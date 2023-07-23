SETTLERS ATTACK PALESTINIAN CAMP –as Israel on brink of ‘civil war’ warns former Shin Bet chief

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers on Friday stormed Ein el-Sultan camp to the northwest of Jericho city, leading to clashes.

Witnesses said that settlers, backed by Israeli forces, stormed the camp and performed Talmudi rituals there, leading to confrontations with the provoked residents. No injuries were reported.

The storming of the camp came after settlers embarked on the construction of a colonial settlement outpost on land belonging to the Palestinian neighbourhood of Al-Sawahreh, to the east of occupied Jerusalem.

The lands where the outpost is being established belong to the Palestinian family of Abu Hussein, according to the residents of the neighbourhood.

Mohammad Abu Hussein, one of the landlords said other owners and he were shocked this morning to find that a group of Israeli settlers have occupied their lands and set up residential structures there and toys for their kids.

More than 700,000 Israeli settlers live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied West Bank in violation of international law.

All settlements across the West Bank are illegal under international law, particularly article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which establishes that the occupying power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.

Meanwhile, the Police Traffic and Rescue Department announced, on Friday morning, that 21 traffic accidents occurred during the past 24 hours across the Gaza Strip.

It said that 21 traffic accidents occurred on Thursday and Friday.

The Traffic and Rescue Department stated that the accidents resulted in one death and 20 injuries, including seven moderate injuries and 13 minor injuries.

It indicated that material damage and damage to 20 vehicles, two motorcycles and road components, as a result of the aforementioned accidents.

The Traffic and Rescue Police announced the death of 63-year-old Jumaa Radhi from Nuseirat, as a result of being run over by an Iveco vehicle, on Salah El-Din Street, the entrance to Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

The traffic police indicated that an investigation into the accident was opened, the driver of the vehicle was arrested, and the vehicle was impounded, and legal procedures are being completed in the case

The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that the lack of medicines threatens the lives of more than 9,000 cancer patients in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need for the concerned authorities to intervene urgently to save their lives before it is too late.

The Director General of Turkish Friendship Hospital and Gaza Cancer Centre. Subhi Skaik, during a press conference held by the Ministry of Health, said that cancer patients in the Gaza Strip suffer from a lack of diagnostic and treatment capabilities, with the increasing number of cases of cancer patients among the population of the Strip.

Skaik added that there are currently more than 9,000 cancer patients in the Gaza Strip, pointing out that the incidence of cancer is 93.1 people among every 100,000 citizens, while this rate was 60 people in the year 2000.

In Israel the former head of the regime’s so-called internal security service, Shin Bet, has warned that the occupied territories is on the brink of ‘civil war’ as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s extremist cabinet presses ahead with its radical and destructive policies.

Nadav Argaman raised the alarm on Thursday evening as he expressed support for the Israeli military reservists who are threatening to stop showing up for duty in protest at the occupying regime’s so-called plans to overhaul the judiciary.

Hundreds of military reservists have announced that they will no longer volunteer to carry out their specialised duties — among them air force pilots — if the so-called judiciary reform plan is passed.

The Knesset’s Law, Constitution and Justice Committee on Thursday approved a bill that aims to strip judges of their authority to challenge cabinet decisions seen as ‘unreasonable’, paving the way for the bill to pass its final votes in the Knesset.

Describing Netanyahu’s overhaul scheme as a ‘regime coup’, Argaman said, ‘I am certain that if the legislation passes, there will be those who say, ‘We will not be part of the security force of a dictatorship. We’ll see people leaving (the security forces); we’ll see a fraying.’

Pointing to the months-long protests against the so-called reform plan in the occupied territories, Argaman said, ‘Any legislation that does not have a broad consensus will lead … Israel to chaos.

‘On Monday, a law is set to pass, I am fearful for Israel. I greatly fear that we are on the brink of civil war.’

The former Shin Bet chief, who was appointed by Netanyahu in 2016 and led the agency for five years, blamed the Israeli premier for the situation and said, ‘Placing the responsibility on those volunteers, pilots, special units is a complete mistake.’

Argaman stressed that the responsibility is ‘entirely that of the prime minister of Israel, and nobody else’.

Argaman also said Israeli military’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the head of the Shin Bet security service Ronen Bar should tell Netanyahu, ‘Enough.’

In March, the former head of Israel’s so-called internal security service said he fears that if the judicial overhaul plans are implemented it could cause the ‘collapse from within’ of the regime’s security agencies.

As the far-right cabinet’s push for the controversial bill continues, protesters took to the streets in Tel Aviv and other places on Thursday night, expressing their anger and defiance.

Police said they arrested at least 15 protesters in Tel Aviv for allegedly disrupting public order and assaulting officers.

The northbound lanes of the Ayalon Freeway were closed until after midnight, as protesters who started at Habima Square repeatedly blocked the major Tel Aviv artery throughout the evening.

Protesters lit fires, played drums and tried to evade police attempts to clear them off the road.

Similar scenes unfolded during the day and night, as activists opposed to the cabinet policies obstructed intersections and staged demonstrations at various locations across the occupied lands. In Rana’ana, a wealthy suburb north of Tel Aviv, protesters shut down a main junction at Highway 4 for several hours.

In Tel Aviv, police used horses and a water cannon to disperse protesters from the road.

On Sunday 16th July, tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets across the occupied territories for the 28th straight week against the policies of the regime’s extremist cabinet.

The protesters also demonstrated outside the residence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the city of al-Quds.

The so-called judicial overhaul scheme seeks to take away the Israeli Supreme Court’s power to overrule the decisions made by the regime’s politicians.

It is also aimed at giving the Israeli cabinet a greater say in the process of selecting judges to the court.

Its supporters allege that the plan will end decades of overreach by judges, while opponents argue that it will remove necessary checks on the power that is wielded by the politicians.

Critics have also accused Netanyahu, who is on trial on several counts of corruption charges, of trying to use the scheme to quash possible judgments against him.

Protesters have vowed to keep holding the monumental rallies until the cabinet decides against pushing through with the overhaul plan.