroness Warsi (Con), Andy Slaughter (Lab), Lord Peter Hain (Lab), Jeremy Corbyn (Ind), Carla Denyer (Greens), Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru), Alistair Carmichael (Lib Dem), and Brendan O’ Hara (SNP)

The parliamentarians argue that the UK’s failure to ban the import of goods from illegal settlements ‘helps to sustain Israel’s settlement economy and entrench the forcible transfer of Palestinians from their homes and land.’

Construction of illegal Israeli settlements has skyrocketed in the last year amidst a surge in violent settler attacks.

Last year, Israel approved the largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in more than three decades.

The UK government is expected to issue its own response to the ICJ’s Advisory Opinion in the coming weeks or months.

In December, the Conservative former UK Minister of State for the Middle East, Alistair Burt, expressed regret over Britain’s failure to impose sanctions earlier on Israel for its illegal settlement expansion, telling the Foreign Affairs Committee that the UK should have ‘taken action against settlements much earlier.’

Abtisam Mohamed MP, Sheffield Central (Labour) said: ‘The ICJ was clear that third party states have an obligation “not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by the continued presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”…

‘Not doing anything legitimises and facilitates illegal settlements. The application of international humanitarian law requires consistency.’

Brian Leishman MP, Alloa and Grangemouth (Labour) said: ‘Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has acted with impunity and the lack of action from the wider international community has been disgraceful.

‘The UK government has said it wants to follow international law but by trading with Israel so that the Israeli economy benefits, then the Netanyahu government’s war crimes are being legitimised.

‘The UK should show international and moral leadership and cease the trading of goods from illegal Israeli settlements.’

Tim Bierley, campaign manager at Global Justice Now said: ‘Israel’s illegal settlements are fundamental to its violent occupation of Palestinian land and one of the biggest obstacles to peace in the region.

‘The government’s rightful condemnation of settler violence and expansion rings hollow when it is seemingly willing to turn a blind eye to the import of illegal settlement goods.

‘A UK ban on the import of goods produced in whole or in part in the illegal settlements would be an essential first step towards complying with the country’s international obligations.’

Peter Frankental, Programme Director for Business and Human Rights at Amnesty International said: ‘Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land is illegal, and its settlements are a war crime.

‘The International Court of Justice has been clear: states must not trade with settlements.

‘By allowing the importation of goods from settlements, the government is putting British consumers at risk of buying products arising from war crimes while compromising supermarkets that stock them.’

Neil Sammonds, Senior Campaigner on Palestine at War on Want said: ‘The UK has long recognised that Israel’s settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are illegal under international law so a comprehensive ban on trade and investment with these settlements is a logical next step.

‘A ban would deny settlers and Israel’s government some of the economic benefits derived from their illegal colonisation of the occupied Palestinian territory – colonisation that has devastated the lives and livelihoods of millions of Palestinians.

‘It would also ensure that the business decisions of UK corporations do not undermine the UK’s commitment to human rights, nor the UK’s ability to fulfil legal obligations regarding the illegal occupation.’