Three Gaza Strip Civilians Die From Starvation!

MEDICAL sources in the Gaza Strip reported on Wednesday that three civilians had died from starvation and malnutrition over the past 24 hours, according to records from hospitals across the Strip.

The sources noted that the total number of deaths due to starvation and malnutrition has risen to 269, including 112 children.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen amid a severe blockade and a critical shortage of food and medical supplies.

Since March 2nd, 2025, Israeli authorities have closed all border crossings with Gaza, blocking the entry of most humanitarian food and medical aid, leading to a widespread famine.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) previously warned that malnutrition among children under five had doubled between March and June due to the continuing blockade.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also confirmed that malnutrition levels in Gaza have reached alarming levels, stating that the deliberate blockade and aid delays have cost many lives.

According to WHO, nearly one in five children under five in Gaza City now suffers from acute malnutrition.

The director general of the Gaza Health Ministry has expressed deep concern over the extremely high occupancy rate of hospital beds in the Gaza Strip, saying the increasing trend shows the severity of health and humanitarian crisis unfolding in the besieged territory.

Munir al-Bursh made the remarks in a post on X on Wednesday, citing Israel’s relentless bombardment and a crippling blockade as major factors contributing to the critical situation in Gaza’s hospitals.

‘The occupancy rate of hospital beds has reached 300%, an unprecedented figure that reflects the scale of the health and humanitarian catastrophe we are experiencing today,’ he said.

The situation is exacerbated by the limited number of functioning hospitals and the ongoing Israeli aggression and blockade, which has resulted in a surge of casualties and injuries.

These concerns have been echoed by other doctors who have warned about severe shortages of supplies, and the subsequent potential loss of more lives as Israel’s siege continues to severely impact the healthcare system.

Additionally, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) issued a warning on Monday, revealing that daily Palestinian injuries in Gaza have tripled since late May, coinciding with the launch of an Israeli and US-backed aid initiative by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Meanwhile, the extremist Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Wednesday took a new retaliatory step against Palestinian prisoners by hanging footages of the destruction caused by the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on the prison walls, forcing them to view them as a punitive measure.

A circulating video clip showed Ben-Gvir, during his visit to an Israeli prison, pointing to the pictures of destruction hung on the walls, repeating: ‘This is what the prisoners should see every day.’

Israeli journalist Yinon Magal posted a video on X documenting the visit, where Ben-Gvir can be seen pointing to the pictures of destruction on the walls, saying: ‘Look what this is?

‘This is what they (the prisoners) should see every morning on their way to the prison yard.’

The Israeli minister added: ‘This is what they should see. Maybe each one of them can see their home here.’

This move comes days after Ben-Gvir stormed the cell of prominent Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti in Israel’s Ramon Prison, threatening him, saying: ‘Whoever kills our children or women, we will wipe them out.

‘You will not win against us.’

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation authorities have approved a colonial construction plan in the E1 area east of Jerusalem.

This plan includes the construction of more than 3,401 housing units, in addition to the establishment of a new settlement called ‘Ashahal’, which includes the construction of 342 colonial units and public buildings.

Peace Now noted that the approval of colonial construction in E1 occurred at extreme speed.

It said this plan is ‘particularly fatal to the prospect of peace and the future of two states for two peoples, as it divides the West Bank in two and prevents the development of a metro line between Ramallah, East Jerusalem, and Bethlehem’.

Last week, extremist minister Bezalel Smotrich announced that the E1 colonial plan effectively connects Ma’ale Adumim to Jerusalem, severs Arab connections between Ramallah and Bethlehem, and is the final nail in the coffin of the idea of a Palestinian state.

The occupation authorities have been trying to advance this plan since the 1990s, but without success due to international opposition, including from the United States.

After returning to the prime minister’s office, Benjamin Netanyahu ordered its advancement in 2012, and then again in 2020, when the plan’s deposit was approved in preparation for its implementation.

Peace Now confirmed that the E1 plan joins thousands of colonial units approved by the occupation government this year, with the aim of preventing a two-state solution.

The movement added that since the beginning of 2025, the occupation authorities have advanced the construction of 24,338 settlement units, including the E1 plan.

Responding to the plan, Germany’s foreign ministry called on Israel to halt colonial activity immediately.

The German Foreign Ministry says it categorically rejects Israel’s E1 colonial project, calling it a violation of international law and urging Israel to stop all colonial activity immediately.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke rejected the statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, against his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that, ‘Strength is not measured by how many people you can blow up or how many children you can leave hungry.’

Burke added: ‘Strength is much better measured by exactly what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has done, which is when there’s a decision that we know Israel won’t like.

‘He goes straight to Benjamin Netanyahu. He has the conversation, he says exactly what we’re intending to do, and has the chance for the objections to be made person to person.’

He said that Netanyahu ‘lashed out’ at several countries that stated they would recognise a Palestinian state.

Australia cancelled the visa of Simcha Rothman, a member of Israel’s far-right Religious Zionism (Mafdal) party, just days ahead of his planned visit for a speaking event.

In addition to the cancellation, he has been barred from entering the country for the next three years.

‘Our government takes a hard line on people who seek to come to our country and spread division,’ Burke said.

Following the visa cancellation, Israel decided to revoke the visas of Australia’s representatives to the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah.

On August 11th, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that his country intends to recognise the State of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly meeting in September.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II received a phone call from France President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday and stressed the need to step up efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and de-escalate the situation in the West Bank.

According to Jordan News Agency (Petra), he emphasised the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip, highlighting the ongoing cooperation between Jordan and France to step up the humanitarian response in Gaza.

King Abdullah II reiterated Jordan’s rejection of Israeli statements regarding the ‘Greater Israel’ vision, plans to consolidate the occupation of Gaza and expand military control over it, and unilateral measures in the West Bank, including the settlement plan in the (E1) area.

He said the only way to achieve just and comprehensive peace in the region is through the two-state solution, noting the importance of France’s intention to recognise the State of Palestine as a step towards providing more support to Palestinians and achieving stability in the region.

The call also touched on other regional developments, including Jordan’s role in supporting Syria and Lebanon’s efforts to preserve their sovereignty and enhance their stability.