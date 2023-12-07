‘The Martyrdom of Palestinian Women and Children Will End the Zionist Regime’

IRANIAN President Ebrahim Raeisi says the Israeli regime’s killing of innocent Palestinian women and children will spell its end.

Raeisi made the remarks at the Iranian parliament on Tuesday, as the brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip has killed almost 16,000 Palestinians, 70 percent of them women and children, over the past two months.

‘The cruelty against the oppressed and powerful people of Palestine is a source of regret for all of us and humanity,’ he said.

‘We believe that the martyrdom of Palestinian women and children will end the fake Zionist regime and that we will witness the victory of Palestinians and the elimination of the Israeli occupation.’

He also expressed dismay at the support provided by the self-proclaimed human rights advocates, the United States and the Western countries, for the Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people.

‘It is more unfortunate that the international organisations and institutions, which are responsible for defending the oppressed, have lost their efficiency in the face of the global arrogance and the US power,’ he added.

‘However, we are not disappointed. We believe that nations have stood up today … for human rights, the implementation of justice and a new world order.’

The chief commander of the Iranian Army has also lauded the Palestinian resistance against Israel’s brutal aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, saying the prosecution of those responsible for crimes against the Palestinians is the minimum price the Israelis and Americans must pay.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks at a ceremony in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday as he praised Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the largest military operation by the Palestinian resistance groups against the occupied territories in decades.

‘Operation al-Aqsa Storm and the resistance of the people of Gaza against the unheard-of oppression and crimes of the illegitimate and usurping Zionist regime as well as their disgraceful and dishonourable master unmasked the so-called human rights advocates,’ Mousavi said.

‘Gaza is a city of resistance and a symbol of steadfastness,’ he added. ‘Operation al-Aqsa Storm, as Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, is an “irreparable defeat” since the heroic Palestinian fighters carried out an offensive (against Israel) after nearly 75 years.’

Stressing on Monday that more than 700 innocent Palestinian women and children have been killed by the Israeli regime in Gaza over the past 24 hours, the chief commander of the Iranian Army pointed out that the Americans have also maintained an ‘active presence’ there and have been responsible for ‘directing and managing’ the Israeli genocide in the besieged territory.

Mousavi said the US and Israel, in defiance of global condemnations, continue to commit crimes and add to their ‘black record’, but the final victory will be for the Palestinians no matter how the ongoing war ends.

Underlining that the Israeli regime is in decline and on the path to destruction, the commander said: ‘The supporters of the Zionists must … return the occupied territories to their main owners. Of course, in doing so, putting criminals on trial is the minimum price that the criminal Americans and Zionists have to pay.’

The Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement (Masar Badil) has urged all labour activists, trade unionists, and workers’ organisations to block Israeli ships over the genocide committed by the occupying regime against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Masar Badil called on the international global working class to ‘block and reject the appearance or docking of any Israeli ship in any global port; to refuse to load or unload any Israeli ship’ and to refuse to transport weapons of war to the Israeli entity.

‘The hands of the workers should not be sullied with the cargo of genocide,’ it added.

Masar Badil said the action is ‘a material means of besieging the occupation and supporting the colonised, occupied people of Palestine.’

The group also hailed Yemen for ‘blocking the use of Yemeni seas for the transportation and passage of Zionist ships and cargo.’

‘All states should follow the Yemeni example and prohibit the use of their ports and seas to arm this genocidal regime!’

Last month, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced that its military units would target all ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or carrying the Israeli flag.

Masar Badil also said that Israel is not alone in carrying out its genocide and warned that every port and company that allows Israeli ships to dock at its port is ‘a full partner in war crimes and genocide’.

‘Israel is backed, armed, and funded by the imperialist powers – first and foremost, the United States, together with its partners in Canada, France, Germany, and Britain,’ it said.

‘Every port and company that allows Israeli ships of any kind to dock at its port is a full partner in war crimes and genocide with the blood of the Palestinian people on their hands and must be held accountable,’ it added.

Israeli air strikes killed at least 30 Palestinians sheltering at a school, run by the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Khan Younis on Tuesday, the 60th day of the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Dozens of displaced Palestinians, who had taken shelter at Maen School, fleeing the non-stop Israeli attacks, were also found injured.

At least 10 others were killed in another attack on the Nusairat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also launched fresh attacks overnight on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, in Jabalia in northern Gaza. Israeli tanks encircled the hospital and attacked its outskirts.

It is one of the last remaining operational health facilities in the war-stricken city, as the al-Shifa medical complex and the Indonesian Hospital have already been savagely attacked by Israeli forces.

Over 10,000 displaced people are currently seeking shelter at Kamal Adwan Hospital, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

‘As you can see here, the dust is covering Kamal Adwan Hospital because of the continuous shelling around the hospital. We are displaced people inside the hospital,’ a man who sought shelter in the hospital compound with his wife and children was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

‘Every 15 minutes, a bomb drops. Since the afternoon, there’s been artillery shelling. Our house was bombed two days ago. An F-35 shelled our house while we were inside it. We have nothing to do with anything we want to live,’ another resident told the news agency.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Monday the bombardment of the Kamal Adwan Hospital shows that Israel has ‘an integrated scheme’ to destroy the healthcare system in Gaza.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, also warned on Sunday that no place in Gaza is safe amid Israel’s fresh air raids and evacuation orders.

‘As a result of Israel’s conduct of hostilities and its orders for people to leave the north and parts of the south, hundreds of thousands are being confined into ever smaller areas in southern Gaza without proper sanitation, access to sufficient food, water, and health supplies, even as bombs rain down around them,’ he said in a statement.

‘I repeat, there is no safe place in Gaza.’

According to the United Nations, 26 hospitals and 55 healthcare centres have been put out of service in Gaza as of December 2nd, and only six out of 24 hospitals in Gaza City and North Gaza are partially operational.

‘None of these six hospitals has surgery capacity,’ it added.

The UN also reported that in the south, 12 hospitals are only partially functional.

‘Only one of the currently functional hospitals (in the south) has the capacity to treat critical trauma cases or perform complex surgery,’ the world body said.

There are also reports of rising deaths among patients. The UN said at least 1,000 patients with kidney failure, more than 2,000 cancer patients, and 130 neonates in incubators ‘are at high risk’.

As the Israeli army expanded its ground attacks in Gaza, tanks and infantry forces encircled several hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza.

Since the start of the war on October 7th, nearly 16,000 Palestinians, including more than 6,000 children, have been killed by Israeli aggression in the past two months. Many more are feared still buried under the rubble.

Approximately 1.9 million others have been internally displaced as a result of the Israelis onslaught.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7th after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying Israeli regime in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Tel Aviv also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.