Two Years Since Myanmar Military Coup

On the second anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar, the Global Unions – which represents 200 million workers worldwide – has called for renewed global efforts to restore democracy.

They are supporting the call by the Confederation of Trade Unions, Myanmar (CTUM) for a Global Day of Action to demand formal diplomatic recognition of the National Unity Government (NUG) as the legitimate representative of the people of Myanmar, and the release of all political prisoners.

On 1st February 2021, the Myanmar military overthrew the country’s newly elected government, interrupting Myanmar’s journey towards democracy after decades of military rule.

The military then formed an illegitimate government under a body it calls the State Administration Council (SAC) while the democratically-elected politicians formed the National Unity Government (NUG).

The coup was widely resisted by the people of Myanmar, who formed a peaceful Civil Disobedience Movement. The response from the junta was brutal, with mass arrests and killings. To date, 17,481 people – including many trade unionists – have been arrested, with 13,680 still in detention. 2,892 people have been killed by the junta.

The brutal suppression of non-violent protest led to the creation of armed groups, and Myanmar is now in a state of civil war.

The regime banned most unions in Myanmar. Many union activists are in detention, others have been killed or are in hiding. It is impossible to exercise freedom of association.

On the anniversary of the coup, the CTUM is calling on unions around the world to organise pickets or demonstrations in front of Myanmar embassies and those of countries supporting the military junta, with the following demands:

1. Tribute to heroes of Myanmar;

2. Free political prisoners;

3. Support people’s democracy;

4. Restore legitimate government.

A major demand of the Myanmar unions is for formal diplomatic recognition of the NUG.

The junta is seeking to normalise its control by seeking diplomatic recognition as the de facto government of Myanmar. Despite being the legitimate, democratically elected representative of the people of Myanmar, formal diplomatic recognition of the NUG is not universal.

In December 2022, the United Nations General Assembly rejected a bid by the junta for recognition, and the NUG representative – who had been in position before the coup – retained his seat.

Lobbying by the global labour movement led the International Labour Conferences of the ILO in 2021 and 2022 to reject the junta.

On the second anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar, Education International (EI) also joined the Global Day of Action called by the CTUM to demand the formal diplomatic recognition of the NUG as the legitimate representative of the people of Myanmar, and the release of all political prisoners.

The Council of Global Unions (CGU) released a statement calling for renewed global solidarity and efforts to restore democracy in the country. All CGU affiliated unions were asked to call on their national governments to recognise the NUG, and to put pressure on multinational companies to cut all ties that benefit the junta directly or indirectly.

They have attacked demonstrators, killing hundreds and injuring thousands. They detained legitimate elected leaders and thousands of protesters, many of whom were tortured. Most unions were banned, there is no freedom of association.

In a new report released in January 2023, the Dutch organisation FNV Mondiaal documented workers’ rights violations in Myanmar under the new military regime. According to the report, at least 24 teachers have been killed by the military in the last two years; around 234 teachers have been arrested; at least 20,000 university lecturers and school teachers were fired; and more than 120,000 teachers were blacklisted and targeted for arrest for joining the CDM.

According to Amnesty International, 7.8 million children are currently out of school in the country.

FNV Mondiaal also reported the case of U Kaung Kyaw, a teacher from My Aung Township (Hintada, Ayerawaddy Division) who was charged under Counter Terrorism Act and sentenced to death on 30 December 2022.

The Myanmar Federation of Teachers and other education unions in the country issued a statement to condemn the death sentence and the escalation of violence against education workers.

Dr U Arkhar Moe, President of the University Teachers Association and Professor at the Yangon University was released from prison on 4th January 2023. He had been arrested on 3rd March 2021 and sentenced to three-years prison by a military tribunal on 20 January 2022.

Education International has been working closely with the Myanmar Federation of Teachers and the NUG Education Ministry to support democratic values and practices throughout education.

‘On this second anniversary of the military coup, the global labour movement remains resolute in its solidarity with the people and workers of Myanmar. Education International joins the Global Unions and calls on its affiliates to demand that their national governments recognise the NUG, and to put pressure on multinational companies they work with to cut all ties that benefit the junta directly or indirectly,’ their statement said.

According to Amnesty International: ‘Since the coup, nearly 3,000 people have been killed, 1.5 million have been internally displaced, more than 13,000 are still detained in inhumane conditions, and four people are known to have been executed while at least 100 have been sentenced to death.

‘The military’s onslaught against anyone perceived to be opposed to its rule has caused widespread fear and grave human rights violations, including through the use of air and ground attacks targeting civilians.

‘There is no denying that the military is able to carry out its nationwide assault on human rights because of the shockingly inadequate global response to this crisis, which risks becoming forgotten,’ said Ming Yu Hah, Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns.

‘We can’t let that happen. This anniversary should highlight the need for urgent global action from countries around the world and the Association for Southeast Asian Nations to protect the people of Myanmar, who remain under daily siege from the military.

‘Despite grave danger and persecution, brave individuals within Myanmar have continued to pursue peaceful protests. In the lead up to and on the day of the anniversary, Amnesty International is participating in protests, vigils and events in cities around the world, including in Bangkok and Seoul, to show solidarity with the people of Myanmar.’

‘Speaking up for those in Myanmar who risk lengthy jail sentences, torture and death in custody for expressing peaceful defiance is not a trivial gesture,’ Amnesty’s Ming Yu Hah said. ‘Solidarity has never been more important, as it can raise people’s spirits and show them they are not alone in their darkest hour.

‘States and companies must also suspend the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer, including transit, trans-shipment and brokering of aviation fuel to Myanmar until effective mechanisms are in place to ensure that aviation fuel will not be used to carry out devastating air strikes and commit serious violations of international human rights law or international humanitarian law.

‘The human rights situation in Myanmar is intolerable. People in Myanmar are suffering every day and do not have the luxury of time. While many governments have heeded calls to action, it is not yet enough to stop the grave violations of the military.

‘The international community cannot let another day pass, let alone another two years, before taking additional effective steps to stop the military’s atrocities.’