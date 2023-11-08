‘Those seeking to prevent a regional war must act swiftly to stop the Israeli attacks …’ says Hasan Nasrallah

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s words resonated last Friday, with a sense of urgency and determination, shedding light on various facets of the current conflict and the resistance’s unwavering commitment to their cause.

In a televised, long-awaited address, Nasrallah emphasised that all options are on the table in response to Israel’s aggression against Gaza, asserting that those seeking to prevent a regional war must act swiftly to stop the Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and reiterating Hezbollah’s readiness for all possible scenarios.

He said: ‘We extend our heartfelt blessings and condolences to the families of the martyrs who have courageously risen in the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which has now engulfed multiple fronts and arenas…

‘If we were to seek a battle that embodies complete legitimacy from human, moral, and religious standpoints, none could rival the battle against the Zionist occupation of Palestine…

‘The plight of the Palestinian people has been widely recognised for over 75 years, yet in recent times, the conditions in Palestine have grown increasingly dire, exacerbated by the presence of a misguided, irrational, and cruel Israeli government…

‘For nearly two decades, over two million people in Gaza have endured challenging living conditions, with little relief from the international community. The extremist Israeli government’s policies have only compounded the suffering, particularly for the prisoners, resulting in a severe humanitarian crisis…

‘We extend our heartfelt greetings to all those who stood in solidarity, offered support, and rallied from Arab, Islamic, and Latin American nations, we must particularly acknowledge the valour of the Iraqis and Yemenis, who have entered the very heart of this noble battle…

‘The consequences have far-reaching implications for the region, marking the onset of a new historical phase.

‘Words and statements fall short in capturing the profound greatness, resilience, and unwavering spirit of the people of Gaza and he West Bank…

‘The remarkable and auspicious Al-Aqsa Flood Operation was entirely a product of Palestinian determination and execution, meticulously concealed from all, including the Gaza-based resistance factions, by its orchestrators. The operation’s unprecedented success was secured by the absolute secrecy surrounding it, which effectively leveraged the element of surprise…

‘The concealment of the operation didn’t raise any concerns within the resistance factions. In fact, it garnered widespread praise and had no adverse effects on the decisions made by any group or resistance movement within the axis of resistance…

‘Hamas’s actions demonstrated the authentic nature of the battle and its objectives, thwarting attempts by enemies to distort the situation, especially in discussions concerning the relationships of regional resistance factions.

‘The secrecy surrounding the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood underscores its purely Palestinian character, dedicated to the cause of the Palestinian people and their concerns, free from any entanglements with regional or international matters…

‘The events of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation unequivocally demonstrate that Iran exerts no control over the resistance factions, with the true decision-makers being the leaders of the resistance and their dedicated fighters…

‘The operation carried existential and strategic implications, whose reverberations will significantly influence the current and future trajectory of this entity.

‘Regardless of the actions taken by the Israeli government in the past month and the weeks to come, it remains incapable of altering the enduring strategic consequences of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” on their entity…

‘The US government’s influence is evident, and its reluctance to support a ceasefire is a concerning factor.

‘The American administration, along with its president, ministers, and generals, swiftly intervened to support the destabilised entity, aiming to restore some semblance of stability; however, the entity has yet to reclaim the initiative and remains in a precarious state.

‘Even when American generals arrive to assist the entity and open their warehouses for the Israeli army, and “Israel” requests 10 billion dollars from the outset, it raises questions about the entity’s true strength and its ability to regain stability and self-sufficiency…

‘In light of the events in Gaza and the harrowing ordeal that the Israeli enemy endured, it appears that their government is failing to learn from its past experiences…

‘What is unfolding today bears a resemblance to previous occurrences, such as the events in Lebanon in 2006 and the recurring conflicts in Gaza, with variations in terms of scale and impact, but the fundamental nature of these events remains consistent.

‘One of the pivotal errors that the Israelis have historically made, and continue to make, is establishing ambitious objectives that prove unattainable…

‘Their aim was to eradicate the resistance in Lebanon and secure the release of the two prisoners without resorting to negotiation or exchange. However, over the course of 33 days, they failed to achieve these goals. Presently, the situation in Gaza mirrors this scenario, albeit with an escalation in terms of crimes and massacres…

‘Our hearts are with the people of Gaza, and we condemn the enemy’s brutal attacks. The battle showcases the unwavering determination and courage of the Palestinian people…

‘The actions of the “Israeli” in Gaza involve the loss of innocent lives with a significant portion of the casualties being civilian children and women, there appears to be no regard for the sanctity of human life as the Israelis are causing extensive destruction to entire neighbourhoods.

‘The images unfolding in Gaza each day and hour serve as a powerful message to the Zionists; they depict men, women, and children emerging from the rubble, their voices raised in support of the resistance, conveying the message that no result can be achieved through killing and massacres.

‘The martyrs of Gaza, including its children and women, are today exposing the falsehoods that global and international media have, at times, contributed to concealing the reality of this entity…

‘The events unfolding in Gaza underscore the direct responsibility of the United States for the loss of life and the hypocrisy in their actions. The US government’s influence is evident, and its reluctance to support a ceasefire is a concerning factor…

‘The harrowing scenes of massacres emanating from the Gaza Strip serve as a powerful message to the Zionists: the triumph of Gaza and the defeat of “Israel”…

‘The United States is seen as obstructing efforts to halt the aggression against Gaza and rejecting any proposals for a ceasefire. The Americans are perceived as the orchestrators of the conflict in Gaza; consequently, the decision by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq to target US occupation bases in Iraq and Syria is regarded as a wise and bold move…

‘The triumph of Gaza holds significance as a shared national interest for Egypt, Jordan, and Syria. Most notably, it is of paramount importance for Lebanon…

‘Despite facing numerous threats, the Yemeni people have undertaken several initiatives, launching missiles and drones, even when intercepted. In the end, these missiles and drones are anticipated to reach Eilat and the Israeli military bases in southern Palestine…

‘Since October 8th, the Islamic resistance in Lebanon has been actively engaged in a tangible battle, the full gravity of which is truly comprehensible only to those physically situated in the border region, a conflict that is distinguished by its unique circumstances, objectives, methods, and intended targets…

‘What is unfolding on our Lebanese front will not be limited to it whatsoever, it will extend beyond that.

‘The Lebanese front effectively diverted a significant portion of the Israeli forces originally intended for an attack on Gaza.

‘Had we maintained a position of mere political solidarity and public demonstrations, the Israelis would have remained unchallenged on the northern border, allowing their forces to be deployed to Gaza. The Lebanese front successfully pulled approximately one-third of the Israeli army to the border with Lebanon.

‘A significant portion of the Zionist forces deployed to the northern front comprises elite units, and nearly half of Israel’s naval capabilities are positioned in the Mediterranean, facing us and Haifa.

‘A quarter of the Israeli air force has been redirected toward Lebanon, and almost half of the missile defence systems are oriented towards the Lebanon front, this has led to the displacement of tens of thousands of settlers in the region…

‘The operations along the border have generated a sense of anxiety, tension, and panic within the Israeli enemy’s leadership, as well as among the Americans.

‘The enemy is deeply concerned about the potential for further escalation on this front or the outbreak of a broader conflict, this is a very real possibility that should not be dismissed and the enemy must take it into serious consideration…

‘Such actions would be the gravest folly in the history of the Israeli existence…

‘From the very beginning, we were warned that opening a front in the South would lead to American airstrikes, yet this threat has never swayed our determination or position.

‘We have initiated actions on this front, and its escalation and evolution hinge on two fundamental factors: The first one depends on the unfolding events in Gaza, and second on the conduct of the Zionist enemy towards Lebanon.

‘I caution the Zionist enemy against persisting with actions that have impacted some civilians in Lebanon, as this could lead to the equation where civilians are pitted against one another.

‘All possibilities on our Lebanese front remain open, and every option is being considered and available for implementation at any given moment.

‘It is imperative for us to remain prepared for all potential future scenarios.

‘Our efforts have successfully deterred the enemy, making it clear that any attempt to undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty will be met with strong resistance.

‘Your fleets in the Mediterranean do not and will never instill fear in us. I want to make it clear that the fleets you threaten us with, we have also made preparations to counter them.

‘Those who thwarted your plans in the early 1980s are still very much alive today, and alongside them are their children and grandchildren.

‘In the event of a regional conflict, naval fleets and aerial warfare will prove futile and of no real benefit. In the event of any regional war, it’s important to acknowledge that your interests and soldiers will be the ones to suffer the most and endure the greatest losses…

‘It’s imperative that we all strive to cease the aggression against Gaza, ensuring the triumph of the resistance.

‘Based on my personal experience and interactions with Imam (Sayyed Ali) Khamenei, I can attest to his unwavering conviction and belief that Gaza will ultimately emerge victorious, and that Palestine will achieve triumph; he conveyed this to us during the initial days of the July aggression.

‘Gaza will prevail, Palestine will triumph, and we will soon come together to celebrate this victory.’