‘Trump’s plan to drive the Palestinian people out of Gaza will be defeated!’ says Andrew Murray from Stop the War Coalition

‘TODAY, we march not just against the ongoing genocide in Gaza, but also to stand up for our right to demonstrate on the streets of London,’ said Andrew Murray, from the Stop the War Coalition, opening the rally outside the American Embassy in London on Saturday at the end of the 24th National March for Palestine.

He continued: ‘To anyone who wanted to stop us, whether it’s Suella Braverman, Keir Starmer, the Board of Deputies or the Chief of the Metropolitan Police, our message is clear – You are kicking a rock.

‘More importantly, Trump’s plan to drive the Palestinian people out of Gaza will be defeated.

‘It is 22 years ago today that two million of us assembled and marched against the war in Iraq. After that they then destroyed Iraq, Syria and Libya. Their warmongering knows no bounds and has no limits. But neither has our determination to halt them.’

Yasmin Islam from the Muslim Association of Britain said: ‘We are here because in the face of the occupation we rise, we rise and we rise again. Trump wants to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza. But Mr Trump, your plan will fail. Gaza has seen the worst of humanity, but it has also shown the best of humanity – the largest anti-genocide movement the world has ever seen. The movement for Palestine will win and it will win for everyone.’

Farukh, from the Palestine Forum, said Gaza does not belong to Trump or Netanyahu. Every inch of Palestine belongs to Palestinians. Israelis jumped for joy at hearing the nonsense coming out of Trump’s mouth. But I must say, where is the Palestinian Authority? Where have they been for 15 months?

‘Throughout the genocide, the Palestinian Authority has been engaged in security coordination with the Zionist regime. This is a disgrace and it must stop. We say end the security coordination now!’

National Education Union General Secretary Daniel Kebede said: ‘Trump wants to turn Gaza into the Riviera of the Middle East. His call for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza was warmly welcomed by Netanyahu and his right wing cabal government.

‘The UN described Gaza as a graveyard for children with 15,000 killed and 60,000 suffering severe malnutrition.’

Janine from the Palestinian Youth Movement said: ‘The last 15 months of genocide follows 100 years of crimes that Palestine has endured. But the Palestinian people are united. The world must rise up and support Palestine. No investment and no real estate deal! Egypt and Jordan must continue to reflect the wishes of the people. Trump’s plans are now wavering and will be defeated!’

Daniel Weinberg from the Jewish Bloc for Palestine said: ‘We are a coalition of thousands of Jews in solidarity with Palestine. There are countless reasons for us being here. But I have reduced them to three. Number 1, because we are human beings and every human being opposes genocide. Number 2, because we are Jews and we cannot stand by when genocide takes place at the Zionist state’s bequest and our traditions are defiled. And 3 because we are Jews in Britain. The Board of Deputies are shameless against the Jewish people and slandering the Jewish people claiming that they support genocide.’

Yar Aleem, a Palestinian war journalist from Gaza, said: ‘Today, while I was marching, I could not help but cry at all the love I was experiencing. I grew up in Gaza where I studied International Relations. In 2022, I worked with two great journalists – they were my mentors. They have both been killed in the current genocide. Israel murders journalists in their ethnic cleansing.

‘One final thing, I appeal to you. Always talk about Palestine. Trump thinks that Palestine is real estate that can be sold off. But we only want Palestine and we will never give up. Never give up, never stop talking about. Palestine until Palestine is free.’

Hamza Silan, a descendant of the Nakba, said: ‘Trump stated that hell will break out in Gaza. Have they not already lived through months of hell? Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returned north when the ceasefire was called and it is a profound insult to tell us that no one wishes to stay in Palestine. Our right of return remains legally enshrined and morally obligatory.’

Ismail Patel from Friends of al-Aqsa, said: ‘In 1917 Balfour, intoxicated with power, declared that Palestinians would be moved out of Palestine. Today, Donald Trump self-styled, pharaoh says the same and that he is going to hand over Palestine to his cronies in property development. Sorry, Mr Trump, your plan will fail. Today, Palestine has millions of friends around the world and no force can never defeat the Palestinian spirit. It cannot be bought or broken. We are united in our resistance and we will prevail. Our day is coming. Palestine will be free!’

Zara Sultana, Coventry. South MP, said: ‘End the silence! We say ceasefire now and ceasefire forever! 92% of homes are gone in Gaza. Shame on the US, shame on the UK, shame on Germany and others for their complicity in genocide. For 76 years Palestinians have resisted and their determination is unbreakable. They want us to believe it’s over, but it’s not over. We will never submit. We want a full two-ways arms embargo. My Labour whip was taken because I opposed the two-child benefit cap. The Labour government is losing massive support across the country and deservedly so.’

Jeremy Corbyn, former Labour Party Leader, said: ‘22 years ago today on 15th of February 2003, millions of us marched against the Labour government’s war on Iraq. We are still protesting for our rights to protest and to defend the innocent. We are not going away. We are not going to give up on Palestine. When Trump said he wants to turn Gaza into a riviera it woke up millions of people who said it will never happen. Our demands today are also to end the occupation. As the Palestinian people go back to what was their homes we have to help Palestinians to rebuild their homes. Let us tell the world the story of Palestine, the heroism of the Palestinian people.’

Chris Nineham, deputy leader of Stop the War Coalition, said: ‘In the face of attacks on our demonstrations, lies and threats, we are not cowed. What happened on our last protest, when we were arrested on 18th January was a serious assault on the right to demonstrate. We will not allow our freedoms to be taken away. This great movement will continue. Most people know that every penny spent on arming. Israel is a penny not spent on our NHS. Our message to our government is we will oppose you all the way.’

Sophie Bolt, CND General Secretary said: ‘We know Trump is deadly serious, but we will not stand by. Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is good Egypt and Saudi Arabia are standing up against Trump. We want a permanent ceasefire. The world is at a crossroads. We need a world based on peace and international law and justice for the Palestinians is central to that.’

Owen Jones, journalist said: ‘Trump’s plan is an act of genocide in itself. No crime in history has been so widely documented. Humanity will have no future unless there is accountability for this genocide. The Palestinians haven’t given up and they will never give up.’

Poet Michael Rosen, read his poem: ‘Welcome to the Gaza Riviera, built on the bones of dead children.’

He said: ‘In response to the ghastly statistics, Starmer said that the people of Gaza have lost their lives as if to say “That was careless of them wasn’t it?” Why would anyone use weapons against civilians?’

Ben Jamal, the director of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, said: ‘Every time we march it is important. You all know that on our last demonstration charges were issued on a lot of people, including Chris Nineham and myself. Before you head home, look at the people around you. This community of resistance stands opposed to Netanyahu and Trump who support genocide and casting 2 million people out of their homes. We have always known the Palestinian people have withstood genocide. Let it inspire us all. Our next march is on March the 15th.’

• See Photo Gallery