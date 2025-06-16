Trump overrides California governor to send 700 Marines and thousands of National Guard troops to LA

An appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked a federal judge’s order that directed the Trump administration to return control of California’s National Guard troops back to the state.

The decision came hours after a federal judge said Trump’s deployment of the troops to Los Angeles to quell protests against immigration raids was illegal.

Trump said he was sending the troops – who are typically under the governor’s authority, to stop LA from ‘burning down’ in protests against his immigration crackdown.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is a Democrat, and other local officials rejected the move, as an unnecessary provocation. The appeals court said it would hold a hearing today (Tuesday).

At an earlier federal court hearing, Judge Charles Breyer said the question presented by California’s request was whether Trump followed the law set by Congress on the deployment of a state’s National Guard.

But the judge stayed the order until last Friday afternoon to give the Trump administration time to appeal against it – which it did so almost immediately after the order was issued.

The Trump administration claimed it took over California’s National Guard to restore order and to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as they swept up people in Los Angeles who were believed to be in the country illegally.

Authorities across the United States are bracing for more demonstrations, as troops mobilise in several states and spreading protests show no sign of slowing.

The civil disobedience that kicked off in Los Angeles has spread nationwide, now reaching other cities across the US, most notably Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York.

The military said 700 US Marines deployed to Los Angeles by Trump would be on the city streets by Friday.

The Marine Corps is in addition to thousands of National Guard troops already summoned to suppress the mostly peaceful protests.

In response to the raids, violence, and targeting of union leaders in Los Angeles – days after similar ICE actions in Chicago – the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Federation of Labor issued the following joint statement:

‘In dangerous worksites, under abusive management, and in our communities – it is working people coming together that keeps us safe.

‘We stand with our union siblings in Los Angeles and our immigrant communities here in Chicago.

‘The agents and officers carrying out these orders should think twice about which side they are on.

‘Organised labour will protect our members and our communities. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.’

National Nurses United (NNU) also denounced the forceful removal and detention of US Democratic Senator Alex Padilla from a press conference held by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a federal building in Los Angeles last Thursday.

The NNU stated: ‘In our democracy, a US senator should have the right to question and expect answers and accountability from a presidential administration whose actions have been met with widespread public disapproval.

‘Nurses know what it’s like to stand up and strongly advocate for our patients.

‘We applaud him for standing up for Californians, who are horrified by the miscarriage of justice taking place in immigration courts and workplace raids nationwide.

‘We stand in solidarity and amplify his advocacy for accountability from the current administration’s unjust and undemocratic immigration policies.’

The National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE-IAM) National President Randy Erwin also spoke out against: ‘The detainment of Senator Alex Padilla who was forcefully removed from a press conference while asking a question of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

‘It is despicable that a sitting US Senator, while conducting official duties in his home state, was violently detained simply for attempting to ask a question of a public official.

‘This is a disturbing abuse of power by the Trump Administration and the President, who has already called for the arrest of a governor and threatened other state and local officials. It shows a blatant disregard for the Constitution and States’ rights.’

‘The President and his Administration are not above the law.

‘Republicans in Congress should be equally appalled by unwarranted threats to public officials.

‘These attacks undermine the rule of law and American democracy, and no member of Congress should tolerate the authoritarian actions of the Trump Administration.’

The United Farm Workers (UFW) has also condemned the attacks on migrant workers by the Trump administration. Their statement they said:

‘We are aware of multiple federal immigration “enforcement” actions involving farm workers in multiple regions of California including those in Ventura, Kern, and Tulare counties.

‘Any federal actions designed to terrorise and separate farm worker communities is an attack on Californians and a dangerous waste of resources.

‘Indiscriminate raids and chaotic sweeps put public safety at risk.

‘We say not just to farm workers, but to all working people in California: we are in this together.

‘This is not a time to panic, but it is a time to make a plan for your family, including minor children, elderly dependents and your property.

‘Look out for your neighbours and your co-workers. Find courage in love and solidarity. Be prepared to safely and lawfully observe federal activity. Connect with your local rapid response network.

‘Ask for help if you need to locate loved ones if they are detained, whether lawfully or unlawfully.

‘The people will save the people.

‘California is all of us — and it falls to all of us to take care of ourselves and each other.’