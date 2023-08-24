UAW geared up for strike at ‘Big Three’ US car giants

THE United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) is gearing up for strike action at the ‘Big Three’ US automakers General Motors, Stellantis (formerly Chrysler) and Ford Motor Company.

UAW released a video on Monday, August 21, profiling fourth generation Ford worker Sara Schambers.

The video was released on the union’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter account and also at UAW.org.

Schambers, a 17-year UAW member currently working at Ford’s Livonia Transmission Plant, is the fourth generation in her family to work at Ford.

But her pay and benefit standards have fallen behind those of the generations before her.

She spent six years at one Ford’s wholly owned subsidiaries as a ‘temporary worker’ – working a full-time schedule – to get to the then-starting full-time wage of just over $16 an hour.

It took her almost another decade to reach the top rate of pay for a production employee.

Unfortunately, Sara’s story is not unique at Ford, the iconic American automaker still linked closely to the Ford family.

Many workers like Sara also struggle at General Motors and Stellantis.

Despite making a quarter-trillion dollars in North American profits over the last decade, all three companies still employ temporary workers.

Even after being hired as permanent employees, all workers hired after 2007 are denied pensions and post-retirement health care.

A majority of the workers at the Big Three are now post-2007, second-tier workers.

Contract negotiations between the union and the Big Three kicked off in mid-July, and UAW members held strike authorisation votes that concluded yesterday, August 24th.

The UAW held a major rally last Sunday, August 20th at 3pm EST at UAW Region 1 for a strong Big Three contract.

Sunday’s rally took place just 25 days before the UAW contract with the Big Three expires on September 14th.

As UAW President Fain has said, that date is ‘a deadline, not a reference point’.

Ford, GM and Stellantis have made a quarter-trillion dollars in North American profits over the last ten years.

UAW said on the eve of the rally: ‘The Big Three have the money to meet our demands. Come out Sunday and help make sure they do.’

It says: ‘You get what you fight for. And UAW members are ready for the fight ahead at the Big Three.

‘On Thursday, August 17, we held our Strike Assistance Conference in Detroit. More than 300 leaders from locals representing workers all across the UAW gathered at the MGM Grand to nail down details of our strike preparations.’

The conference was organised by the UAW Strike Department under the direction of the Secretary-Treasurer’s office.

As Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock said during her speech: ‘We will stand by your side during strikes, providing unwavering support.

‘We’re ready to fight and we’ll do whatever it is we have to do in order to get what we deserve.’

Mock was followed by UAW President Shawn Fain, who made clear that the era of concessions at the UAW must end.

Even now, as the Big Three make record profits, they’re saying we should temper our demands, that we should work together with them.

‘They want to talk about working together,’ Fain said.

‘Let’s talk to the people here right now from Belvidere Assembly Plant about what working together has done for them.

‘Let’s talk to workers at Lordstown Assembly, let’s talk to workers at GM Powertrain in Warren.

‘Let’s talk to workers at Ford’s Romeo Engine Plant. Let’s talk to workers at Trenton Engine North, Toledo Machine. The list goes on.’

Fain noted that the Big Three have shut down or spun off 65 plants over the last 20 years.

‘To end those plant closings, to win more good jobs, we must have the power to mount a strong and effective strike. And that’s what the conference was all about,’ Fain said.

The conference included detailed presentations on how Locals can assist members during strikes.

And it included a Q&A at the end where the assembled leaders were able to get answers that addressed the unique challenges at their locals.

As President Fain said, the officers at the conference will return to their locals ‘ready to rumble’, said the UAW.

US senator Bernie Sanders being promoted as a champion of labour, will take the stage at the upcoming 6th World Congress of UNI Global Union scheduled tom kick-off on 27 August 2023 at the Philadelphia Convention Centre.

Senator Sanders, a force for progressive politics in the US, has long championed universal healthcare, income equality, and workers’ rights, making him an impassioned advocate for the labour movement and social justice.

UNI General Secretary Christy Hoffman expressed excitement about Senator Sanders’ participation at the Congress, stating: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Senator Sanders to the UNI Global Union Congress.

‘For over 30 years, he has used his platform in Congress to push for social and economic justice for workers – not only in the United States but around the world.

The Congress will centre around key themes aimed at promoting workers’ rights and addressing pressing global challenges.

Some of the crucial themes on the agenda include:

Building Union Power for All: Strengthening the influence of working people by expanding union membership through strategic organising efforts worldwide.

UNI seeks to grow workers’ influence over multinational corporations and advocates for the protection and extension of collective bargaining rights.

Changing the Rules to Hold Corporations Accountable: Ensuring businesses worldwide respect workers’ human rights.

UNI fights to establish effective and binding instruments to hold multinational corporations accountable, with a particular emphasis on involving unions in all stages of binding due diligence.

Rising Together for a Digital Transformation with Shared Benefits for All: Seeking to ensure that workers share the benefits of technological advancements while addressing the potential risks through union-led initiatives.

As digitalisation continues to shape the world of work, UNI and its affiliates are determined to negotiate the impact of this transformation collectively.

Rising Together for Health and Safety: Underscoring the post-pandemic need for strong workplace representation and safety regulations.

UNI Global Union and its affiliates will develop strategies to organise and bargain around health and safety concerns and promote independent health and safety committees.

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has been responding in the aftermath of the Hawaii wildfires.

The death toll as a result of the fast-moving Hawaii wildfires had risen to 111 by last weekend. That number could go up as Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams, which include IAFF members, continue to search for victims and assist survivors.

IAFF Peer Support Team members are in Hawaii to support the USAR teams after a special request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

While on the ground, peer support team members are available to deliver services to Hawaii members as needed, said the IAFF.

Meanwhile, outreach to active and retired Hawaii members who have been displaced or otherwise impacted by the fires is ongoing, the union added.

It has all been made possible through funding from the IAFF Foundation. The California Professional Firefighters have also set up a Maui Wildfire Relief Fund.