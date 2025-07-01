‘This is Labour’s Poll Tax – No Labour MP who backs this bill will be forgiven’ says DEPAC’s Ellen Clifford

OVER 400 disabled people gathered in Parliament Square on Monday 30th June to oppose the bill being put to Parliament yesterday by the Labour Government to cut billions of pounds worth of benefits.

Paula Peters from the National Steering Group of DPAC (Disabled People Against Cuts) opened the rally. She explained how the so-called consultations that government had with disabled people were a sham. The buildings were unsuitable and poor transport was provided.

There was a huge banner with red letters saying: ‘You cut we bleed. The blood on your hands will never wash off.’

She said: ‘ Liz “Killer” Kendal announced in Parliament today, that by November 2026 recipients of Personal Independence Payments (PIPs) would have a review of their situation. They would be faced with the four points rule, and if they failed they would lose their PIP.

‘This would decimate thousands of people. If MPs vote for these cuts tomorrow, we will force them out of their seats. This needs to be organised. We’re coming for councillors too. The only thing to do is to bin it.’

Announcing a further rally in Old Palace Yard near Parliament for yesterday, 1st July at 1.00pm, she said: ‘The gloves are off. We’re going to fight them.’

She then led the chanting: ‘We are the people, We won’t be silenced. Stop the cuts Now Now Now!’

Speaker Joe Dubb gave a moving account of a dispute with the DWP (Department of Work and Pensions). He spoke of an 8-year struggle through the Appeal Court and a second inquest.

‘The coroner had all the proof that on the 23/2/2017 Jodie Whiting died of an overdose of her medication for mental health problems and chronic pain. Her benefits had been wrongly taken away by the DWP. I don’t want it to happen to anyone else.’

Angela Grant, president of the DWP group in the PCS (Public and Commercial Services Union) expressed solidarity with those who are not in work because they are disabled and are not helped into work.

‘Our members are on the front line of welfare attempting to deliver a system. We see the devastating impact that cuts have on our communities.

‘Our union, has told the government: “No cuts to the disabled”. This is a punishment. They can sell arms to other countries to kill communities. They carry out warfare abroad and warfare here against our disabled and young people.

‘They produced a white paper and a green paper, but in fact they have already put their plans in place on their systems. They do not care. They are not listening.

‘DPAC and the PCS must demonstrate everywhere where we can. The PCS is always standing with you. This government has four years. This bill must be rejected.

‘They promised us concessions, but there are none. Many of us are on poverty pay. I am on PIP. We’re on the front line of this. Keep up the fight. Keep strong we can win through people power.’

Ellen Clifford, from Disabled People against Cuts, said: ‘I have reported on Tory austerity for years. Now it’s the same thing with a red rosette.

‘There are many going hungry with only a biscuit for tea. We are here because a Labour government is particularly brutal. They are taking the money that people need to live. This is a Labour poll-tax. No Labour MP who backs this bill will be forgiven.

‘Since Starmer took over we have had to fight so hard to keep up. On 20th June we stood here scorching for eight hours against the assisted suicide bill – an underhand bill with dirty tricks to get it through.’

John McArdle from the Black Triangle Campaign from Edinburgh said: ‘When John Swinney, First Minister in Scotland, said the Scottish government will not implement any changes we breathed a sigh of relief – however, there will be severe cuts to Scotland’s budget.

‘The Scottish people are appalled this is being proposed by a Labour government. Labour MPs who support it will be voting to kill us into the most appalling poverty and despair.

‘Most Labour MPs have majorities of 5,000 or so. The Labour Party will go in the dustbin of history. Be strong. Never give in while there is breath in our body.’

Richard Bergon, MP for Leeds East, said: ‘I shouldn’t have to be here. I promised a rebellion months ago, led by disabled people against a system which devalues and humiliates people. People who cannot wash and dress or go to the toilet without help will be affected. This is not a Labour thing to do. Why not tax the rich?

‘Tomorrow’s deadline is designed to save face. We should stop this bill. It’s like signing a blank cheque. 400,000 disabled people will lose PIP.’

Asylum seeker, Hamza said: ‘Starmer is a human rights lawyer. No to PIP cuts. Fight to win or die fighting. Welfare not warfare.’

Another lady said: ‘We are told some people are deserving and some people are not. We’re told we are a burden and cost too much.

‘The policies of successive governments have made us poor. The NHS has been put on its knees. They have taken away social care. Disabled people are becoming sicker. The new ones suffer from homelessness, poverty and lack of food. Seven out of ten disabled people use food banks.

‘Now they say they are going to “co-produce” policies with disabled people. They should have talked to us a year ago and have a committee stage where we were consulted. We can’t “co- produce” after the decisions have been made. Bring legal aid back.’

Lindsey German, from Stop the War, said: ‘ Congratulations DPAC. This bill aims to destroy the lives of the disabled people and those on benefits. These dishonest concessions are not going to look after future generations. It is “divide and rule”. They do the same to workers in the work place.

‘What kind of society is it, where the government buys 12 F35 fighter jets at £90m each! They spend on wars and weapons and not on people who need it.

‘They scapegoat the disabled. Disabled want to work and are discriminated against. What kind of government is it? They do absolutely nothing about the IDF (Israeli Defence Force) who are killing people every day. We are for people here and every single Palestinian.’

Lisa Hammond, actress in EastEnders, said: ‘We, from the grass roots reject the government’s so-called concessions on this bill, which only delay their measures and pass on the cuts to the next generation.’

Natasha Hirst, a freelance photographer representing the National Union of Journalists, said: ‘Many disabled people end up self -employed when they are disabled, as employers do not want to make adjustments. It is difficult to progress. The self-employed do not get sick pay, or holiday pay.’

Jeremy Corbyn, Independent MP for Islington North, said: ‘This campaign has been organised and led by people with disabilities. This new proposal is not about improving people’s lives. Primarily it is a cost-saving exercise linked to a huge increase in defence spending.

‘We had a meeting in our constituency. There are profound levels of need and they are making it unbelievably complicated to get PIP. So many are rejected, forcing people into very difficult situations.

‘We are an independent group of MPs. If we get called we will completely oppose this bill. We campaign for what we need; food, housing access to the doctor, peace. That is security.’

The following Labour MPs also spoke against the bill – Adnan Hussain MP for Blackburn, Kirsty Blackman MP for Aberdeen North, Brian Leishman MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, Ian Lavery MP for Blyth and Ashington, Andy MacDonald, MP for Middlesborough and Thornaby East, Lorraine Beavers MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood and Ian Byrne, MP for Liverpool West Derby.

George ‘not dead yet’ said he was disabled from birth and ‘the new systems are not designed for us. This world is designed to keep us out. Before Keir Starmer, I didn’t believe that it was designed to kill us.

‘On 20th June this government voted through a rushed bill to foreshorten the lives of the disabled and terminally ill. Doctors can prescribe suicide before the patient gets palliative and social care. There are no powers for coroners to investigate. It’s going to affect the poor and the disabled in environments where they feel unsupported.’

Austin Hyde, PCS worker on the TUC Disabled Workers Committee, said what the government is doing is cowardly and could drive 70,000 more people into poverty. He called for all disabled workers in work to join a trade union.

Sean Vernel, from the University and College Union, pointed out that the same tactic is used with college staff, keeping the older staff on better conditions, and worsening the conditions for the younger staff. ‘We’re worried for future generations.

‘We demand change. The war in the Middle East is a war on us. One battle one fight. Don’t let us be divided.’

Tracie Bennett, actress from Coronation Street, said: ‘There is no accessible housing. No rights to education. We can’t get equipment we need. Anyone can become disabled. We must fight to the end.’

Emma Cotton, an advisor in social security since 2007, said that there used to be a safety net and fundamental rights. But not so any more. ‘First, they time-limited unemployment insurance to six to 12 months. Then they means tested it and reduced help with long term sickness. They scrapped the work capability assessment.’ She said there must be no more deaths from benefit cuts.

Patrick Mulholland, Deputy General Secretary of NIPSA (Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance) said: ‘I’m a revolutionary socialist. Capitalism has no solution. I did not come expecting justice from this building (pointing to the Houses of Parliament).

‘No working-class person will get justice there. Everything is achieved through struggle and despite Parliament. It’s time for fundamental change. Nelson Mandela was in a prison cell for 27 years. This government is creating a financial prison cell forever.’

There were many other speakers. Sophia Chandez from DPAC gave a powerful rendering of a song by Tracy Chapman. She said: ‘We will not allow fascists, and we will not support war or these cuts.’