Starbucks workers mass walk- out in 34 cities of the USA

THE Starbucks workers’ union said on Thursday that hundreds of new union baristas are walking out of their jobs in 34 cities, joining the strike which has been escalating since last month.

The walkout, which started on the coffee giant’s Red Cup Day on 13th November at 65 stores and more than 40 cities, has expanded to more than 180 stores and 130 cities, the union said.

This is set to be the largest strike in the history of Starbucks.

Starbucks workers and union members in England, Scotland and eight other countries protested on Wednesday in support of striking US employees.

Zarian Pouncy, a barista of 12 years from Las Vegas, said: ‘We need Starbucks to end the illegal union busting, and we need a fair contract with fair pay, reliable hours, and on-the-job protections.

‘Until then, the message from baristas and our allies across the US and beyond is clear: No Contract, No Coffee!’

Starbucks agreed to pay $38.9 million (£29.2 million) to settle claims by New York City for violating a local law requiring predictable and stable schedules for fast-food workers over half a million times in three years, Mayor Eric Adams’ office had said.

The union said the strike has expanded to 3,000 baristas in more than 100 US cities. Workers are pushing for better pay and staffing, and for the coffee chain to resolve hundreds of unfair labour practice claims.

The coordinated global action comes as the US union tries to ramp up pressure on the chain after negotiations stalled.

In the UK, rallies organised by the union Unite took place in London, Norwich and Glasgow, the union said.

Workers in Glasgow will join a work stoppage from Monday.

Demonstrations took place at Starbucks stores and offices in cities across Australia, Brazil, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Turkey.

There was a mass protest at the largest Starbucks in the world, in Chicago.

Diego Franco, a barista from Chicago said: ‘Starbucks executives need to know: wherever Starbucks is, our picket lines will be there too.’

Starbucks has in recent years faced consumer boycotts, a wave of new competitors and a customer backlash over high prices, as well as turmoil in its leadership ranks.

The Starbucks Workers United launched four years ago.

Even after the two sides agreed to bring in a mediator in January, they remained at odds over pay, staffing and unresolved charges of unfair labour practices.

Meanwhile, over 200 drivers at Amazon’s DBK1 facility in Woodside, Queens, New York have organised a union with Teamsters Local 804.

Workers marched on company management on Thursday morning to deliver the news and demand a union contract, becoming the latest to join nearly 10,000 Amazon workers across five states who have organised with the Teamsters.

Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division said: ‘Amazon already has some of the worst working conditions in the country, but workers go through hell in order to deliver the holidays to millions of Americans.

Our new members at DBK1 will be crucial voices as we continue this fight nationwide.’

Vincent Perrone, President of Local 804 said: ‘Amazon Teamsters have shown once again that in spite of their employer’s failed attempts to break them, New York is a union city.’

Inspired by last year’s nationwide strike against Amazon, including at the JFK8 facility in Staten Island and DBK4 facility in Maspeth, drivers at DBK1 are fighting for better pay and increased safety standards.

This includes more manageable routes and package quotas, which Amazon controls through third-party shell companies called Delivery Service Partners (DSPs).

José Huerta, a driver at the DBK1 facility said: ‘Seeing hundreds of New York City Amazon workers strike last year was a wakeup call for us. If we want a better future at Amazon, we have to be willing to fight for it.

‘We are ready to bring the fight directly to Amazon to get the respect and dignity we deserve.’

Workers at DBK1 join the Teamsters as the union demands that New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams hold a hearing on the Delivery Protection Act, which would put a stop to the abusive DSP model by requiring delivery companies to directly employ their workers and take responsibility for their safety.

CAMBA WORKERS STRIKE

IT workers in the United Autoworkers (UAW) union at CAMBA, Inc in New York City have been on strike for a month after their management rejected what the union said are ‘modest, common-sense proposals: living wages and better safety at warehouses’.

In 2024, the CEO Valerie Barton-Richardson reportedly took home a staggering $51,700 (£38,742) every two weeks — more than an IT department admin assistant earned the entire year.

The CAMBA IT Workers Union is on indefinite strike until they reach a fair deal.

TRUMP BLOCKED FROM SENDING IN NATIONAL GUARD

A federal judge, US District Judge Charles Breyer on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles and ordered the troops be returned to the state governor’s control.

In June, Trump sent thousands of National Guard troops to the California city in the wake of protests over his administration ramping up immigration raids in Los Angeles.

US District Judge Charles Breyer said the Trump administration had not proven that the city’s protests against immigration justified taking federal control of the state’s National Guard.

Breyer said: ‘The Trump administration still has control over 300 California National Guard troops six months after they were federalised.’

Breyer also denied the Trump administration’s argument that the courts should not weigh in on a president taking control of state National Guard troops during an emergency.

Breyer wrote in his ruling : ‘The Founders designed our government to be a system of checks and balances.

‘Defendants, however, make clear that the only check they want is a blank one.’

Judge Breyer said his order would not go into effect until 15 December, giving the Trump administration time to make its expected appeal to a higher court.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson in a statement said: ‘President Trump exercised his lawful authority to deploy National Guard troops to support federal officers and assets following violent riots.

‘We look forward to ultimate victory on the issue.’

This year, Trump has sent National Guard troops to several cities, including Portland, Oregon, and Washington DC, where the deployments have also been contested in courts and, in some cases, blocked by judges.