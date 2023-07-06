Striking teachers rally in London and Sheffield

HUNDREDS of thousands of National Education Union (NEU) members are taking part in a second national teachers’ strike today, having also struck on Wednesday this week.

There were mass marches and rallies in London and Sheffield on Wednesday.

They are fighting for a fully-funded pay increase for this year and to end the exodus of teachers, driven out of the profession through low pay.

At a mass rally in Parliament Square on Wednesday, NEU Joint General Secretary Mary Bousted said: ‘I’ve been on the picket line this morning, with parents and teachers supporting each other. We need to invest in education. Our members can’t afford their mortgages.’

NEU General Secretary-elect Daniel Kebede said: ‘If the government doesn’t meet our demands we will not give up. Our strikes will be resolute.

‘Be ready for action in the autumn term, with head teachers joining us on the picket line. Get ready for a general strike in education. All children deserve fully funded schools.’

National Association of Head Teachers General Secretary Paul Whiteman told the rally: ‘The government seeks to blame you – shame.

‘There is no offer on the table. In a display of complete contempt for you the education secretary said it is up to the pay review body, confident that it is offering you less.

‘The government shows contempt for children and education. You care about the future of the country. Parents are with you, the public is with you. You can be proud of what you’ve done. You will not be on your own any more.’

Association of School and College Leaders General Secretary Geoff Barton, called on the School Teachers Review Body to ‘publish its pay review now. It’s not just about pay, it’s workload as well. I say to all our politicians, every child deserves a well-qualified teacher.’

The rally chair declared: ‘Put your hands up if you’re for strike action in September!’ to cheers and a sea of waving banners.

A number of teachers spoke to News Line at the rally.

Greenwich secondary school teacher, John Aitcheson, said: ‘We need funding for our schools. The lack of resources is driving teachers out. Teachers are dropping out and no-one is coming to replace them.

‘Teaching is no longer seen as a secure job. I agree with having a general strike. At the very least we need tightly coordinated strike action with other unions across the TUC. We need revolutionary unions.’

Megan Woodward, an NEU member from Greatfields School, Barking, said: ‘We need better pay and working conditions. I’m here for the students I teach in my school. They deserve better.

‘We need funding from the government. All the unions should take action in a general strike to bring down the Tory government. I agree that we need a workers government and socialism.’

Striking teacher Stephanie Feltwell, told News Line: ‘I’m on strike because the Tories are underfunding education. Students deserve to have fully resourced schools and qualified teachers.

‘The teacher retention crisis hurts student education. We’re not getting paid enough, that’s why many teachers are leaving. All the education unions should ballot for strike action. We need a general strike to bring down the Tories.’

Oscar Reed, an NEU member in Camden, said: ‘I am striking with my colleagues. We are fighting for funding just as much as for our pay.

‘We need a fully-funded pay rise in the face of inflation. Pay is so bad that people are having to take second jobs.

‘There’s a lot of workload, but that comes with a lack of staff and the core of that is government funding. We should continue to take action for as long as necessary.

‘Teachers have shown the way and others are getting momentum. If it means a general strike then yes.’

On the picket line at William Patten School in Stoke Newington, Hackney, Billy Atkinson Warne, teachers’ assistant told News Line: ‘The strike is about a decade of real terms pay cuts by the Tories, with more cuts being suggested.

‘For teachers and support staff, the pay offer is unfunded, so it will have to come out of the school budget which is already stretched.

‘Teachers and their assistants need a good pay offer that is fully funded and with regards to other professions in which struggles are taking place, all of them should be linked together.’

Stacy Shapiro whose daughter attends William Patten School, said: ‘We’re here because we’re concerned about our children’s education. There has been years of Tory underfunding in schools and I think it’s time that teachers get the type of salary they deserve for their hard work.’

Luisa Menendez, teaching assistant at William Patten, said: ‘Not only teachers but teaching assistants and everyone involved in schools should be in unions and should support strike action.

‘After all, it’s thanks to the union movement, the majority of workers have gained a five-day working week. Teachers and teaching assistants are underestimated and underpaid and it’s time for this situation to stop.’

Wendy Nichols, a nursery teacher, said: ‘At school we’ve had a lot of support from the parents, because they realise it’s not just about the pay, but it’s also about the extra curriculum like for example going on trips which we can’t do so much of like we did in the past because of lack of funds.

‘The strike is also not just about managing staff but about getting new people involved in teaching.’

Sofia Khan teacher at William Patten School said: ‘There are so many teachers leaving at the moment and they can’t fulfil the training places, so unless the government starts to make teaching a more attractive proposition, there will not be any teachers left, particularly in London where the cost of living is so high.’

On the picket line at the Ark Globe Academy in Southwark, south east London, NEU rep Al Tyrrell told News Line: ‘We are still not being listened to. Sunak says he’s offered enough.

‘The whole of the public sector is being underfunded. We are not going to stop until we get an acceptable offer, which is 12.5%.

‘The re-ballot is going on now and we are confident we will meet the threshold and the other teacher unions, the NASUWT and NAHT are also balloting.’

In Sheffield, NEU Joint General Secretary Kevin Courtney joined the early morning picket line at Edward Vll School, where he said: ‘40,000 teachers have left their jobs due to low pay. In fact pay is better in a supermarket.

‘We receive lots of support from parents. Teachers aren’t causing inflation they are the victims of inflation. Nothing goes up in price because teachers have a pay rise.’

A lunch time rally followed a demonstration through Sheffield to City Hall.

NEU member, Raffia Hussain told News Line: ‘The job of a teacher is to inspire, debate and develop. Are there any other jobs where staff are required to do all that?

‘Now teachers have lost over 20% of their pay. I will be £180 a month down following our latest payment.

‘The Tories have done nothing but put up excuses as to why teachers are not fit for purpose. But education must become our fundamental priority. We’re here to make a statement “Pay up!”

‘This government treats us appallingly. I’m sure we will all agree that our education process is in serious crisis. Teaching in schools is being underfunded to extinction.

NEU leader Kevin Courtney told the rally: ‘There has to be a correction on teachers pay. There is a true crisis in our education system. They are going to miss their targets by even more.

‘It’s absolutely essential that more pay for teachers must be fought for and won.

‘In the autumn there needs to be a general strike of schools. We intend to call a teachers national strike as the Tories are holding their conference.’

Laura Billington Doncaster NEU branch secretary said: ‘Some parents are working two or three jobs. We need to make sure the Tories don’t ruin another generation. We are standing up for ourselves and ensuring our students have a fighting chance.’