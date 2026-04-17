Palestinian Prisoners Day: April 17

On April 17 each year, Palestinian Prisoner’s Day is commemorated to remember the plight of thousands of men, women and children held in Israeli prisons.

This year’s remembrance is underscored by Israel’s new death penalty law, which solely targets Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks.

This is a violation of international law and inherently discriminatory.

The United Nations human rights chief called it a possible ‘war crime’.

Nearly 10,000 Palestinians are now being held in Israeli prisons in Israel and in occupied territory, according to the prisoners’ rights group Addameer.

They are political prisoners who must be freed.

April 17, 1971, was the date when Mahmoud Bakr Hejazi was released in the first prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestine.

In 1974, the Palestinian National Council (PNC) officially designated April 17 as Palestinian Prisoner’s Day.

Since then, it has served as a day of national and international solidarity, highlighting the Palestinian struggle against Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian land.

As of early April, more than 9,600 Palestinians were in Israeli custody. Of those in detention:

3,532 are administrative detainees – held without charge or trial.

342 are children.

84 are women.

119 are serving life sentences.

Administrative detention is a longstanding Israeli policy to hold Palestinians – men, women and children – without charge or trial for six-month periods that may be renewed indefinitely.

More than one-third (3,532) of the 9,600 Palestinians detained by Israel as of early this month were being held under administrative detention.

Israel is the only country in the world that tries children in military courts, often denying them their basic rights.

Since the outbreak of the second Intifada in 2000, more than 12,000 Palestinian children have been detained by Israeli forces.

Arrested children are often subjected to physical and psychological torture, according to child rights groups.

They are interrogated without the presence of a parent or lawyer, and critics have accused Israel of exploiting their detention to turn them into informants and to extort their families financially by forcing them to pay large fines.

Palestinian prisoners are tried and sentenced in military courts rather than civilian courts.

However, a dual legal system operates in Palestine: Israeli settlers living in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are subject to Israeli civil law while Palestinians there are tried under Israeli military law in courts run by Israeli soldiers and officers.

Torture in Israeli prisons is institutionalised and normalised.

Under the new Israeli law, military courts are able to impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis in acts of ‘terror’.

This law will not impose the same penalty on Jewish Israelis convicted of killing Palestinians.

The law, which was approved on March 30 and is to take effect by the end of April, will apply to Palestinians from the West Bank who are tried in Israeli military courts.

The Palestinian Authority has condemned the bill as ‘a war crime against the Palestinian people’, saying it violates the Fourth Geneva Convention, particularly the protections it guarantees for individuals and the safeguards for fair trials.

According to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, since 1967, Israeli forces have detained an estimated one million Palestinians, or about 20 per cent of the Palestinian population.

This year Palestinians across multiple governorates in the occupied West Bank marked Palestinian Prisoners’ Day on April 17 with public events and solidarity activities in support of detainees held in Israeli prisons.

In Bethlehem, a gathering was held at Manger Square, where families of prisoners, local residents, representatives of national factions, and school students took part.

Participants raised photos of detainees and banners condemning the violations faced inside Israeli prisons.

In Tubas Governorate, local activists, families of prisoners, and released prisoners participated in a central event marking Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, rejecting the recent Israeli law imposing the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners.

The event included theatrical performances highlighting the violations committed by Israeli authorities against Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli prisons.

In Nablus, representatives of official and popular organisations, and local residents, took part in a central event held at Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, as part of the activities commemorating Palestinian Prisoners’ Day.

In Ramallah, a mass march was held , bringing together families of detainees, former prisoners, hundreds of residents, members of the PLO Executive Committee and the Fatah Central Committee, representatives of various political factions and organisations, prisoners’ institutions, popular organisations, unions, and professional associations.

During the march, which began at Al-Manara Square and proceeded through the city’s main streets, participants raised pictures of dozens of prisoners held in Israeli jails, along with banners demanding the reversal of the recently approved death penalty law passed by the Knesset.

Meanwhile, in Qalqilya, a demonstration was held in front of the municipality building, attended by both local officials and the Minister of Local Government, Dr. Sami Hijjawi, as well as representatives from national organisations and institutions.