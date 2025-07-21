RCN leader demands a new deal for student nurses: ‘forgive loans, hike grants, guarantee jobs after graduation’

THE number of domestic applicants to nursing courses has fallen to a new low, says the RCN (Royal College of Nursing), which is calling for urgent government action.

It was responding to Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) data published last Thursday.

RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive, Professor Nicola Ranger, said: ‘As ministers talk up increasing domestic nurse recruitment, today we see applicants fall to a new low.

‘These figures are devastating news for the 10 Year Health Plan and alarm bells should be ringing in government.

‘You simply cannot transform care while a broken education model chokes off growth and puts off the nurses of the future.

‘Students can see that nursing is one of the most undervalued professions in the NHS.

‘Those pursuing the career face poverty during study and sky-high debt on graduation, only to endure low pay and a lack of career progression once they start work. This cannot go on.

‘The NHS, social care and community services desperately need tens of thousands of extra nurses to plug cavernous gaps in staffing.

‘Ministers should have prioritised boosting domestic nurse numbers, before they slashed overseas recruitment, leaving patients adrift.

‘The success of the government’s reforms, and the very safety of patients, now rests on ministers delivering a workforce plan worthy of the name, with fully funded measures to supercharge domestic recruitment.

‘To get a grip on the staffing crisis, we need a new deal for nursing students, including loan forgiveness for those who commit to working in the NHS and public services, alongside universal, uplifted maintenance grants, and guaranteed jobs after graduation.’

The number of domestic (UK) applicants to nursing courses in England, by 30 June, each year since 2019 are as follows:

2019: 30,370

2020: 36,130

2021: 42,950

2022: 39,340

2023: 32,830

2024: 30,490

2025: 30,040

The number of domestic (UK) applicants to nursing courses across the UK, by 30 June, each year since 2019 are as follows:

2019: 38,860

2020: 45,260

2021: 53,280

2022: 47,860

2023: 39,900

2024: 37,530

2025: 37,170

This year’s figures are the lowest since 2019 for courses in England and across the UK.

New analysis from the RCN last week showed nurse starting salaries are £8k lower than they should be.

The analysis shows that nurse pay has been so severely eroded, that starting salaries are now over £8k lower than if wages had kept up with inflation since 2010.

It shows more junior nursing staff have been the worst hit, with Band 5s (21%) seeing the biggest erosion of their wages.

It comes as tens of thousands of nursing staff continue to vote in the RCN’s consultation on this year’s pay award, and just days after resident doctors announced they will be taking strike action later this month.

Meanwhile, responding to the Health Foundation report on poverty in the care workforce, Executive Director of RCN England Patricia Marquis said: ‘This report highlights the urgent need to improve pay and conditions for care workers.

‘It’s unacceptable that those caring for some of the most vulnerable are forced to live in poverty, unable to pay for food, and use welfare payments to top up their salaries.

‘It is a sad state of affairs that such a vital workforce is so poorly valued and little wonder that there are so many vacancies and care homes are unable to recruit staff, leaving so many without access to the care they deserve.

‘Ministers must not delay in introducing a fair pay agreement and a new body to improve conditions for care workers, as well as rooting out exploitation.

‘Failure to do so will only undermine ambitions to move care into the community and deepen a social care workforce crisis that harms the vulnerable.’

In an address to midwifery students, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) says: ‘The end of your midwifery degree should be a time for celebration, but we know that, it’s an increasingly anxious one.

‘We’re hearing from final year students across the country that jobs simply aren’t available for when they qualify.

‘The recent RCM survey shed light on just how many midwifery graduates are worried about securing employment, which is why the RCM has worked to raise awareness and push for action at national and local levels.

‘The current situation is deeply concerning, but we want to be clear: the need for midwives has not gone away.

‘What we’re seeing in some regions is a reduction in advertised posts, mainly due to wider NHS pressures and budget constraints.

‘This is a funding and workforce planning challenge, not a reflection of the profession’s value or demand.

‘The RCM has raised the matter directly with Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in England, as well as the relevant Health Ministers across the devolved nations.

‘Our regional officers are urgently raising concerns with NHS Trusts and Health Boards, encouraging them to consider recruiting temporarily over establishment to prevent losing talented new midwives and to prepare for future staffing needs.

‘They are also asking Trusts/Health Boards to consider temporary part-time posts to ensure NQMs (newly qualified midwives) are employed after they graduate until full-time posts become available.

‘We will be contacting all final year student midwives who are RCM members by text message on 30 July to find out your next steps and whether you have secured employment.

‘We will keep raising your voices, sharing your experiences, and pushing for change, because our maternity services need you now more than ever.’

Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) members have voted to accept the 3.6 per cent pay award for NHS staff in 2025, as announced by the UK government, Welsh government and Northern Ireland assembly.

A consultation opened for members in all three countries on 9th June and closed on 18 July. The outcome of the consultation has been discussed with the member-led pay sub-group and will be shared with the health trade unions.

Claire Sullivan, CSP director, said: ‘While the 3.6 per cent pay award for 2025 is undoubtedly disappointing because it does not aid pay restoration, members across the three countries covered by the NHS pay review body process have voted clearly to accept it at this time.

‘The timeline for the pay review process has been delayed once again this year and we will keep lobbying for this to improve so that NHS staff receive their pay rise on time.

‘It’s unacceptable that for members in Northern Ireland there is still no confirmation of the pay award being fully funded and that they are having to wait far longer than they should to know when the award will appear in pay packets.’

Pay for Agenda for Change staff in Scotland for 2025/26 and 2026/27 has already been settled as NHS Scotland is not part of the pay review body process. Pay setting is through direct negotiations between health unions and the government.