Systematic destruction of Khan Younis continues despite ceasefire!

The Israeli military launched a ‘fire belt’ attack on the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, killing two Palestinians, including a child, in its latest breach of last month’s ceasefire deal to end more than two years of the Tel Aviv regime’s genocide.

The Israeli airstrikes targeted the town of Abasan, east of the city of Khan Younis, Palestinian medical sources reported, and also the nearby town of Bani Suhaila.

According to resistance outlets, the deadly violations, meanwhile, ‘coincide with the systematic destruction of residential areas’ in Khan Younis’ southeast and Rafah, another southern Gazan city.

The reports also noted: ‘Shelling and explosions are constant along the eastern border of Gaza, causing fear among displaced families in their tents.’

The ceasefire deal was reached between the Israeli regime and Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement in early October.

It seeks to implement the first phase of a 20-point plan by Donald Trump that the US president claims is aimed at ending the Israeli regime’s two-year-plus war of genocide on Gaza.

The genocide has so far claimed more than 69,169 Palestinians, mostly women and children, including hundreds who have been killed since the conclusion of the deal.

Human rights experts and observers have denounced the ongoing bloodshed as a clear indication of the continuation of Israel’s pattern of genocide.

Palestinian medical sources have announced that a Palestinian child was killed after an explosive device left behind by Israeli forces south of the Gaza Strip blew up, marking the second such death in less than 24 hours in the devastated coastal territory.

Sources at Nasser Medical Complex confirmed that a minor lost their life following the explosion of an object left behind by Israeli troops in the city of Khan Younis on Sunday.

Another child was killed the same way on Saturday evening, also in an area of Khan Younis.

Unexploded military ordnance poses significant dangers to Palestinians throughout Gaza as they attempt to return to homes and neighbourhoods that were devastated during Israel’s two-year bombardment.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defence, stated last month that Israel had deployed at least 200,000 tonnes of explosives in the area, with approximately 70,000 tonnes remaining undetonated.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that the Gaza Strip now has the highest rate of limb amputations among children worldwide in proportion to its population.

It cited a World Health Organisation (WHO) report published in early October, highlighting that over 5,000 people have suffered amputations as a result of the Israeli aggression in the Strip.

The ministry announced plans to initiate a global fundraising and mobilisation initiative aimed at supporting a dedicated fund for the rehabilitation of amputees.

The campaign also seeks to reconstruct Gaza’s rehabilitation infrastructure, striving for long-term recovery solutions.

This initiative follows a recently published joint report highlighting an unprecedented breakdown in rehabilitation services throughout the Strip, due to the widespread destruction of health infrastructure and the significant rise in injuries resulting from the Israeli aggression.

The report indicates that by September 2025, the number of injured had surpassed 170,000, with at least a quarter likely to need medium- to long-term rehabilitation care.

Resistance Movement, Hamas, has condemned the planned visit of Israeli president Isaac Herzog to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as a ‘Zionist attempt to penetrate Africa’s long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian cause and its rejection of colonialism.’

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas said that welcoming a war criminal whose hands are stained with the blood of innocent children, women, and the elderly amounts to active participation in whitewashing Israel’s record and its responsibility for atrocities committed in Palestinian territories.

The Movement stressed that hosting Herzog normalises the ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

It said the effects of this genocide remain visible amid Israel’s refusal to uphold its obligations and its continued violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas urged all countries to intensify their boycott of Israel and its leaders, calling particularly on African nations to reject any ties with Israel and to preserve their historic role in resisting injustice and colonialism.

The Movement reaffirmed that the Israeli occupation represents one of the most brutal and oppressive forms of modern-day colonialism and tyranny.

Herzog arrived in Zambia on Monday for his official visit to the country and the Democratic Democratic Republic of Congo, becoming the first Israeli president to visit Zambia.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Paris on Monday evening on an official visit, where he was received by a guard of honour and France’s Minister of the Interior, Laurent Nuñez, to the strains of the Palestinian and French national anthems.

Yesterday, he met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace and held talks with the President of the French National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet.

The visit comes as part of the efforts to coordinate positions between the Palestinian and French leaderships.

President Abbas was accompanied by Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Executive Committee member Ziad Abu Amr, Presidential Advisor for Diplomatic Affairs Majdi Al-Khaldi, and Palestinian ambassador to Paris Hala Abu Hasira.

France on Monday recognised the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Zionist colonists stormed two Bedouin dwellings in the northern Jordan Valley on Sunday evening.

Local sources reported that Palestinian residents confronted several colonists who raided Khirbet Makhul and Kirbet Samra on horseback.

Armed colonists continue to carry out daily incursions across various areas of the northern Jordan Valley.

On Sunday night, a number of them destroyed a residential tent, ruined agricultural crops, and ploughed up other lands in Al-Farisiyah in the northern Jordan Valley.

In Lebanon on Monday, Mahmoud Qamati, a senior member of Hezbollah’s Political Council, issued a statement declaring that the country’s national unity and the resistance’s weapons must be preserved as they are crucial to thwart the ‘existential threat’ posed by Israel and the United States.

Qamati stated: ‘No political faction in Lebanon should align with the Israeli enemy, especially in the face of the real existential threat called “Greater Israel”.’

He warned: ‘There’s a declared project to place Lebanon under United States and Israeli “guardianship”,’ adding that the US wants to strip the country of its defence, economy, and basic survival because ‘it seeks to break up Lebanon.

‘When we say we won’t surrender our weapons, that’s the minimum stance we can take in the face of this existential threat to Lebanon.’

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Israeli media in August that he feels a ‘deep connection’ to ‘this vision’ of a ‘Greater Israel,’ referring to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories as well as parts of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, and described it as ‘a historical and spiritual mission.’

Amid renewed American calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament, a resistance movement that has for decades defended Lebanon against foreign aggression, particularly from Israel, Qamati asserted that Netanyahu’s statement is a real threat to Lebanon and that the country has the sovereign right to reject external dictates.

He stated: ‘It is our national right to reject US orders that seek to dictate our government’s actions in the service of Israel.’

Pointing to the example of Syria, he warned: ‘This Syrian experience is evident before us, as it (the new Syrian regime) implements everything that is demanded of it by the Americans without objection.

‘Nevertheless, this total submission has not prevented Israel from conducting daily attacks on Syria.’

And ‘Israel’s borders have reached the borders of Iraq.’

Noting that there are major changes in the region that threaten ‘not only Lebanon but all Arab nations’ he added: ‘We must hold on to our strength.’

His remarks come as Lebanese government officials discussed the US proposal aimed at disarming Hezbollah, and endorsed its ‘objectives’ in August.