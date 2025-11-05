Prisoners4Palestine hunger strikes begin!

At breakfast time on Sunday, in Bronzefield prison, the first two of the Prisoners4Palestine hunger-strikers Qesser Zuhrah and Amu Gib refused food.

This marks the start of the first rolling hunger-strike, involving a committed group of prisoners in a British prison, for decades.

The 2nd of November was Balfour Day, the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, when, with the stroke of a pen, Sir Arthur Balfour set in motion the catastrophe that would befall the Palestinian people.

Prisoners4Palestine, who advocate for the prisoners and their supporters, notified the Home Secretary of the impending hunger-strike two weeks ago, on 20th October.

There has been no response from the government since then.

In view of the intransigence of the British State, Qesser Zuhrah and Amu Gib have volunteered to be the first of the prisoners to launch the rolling hunger strike.

Twenty year old Qesser, was remanded in custody on the 19th November 2024.

She is accused, along with 23 others, including her younger brother Salaam, of being involved in the Palestine Action raid on Elbit Systems’ Research and Development hub at Filton, Bristol, on 6th August 2024.

Qesser is not expected to go to trial until April 2026.

Thirty year old Amu Gib was remanded in custody on 3rd July 2025.

Gib is accused, along with four others, of allegedly breaking into the RAF Brize Norton site, Britain’s largest airforce base, and decommissioning three military aircraft.

The action allegedly caused £7 million worth of damage.

Qesser, who entered HMP Bronzefield at the age of 19, has reported mistreatment throughout her time there, including arbitrary restrictions on her books, letters, and visits.

She has been assaulted by guards, her kuffiyeh has been taken from her, and in fact all her kuffiyeh-pattern hijabs have been confiscated.

Since the proscription of Palestine Action, she reports that her treatment, and the treatment of the other pro-Palestine prisoners at Bronzefield, has got worse, with guards regularly referring to them as ‘terrorists’, and implementing further restrictions.

Amu also reports mistreatment including having visits and phone calls restricted, regular solitary confinement and removal from a crafting job, because she embroidered ‘Free Palestine’ on a cushion.

The prisoners are launching the hunger-strike to protest against their continued imprisonment without trial, their mistreatment while in prison, and in support of a short list of demands, including the right to a fair trial, and the dropping of all terror-related charges.

The protest commences just two weeks before the start of the first Filton 24 trial, on 17th November.

In a statement from Bronzefield prison, declaring the start of the hunger-strike, Qesser said: ‘For 15 months, we who are imprisoned for Palestine have tested this “justice system”, and for 15 months we have watched Elbit Systems, the Zionist entity and our Government abuse justice and prolong our imprisonment, demanding that we forsake our cause in exchange for our freedom.

‘And so now, we’re forced to confront those that refuse to look us in the eyes with the very foundation of the humanity they deny recognising in us – our life, and our right to life.’

Amu also states: ‘I’m hunger striking because my body has been put in custody of the state – but I still have a duty to fight for freedom from oppression.

‘How can we sit in prison, waiting until the noose tightens around our necks for opposing genocide?

‘How could I not take action, as children are murdered with complete impunity by a genocidal Zionist state?

‘Looking away from horrors will not stop them happening and we need to face reality.

‘Are we supposed to smile and ask nicely for our lines from a “justice system” which is fundamentally corrupted by Zionism?’

Francesca Nadin, Prisoners4Palestine spokesperson, said: ‘The unnecessary imprisonment of Palestine activists is clearly part of an orchestrated witch-hunt by the British government.

‘In the face of this abuse of state power, the prisoners have no choice but to fight back in the only way they can and strike for their freedom.

‘Today, on the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, they continue to protest the government’s involvement in the ongoing Genocide in Gaza by demanding the permanent closure of all Elbit systems factories in the UK, Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer.

‘We will support them in the pursuit of their demands through solidarity actions across the country, galvanising the massive public sympathy towards them through their unjust incarceration.’

Palestine Action were proscribed, as a supposed terrorist organisation, by the government in July, and since then the treatment of activists being held on remand in relation to anti-Genocide actions has deteriorated even further, while more than 2,000 protesters, opposed to the ban, have been arrested.

A judicial review against proscription will be heard between the 25th and 27th November. Further mass protests are planned between 18th and 29th November.

There are currently 33 prisoners being held on remand in British prisons for Palestine related activism.

Anas Mustapha, Head of Public Advocacy at rights organisation CAGE, said: ‘The imprisonment of activists under terrorism powers is not a misuse of the law, but rather it is what these laws were built for. Counter-terrorism has always been a tool to silence dissent and criminalise those who challenge state violence.

‘This hunger strike exposes the continuity between Britain’s colonial past and its present-day repression: a government that once carved up Palestine now prosecutes those who demand its freedom.

‘The same Islamophobic logic that has targeted Muslims for two decades is now being expanded to anyone who stands with them.’