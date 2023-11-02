Russia Making Major Advances In Ukraine

A Ukrainian drone has been shot down by Russian air defence systems over the Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

A statement read: ‘At about 4:00 pm Moscow time (1:00 GMT) on October 31, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted. The Ukrainian UAV was shot down by air defence systems over the Bryansk Region.

The ministry reported earlier that two drones had been intercepted over the Belgorod Region.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry reported on Tuesday that Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian army sites producing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and naval drones over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine.

It said: ‘Near the settlement of Malodolinskoye in the Odessa Region, the sites for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and naval drones were destroyed,’ the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces repulsed five Ukrainian army attacks and destroyed two Leopard tanks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

It added: ‘In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup supported by aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires repulsed in their active operations five attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanised brigade near the settlement of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region.

‘The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk area over the past 24 hours totalled as many as 60 personnel, four tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, three armoured combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and two Gvozdika motorised artillery systems.

‘Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 250 enemy troops over the past day.’

It added: ‘In the Krasny Liman direction, three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 21st and 24th mechanised brigades were repulsed by well-coordinated operations of units from the battlegroup Centre, army aircraft strikes and artillery fire near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

‘The enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 250 personnel, a tank, two armoured combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and two US-manufactured M777 artillery systems.

‘Russian forces destroyed roughly 170 Ukrainian troops and three tanks in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

‘In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd and 93rd mechanised brigades near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The enemy’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours totalled as many as 170 personnel, three tanks, two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, three armoured combat vehicles and two motor vehicles, the ministry specified.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed US-manufactured M198 and M119 howitzers, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, a Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery gun, Akatsiya and Gvozdika motorised artillery systems and two Grad multiple rocket launchers, the ministry said.

Russian forces struck two Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area, eliminating roughly 160 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

‘In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East in interaction with army aircraft and artillery inflicted damage by firepower on amassed personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanised brigade and 128th territorial defence brigade in areas near the settlements of Ugledar and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours ‘totalled as many as 160 personnel, two armoured combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and a Gvozdika motorised artillery system,’ the ministry specified.

Russian forces eliminated over 140 Ukrainian troops and two US-made self-propelled artillery systems in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

‘In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup supported by aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires repulsed an attack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 118th mechanised brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army’s losses totalled over 140 personnel, five armoured combat vehicles, six pickup trucks and two M109 Paladin howitzers,’ the ministry said.

Russian forces inflicted damage on two Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day.

The Defence Ministry press release read: ‘In the Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr battlegroup operating in interaction with army aircraft and artillery inflicted damage by firepower on amassed personnel and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 35th and 36th marine infantry brigades in the area of Alekseyevsky Island and near the town of Berislav in the Kherson Region.

‘Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Kherson area, killing and wounding roughly 125 enemy troops and destroying two artillery guns over the past day.

‘The enemy lost as many as 125 personnel killed and wounded, two motor vehicles, a Gvozdika motorised artillery system and a D-30 howitzer.

‘Russian forces struck Ukrainian troops and military hardware in 132 areas over the past day.

‘Operational/tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on (enemy) manpower and military hardware in 132 areas,’ the ministry said.

‘Russian air defence forces intercepted eight Storm Shadow, two Neptune missiles and six rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

‘In addition, Russian air defence capabilities destroyed 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, in particular, near the settlements of Zolotaryovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Podgornoye and Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.

‘Russian air defence systems shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and a Mi-8 helicopter over the past day, the ministry reported.

‘During the last 24-hour period, air defence capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft and a Mi-8 helicopter near the settlements of Privetnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Verovka in the Kherson Region.

‘In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 518 Ukrainian warplanes, 254 helicopters, 8,464 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 13,044 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,172 multiple rocket launchers, 6,929 field artillery guns and mortars and 14,797 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.

Vladimir Vasilenko, spokesman for the Kherson Region governor said: ‘One civilian was killed, four more got injured in the Ukrainian armed forces’ shelling attacks on the Kherson Region’s left bank which it undertook on Tuesday.

‘As the result of the shelling along the route between the settlements of Noviye Lageri and Korsunka one civilian was killed.

Residents of the settlements of Alyoshki, Noviye Lageri and Novaya Kakhovka were wounded.

Two female civilians with mine blast injuries and shrapnel wounds received in the Ukrainian shelling had been rushed to a hospital.

Two men who were injured during the artillery shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces were also taken to a hospital.

According to the spokesman, on Monday, the Ukrainian armed forces fired 7 shells from cannon artillery at Dnipryany, 11 at Krynki, 10 at Alyoshki, 6 at Sagi, 9 at Cossack Camps and 12 at Korsunka.

‘During the night, the Kiev regime continued shelling civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Staraya Zburyevka, Peschanovka, Krynki, Podstepnoye, Golaya Prystan, firing a total of 36 shells from cannon artillery’.