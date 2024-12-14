Teamsters ballot for strike action after Costco rejected the union’s plans

The Teamsters union in the Unites States said on Thursday it will ballot its members about taking strike action after the supermarket chain Costco rejected or refused to accept nearly all of the unions proposals.

The proposals included critical language on seniority, inclement weather, paid family leave, bereavement policies, sick time, and safeguards against surveillance.

Sean O’Brien, the Teamsters general president said: ‘By dismissing approximately 98 per cent of the proposed provisions, Costco has signalled a troubling unwillingness to bargain in good faith and is taking an aggressive anti-union stance against the union.

‘The clock is ticking, and instead of engaging seriously at the bargaining table, Costco continues to waste time with surface bargaining. We are committed to good-faith negotiations, but this company is treading dangerous waters. Costco’s actions are pushing us closer to a labour dispute every day.’

The Teamsters recently filed unfair labour practice charges against Costco for expelling union representatives, harassing workers for wearing union buttons, sending employees home, removing union literature, and even changing locks on union bulletin boards.

Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division said: ‘Costco is demonstrating in these negotiations that it is not committed to respecting its employees.

‘The Teamsters will not allow our members’ legally protected rights to be ignored. It’s time for Costco to return to the table and agree to meaningful proposals that will improve Costco workers’ lives.’

Costco is the third largest retailer in the world, reporting a record-breaking $6.3 billion in net profits in 2023.

The Teamsters are demanding a contract that reflects these massive profits and holds Costco accountable.

The current Costco National Master Agreement expires on 31st January, 2025.

If Costco does not present an acceptable collective bargaining agreement, more than 18,000 Costco workers will go on strike.

Meanwhile, Amazon drivers at the company’s DGT5 facility in Atlanta, Georgia have formed a union with the Teamsters and demanded union recognition.

The Atlanta drivers’ demand for recognition comes just weeks after neighbouring drivers at the DGT8 facility joined the Teamsters.

Amazon workers are now in holiday peak season, working long hours to manage high demand, while being pushed to meet dangerous quotas.

For drivers, this means hundreds of stops a day to deliver a massive volume of packages at breakneck speed. DTG5 drivers have organised to secure better pay and benefits, safer conditions, and a voice on the job.

Anna Ruth Brown, an Amazon Teamster at DTG5 said: ‘The pay we get for the work we do is absurd.

‘Amazon is a trillion dollar company, but many of us struggle to pay our bills, our rent, medical expenses, even groceries. We came together and joined the Teamsters because we are ready to fight back.

Since September, warehouse workers in San Francisco and delivery drivers in Queens, Victorville, and Detroit have all formed unions with the Teamsters and demanded recognition.

Meanwhile, workers at the massive KSBD air hub in California have taken action over unfair labour practices and air quality concerns, and workers at the KCVG air hub in Kentucky also walked off the job in protest at the company’s unfair working practices. In June, Amazon Labour Union members at JFK8 in Staten Island voted to affiliate with the Teamsters with a 98.3 per cent in favour.

In response to news that the US Commerce Department has awarded Micron $6.1 billion (£4.8 billion) in funding from the CHIPS and Science Act, the Communications Workers of America (CWA) is calling on Micron to adopt the Central New York Good Jobs & Equitable Access Platform and negotiate a new labour agreement as part of its plans to expand its facilities in the US.

Although Micron promised to meet with CWA to discuss an agreement as part of the preliminary funding announcement in April, the company has not yet engaged in substantial negotiations with the union.

Carl Kennebrew, President of IUE-CWA, the industrial division of the Communications Workers of America said: ‘While Micron has been awarded over $6.1 billion in federal funds, this historic investment is only as good as the jobs it creates.

‘Rather than engage in meaningful dialogue in good faith with the goal of bringing thousands of permanent, good-paying, community-sustaining jobs to New York, Micron continues to drag its feet, failing to make any enforceable commitments to its future workforce.

‘Workers considering careers at Micron should have the guarantee of family-sustaining wages and comprehensive benefits, safe working conditions, and a fair and clear process to organise a union without opposition.

In order to ensure that the manufacturing facilities created through the CHIPS Act have a positive impact on the communities where they are situated, CWA is calling for these contracts to:

Set specific requirements for job creation and retention, wages, training, and safety with robust public reporting on those measures to ensure that these funds create the good jobs that are intended;

Be enforced through strong non-compliance language and clawback provisions should companies violate federal law or fall short on honouring their commitments;

Require that production workers have a free and fair opportunity to join a union.

On Wednesday, Michigan workers and the United Autoworkers Union (UAW) celebrated what it called ‘a landmark victory as the state legislature approved a significant reform to the unemployment insurance system’.

Under the new legislation, weekly benefits will increase by 70 per cent, rising from $362 (£285) to $614 (£483).

UAW President Shawn Fain said: ‘This long-overdue change provides essential relief for workers and brings Michigan closer to aligning with the rest of the region.

‘For too long, corporations and the wealthy have rigged the rules in their favour, leaving the working class behind.

‘This reform is a positive shift toward levelling the playing field and ensuring that all workers have the support they need to navigate tough times.

‘UAW members demanded action, and Michigan lawmakers stepped up and showed us whose side they’re on.

‘Michigan’s unemployment system has been one of the most restrictive in the nation, leaving too many workers behind during times of economic hardship.

‘The reform begins to address these inequities, but much more needs to be done to ensure all workers are treated fairly and with dignity.

‘Following the passage of the unemployment insurance legislation, the UAW pushed lawmakers to keep the momentum going and pass additional measures that protect workers’ rights and strengthen communities across the state.

‘Make no mistake — Michigan legislators still need to show up for the entire working class.

‘There are still critical issues to address in this lame duck session, including workers’ compensation reform and restoring local control over labour standards.

The UAW is watching the clock and will continue to hold our leaders accountable.