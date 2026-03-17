Powerful 5,000-strong Al Quds Day demonstration backs Iran and Palestine

AROUND 5,000 people attended Sunday’s Al Quds rally for Palestine on Albert Embankment on the south side of the River Thames London.

Metropolitan Police ranks were reinforced by other forces from as far away as Scotland, and a few protesters carrying placards expressing support for Palestine action were arrested.

Addressing the rally, Chairman, Nazeem Ali, from the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) explained that the police would only allow the meeting to continue to 3.00pm precisely. Ali quipped: ‘Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood just gave us one hour!’

Despite, this he found room to let the audience take part in chants such as: ‘Hands off Palestine, Hands off Iran, Hands off Lebanon, Hands off Syria, Hands off Yemen and Hands off Iraq, Down with Israel, Down with America!’ and ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be Free!’

Hussein Shafieih, from the Workers Party of Great Britain, said: ‘This is the first year that the Al Quds march has been cancelled in London.

‘They are so scared to see what they’ve done. They have murdered their way through hundreds of thousands of women and children in Gaza, Lebanon and now Iran.

‘They should learn – what you eat you have to swallow.

‘ISIS started the horrible technique of “double tapping” in Iraq – which they were taught by Israel and America. That’s all they’re interested in, murdering people. They’re hiding in rat holes. Benjamin Netanyahu appears not to be here any more.

‘In the local elections please vote for people who support Palestine.’

Milly Brook, an actress and activist, made the following points: ‘We’re witnessing the desperate thrashings of a dying empire. Don’t expect politicians to do the right things. There is this Zionist western-backed plan for a greater Israel.

‘The UK government is making component parts for weapons used for bombing the girls in Iran. But people don’t want this war and this genocide.

‘Iran has a right to defend itself. You should apologise for all your years of colonialism and crimes. A new world is rising from the rot, and there is nothing you can do to stop us.’

Fatima Valji, a poet, said that there is a sham of a ceasefire. ‘When they kill, loot and destroy they don’t mean “peace talks” they mean “capitulation”. Peace is capitulation. Liberation is our word.’

These are some phrases from her poem: ‘What is peace? Blair, Trump, Kushner forcing the oppressed to rise in silence. Ceasefire is explosive murder.’

‘In 1966, the only way to stop white men’s targeting was black power resistance that does not bow.

‘Liberation is our word. No Oslo 2.0. No negotiations between sword and neck. Resistance will persist till freedom. Break Free from collusion and greed.’

Maher, from Palestine Pulse, said: ‘Last year at Glastonbury there was music and story-telling. Many thanks to the Islamic Human Rights Commission organisers. The authorities tried to shut this down.

‘We stand here year in year out, inspired by the heroes in Palestine, especially resisting terrorism on the ground. We salute every martyr.

‘Palestinians have the right to exist and be treated like human beings. They have been ignored for too long. We have to stand up to put an end to this… We will free Palestine and free the whole world.

‘For 77 years they have tried to erase them. We owe them everything. We will rebuild Gaza.’

Asma Patel from the Muslim Public Affairs Committee UK, said; ‘In the name of the Almighty, how many losses have there been in Palestine, Sudan, Congo and now Iran.

‘There is a relentless campaign of ethnic cleansing and now the full blow of genocide. You can see what 78 years of apartheid and war crimes has done under the “values of Western democracy and justice”.

‘Our so-called governments and the gulf states are corrupt, and complicit in the killing.

‘Freedom from Zionism must come first… We can’t just watch the occupation. We must break through these shackles. We must write to MPs and sign petitions or there will be no Palestine in the next 10 years. We are all for one and one for all.’

Yara, from the Palestine Youth Movement, said that for decades there has been an Al Quds march for Palestine on the last Friday of Ramadan. This year the Israelis prevented Palestinians from praying for Al Quds in the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

‘This year there is an existential war against Iran, after 2.5 years of genocide in Gaza resulting in 186 thousand deaths. The US and Israel have had a massive military campaign which included killing 180 girls in an Iranian school, reaffirming they can get away with it.

‘They’ve bombed mosques hospitals and schools in Gaza in a war on infrastructure and taken out political leaders. It’s an act of war to beat down all people, extending their strikes into Lebanon up to Beirut.

‘They undermine the self-determination of those who refuse to back down to imperial domination.’

Co-founder of Medical Aid for Palestine, Dr Swee Ang, said: ‘I’ve served the Palestinians for 43 years, fighting against occupation and ethnic cleansing. They show the enormous resistance the courage of people who refuse to submit.’

SOAS Palestine camp leader, Sara Cotte, said: ‘Iran has not collapsed or accepted defeat. The Labour government used a framework of defence, to let the US use British bases.

‘We have to confront this Labour government. I’m on bail. I’m facing up to 14 years. My case comes up at the Old Bailey on June 22.

‘The police only serve the interests of the British state.’

Hasan Tavacoli sang a song which ended: ‘We must be on the right side of history. Wake up wake up to the call, Israel is about to fall.’

Rapper Bobby Vylan told the rally: ‘We’ve made it despite attempts by London Met and the Home Office to stop it. Since October 2023 more British people are supporting the Palestinian struggle for self-determination and freedom.

‘They try to say our marches are hate marches, yet they allow war crimes to be committed and protect the interests of Israel and their lobbyists who influence politicians.

‘We support people who are fighting against the heinous manufacture of weapons for Israel, including students and pensioners.

‘The Zionist pressure is palpable and we see it in the policing here today. They are aching to put their hands on us. They call them hate marches, but we operate from love for Palestinians and all oppressed people.’

The crowd were enthusiastic is joining in the chant of ‘Death, Death to the IDF’

A Jewish Rabbi, spoke saying: ‘We are united against this aggression, this murder.

‘We will continue resisting against the curse of Zionism. We want to wish a long life to the new leader and to continue the great work of his father. Solidarity with the Iranian nation and Iranian Jews. Remind everyone that the biggest curse are the lies of Zionism – for the Jews and all mankind.’

The chairman reminded everyone to take down their banners and flags before leaving at 3.00pm, otherwise the police may stop them.

Despite police efforts to create a hostile environment, the rally was extremely peaceful, family friendly and good natured, but despite that, they decided to make arrests after declaring a Section 14 dispersal order.

Although a ban on face coverings is not yet law, after the rally a number of peaceful protesters were forcefully arrested by groups of riot police using a Section 16 banning order.