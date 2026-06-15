Picnic and picket for International Domestic Workers Day

THERE was a lively picket and picnic of 200 domestic workers outside Parliament on Sunday to mark the annual International Domestic Workers Day.

The workers assembled at Old Palace Yard in Westminster before marching up to Parliament Square where they shouted their slogans like: ‘Domestic Workers We Demand Our Rights Every Day’ and ‘Who Keeps the World Moving,’ ‘Domestic Workers are Workers,’ before returning to Old Palace Yard to hold their picket.

During the picnic lively music was played.

Alzua Areano of The Voice of Domestic Workers (VDW) which has now set up a branch in the Unite union told the News Line: ‘We are doing this so the government recognise our human rights.

‘That domestic work is decent work. That we are recognised properly for what we are doing.’

Allan Mendoza a member of the VDW speaking to News Line said: ‘At this event today there are a mixture of organisations who represent different sections of domestic workers.

‘Until now, the government has not done enough to help us.

‘Most domestic workers come across from the Middle East with their employers.

‘A lot of them come as nannies. And most of them don’t even hold their own passports which is illegal in the UK.

‘Most migrants here become undocumented because of the government’s immigration laws.

‘Most of the infrastructure here is owned by private companies, so there is a cost of living crisis that we as domestic workers are affected by as well.

‘In terms of cost everything is getting higher and higher. We are fighting for decent pay and working conditions all at the same time.’

Marilou Manduba said: ‘I am also a trustee of the Voice for Domestic Workers.

‘We are holding rallies and campaigning against the visa laws demanding that the rules before 2012, the C189 law, are brought back.

‘We are doing that so that we can all be here legally and fairly.

‘We go to the Unite union London regional offices every Sunday to receive training and make materials for our campaign like placards and take courses that help with our jobs.

‘We are doing this so that we are ready if the law changes that we can change employers.

‘We have to win our fight, it is an important struggle that involves many domestic workers.’

Mimi Jalmasco, Unite Domestic workers branch officer, said: ‘We want the government to change the visa laws and to ratify the C189 law.

‘This is our main demand. Our work is hard work and we must be able to do it without the fear of immigration problems.

‘This is an extra factor, it is not just that we work it is that we do not know how long we will remain in the country as it stands.

‘This adds extra pressure to our daily lives.’

Jean said: ‘It is the 15th anniversary of celebrating International Domestic Workers Day.

‘It is very important to recognise domestic work as decent work.

‘It important to be heard and that the government recognise domestic work as decent work. They must give us back our stolen rights to recognise C189.

‘We feel we are being neglected and not treated fairly, with things like the renewal of visas because in the end we need long term job security.’

Marissa Begonia, Director of the Voice for Domestic Workers, told News Line: ‘Every year on the International Domestic Workers Day, 16th June, we celebrate.

‘We stand to protect and recognise domestic workers and for the International Labour Organisation (ILO) C189 law.

‘Decent work for domestic workers.

‘Every year we gather at the front of Parliament, we celebrate and demand that the government ratify C189.

‘Last week I went to the United Nations (UN) to mark 15 years since C189 was raised.

‘On June 12th our convention was voted on and ratified. We support another agreement C193 for platform workers.’

Addressing the picnic Begonia added: ‘Domestic workers are raising standards around the world.

‘We are part of the World Domestic Workers Federation.

‘Too many domestic workers are not getting their rights. We celebrate our campaign.

‘But whilst celebrating we know that the fight goes on. We are powerful we are global and we are going to win.’

Emelie Rodriguez said: ‘The UK has not joined the international convention on domestic workers. 35 countries have joined so far.

‘We are fighting for this to happen.

‘We also call on the London Mayor Sadiq Khan to back our fight to win the rights we deserve.’

At the end of the picnic there was a concert where there was singing and dancing and music performed by different groups of domestic workers.

Today, domestic workers are handing in a petition to 10 Downing Street, demand urgent reform of the domestic workers visa to ensure safety rights, and the ability to challenge abuse.

Up to six MPs will accompany the delegation.

Tomorrow there is a Parliamentary drop-in being held at Port Cullis House.

This is an opportunity for MPs and their staff to meet domestic workers and for them to share the lived experience of the UK immigration system and hear directly about the changes they are fighting for.