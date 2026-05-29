‘The Cuban people will fight to the last!’ – Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister condemns US military plans

Carlos Fernández de Cossío, Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister, on Wednesday condemned what he described as calls for war against the island following the publication of a report by United States published magazine Politico detailing alleged Pentagon preparations for a possible military operation against Cuba.

In a message posted on social media, De Cossío questioned the justification for any military action, responding to a report that, according to the Cuban official, suggests that operational plans are in place and awaiting approval from US President Donald Trump.

The article, titled ‘The Pentagon lays the groundwork for the invasion of Cuba’, reportedly outlines the deployment of military assets that could support a US attack on the island.

According to the publication, despite the ongoing conflict against Iran, Washington maintains its largest naval presence outside the Middle East in the Caribbean, including the USS Nimitz carrier strike group, guided-missile destroyers and cruisers.

De Cossío said: ‘The US magazine Politico continues to incite war against Cuba. It proclaims that everything is ready and only Trump’s approval is lacking. Isn’t a motive lacking to justify killing, maiming, causing destruction and misery, plus running the sure risk of losing lives of our own?’

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council in New York, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba said: ‘Let no one doubt that, should we reach a moment that we hope never occurs, the people of Cuba will fight to the very last consequences.’

Despite ongoing tensions, Cuba reiterated its willingness to continue bilateral talks with the United States, provided that the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in domestic affairs are respected.

The meeting between Rodríguez and Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres took place during an open debate of the UN Security Council convened by China.

During the session, Rodríguez also rejected what he described as the ‘infamous, fraudulent and illegal’ accusation announced by the US Department of Justice on 20th against Army General Raúl Castro.

For his part, Guterres has publicly opposed threats of intervention against Cuba and the US blockade, while expressing concern over the humanitarian consequences of restrictive measures.

On Wednesday, Nicaraguan Co-President Rosario Murillo reaffirmed her nation’s ‘consistent, coherent, determined, and irrevocable solidarity and brotherhood with Cuba’.

‘We join the urgency of upholding the decision of the peoples of the world to live in security, peace, consideration and goodwill and, especially, the principles of the declaration of Latin America and the Caribbean as an unchanging Peace Zone,’ Murillo emphasised in a video message.

The Co-President also highlighted that multilateralism and peace ‘are fundamental and non-negotiable principles reflected in all our international relations and in our contribution, as Nicaragua, to United Nations affairs and the multilateral system’.

The Chinese government through Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, on Wednesday expressed Beijing’s support for safeguarding Cuba’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

A spokesman for the Chinese government reaffirmed that global relations should be based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, rejecting the threat of force, as well as any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of other nations under any pretext.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), a group that represents the governments of Caribbean countries, has expressed ‘deep concern’ over the tightening of United States economic, commercial and financial measures against Cuba, arguing that the restrictions are exacerbating the country’s humanitarian challenges.

CARICOM also noted that the measures affect Caribbean nationals studying and living in Cuba. Reaffirming its position on the issue, the bloc stated that Cuba ‘poses no threat to any nation’.

The Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), said that it supports CARICOM’s position, and that the sanctions, which have been in place for more than six decades, have had ‘a detrimental effect on the lives and livelihoods of the Cuban people’.

The regional body also voiced concern over recent statements suggesting the possibility of military aggression against Cuba.

It warned that any such action would cause ‘unnecessary human suffering’ and destabilise the Caribbean’s security architecture.

CARICOM reiterated its commitment to preserving the Caribbean as a ‘Zone of Peace’ and described Cuba as a ‘peaceful and cooperative’ member of the international community.

COFCOR noted that CARICOM’s position aligns with the resolutions adopted each year by an overwhelming majority of United Nations member states calling for an end to the US blockade on Cuba.

The statement also recorded that the governments of Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago reserved their positions regarding the declaration’s content.

CARICOM’s latest statement reinforces the bloc’s longstanding opposition to the sanctions it says continue to affect both Cuba and the wider Caribbean region.