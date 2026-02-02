Palestine is a top priority for the unions! – Andrea Egan, new Unison General Secretary tells rally

Tariq Othman from the Palestinian Forum in Britain told the rally: ‘Colonial occupation has many ugly faces. We have to focus on the mass abduction of children, mothers, and fathers who are being captured. There is no freedom of movement. Palestinians can take an entire day just to travel a few miles.

‘More than 100,000 Palestinians have been kidnapped and held in administrative detention. The so-called “only democracy” puts children on trial. The kidnapped Palestinians are kept in torture camps; some have been raped, starved, and tortured to death.

‘These are journalists, doctors, nurses – professionals – all held without a trial. This is why we stand with the Global Red Ribbon Campaign. We wear a ribbon for their freedom. Send a message to your own MP and demand their freedom.’

John McDonnell, Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington, said: ‘An inspiring sea of humanity stands before me. When we march in solidarity we have to think what actions we can take.

‘I visited the hunger strikers. It was heart rending. Their conscience would not allow them to stand by and do nothing. They have been put on remand for two years.’

TSSA railworkers union general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust told the rally: ‘The whole world stands with the Palestinians who are still being killed in huge numbers. The system isn’t working, so we’re going to have to change the system.’

Clare Hinchcliffe, mother of one of the Filton 24 prisoners, Zoe Rodgers, told the rally: ‘My daughter is one of the people on trial. The jury has been out for weeks, waiting for a verdict. Elbit is Israel’s largest weapons supplier – they produce 80% of the military equipment for the IDF. Six of them were arrested on site, and their poor treatment has been eyewatering and cruel. The action struck a nerve with the government – they poked a monster.

‘Protecting Elbit, a private company, was more important to this government than protecting the people. The power of Elbit cannot be underestimated, nor the bravery of the people awaiting trial. Who will slay the Elbit monster – the beast? FREE THE FILTON 24!’

Palestinian surgeon Dr Abu Hasan said: ‘Israel has killed 27 Palestinians this morning, and carried out 30 air raids over Lebanon. ‘The oxygen for Israel is war. Israel made sure the world gave them enough time to sustain the slow genocide.

‘Disease, destruction, untreated wounds – widespread, preventable illnesses are spreading. Babies are being born premature, with low survival rates. When doctors and nurses speak up in this country, they are being silenced.

‘Minneapolis is the boomerang coming back – Israel’s poison has spread worldwide.

‘Get rid of Zionism. Forward ever, backward never.’

Unison general secretary Andrea Egan, said: ‘Palestine will not be a minor issue to us, but a top political priority for the unions. We will not support complicity and genocide. We will support those opposing the assault on our civil liberties.

‘Invest in welfare, not warfare. Labour is an absolute betrayal of what Labour should stand for. Solidarity is rooted in the unions – we stand with the oppressed.

‘We are the people who keep the country running: carers and educators. We cannot ignore the growing threat of the far right. Tommy Robinson is marching on 28th March 2026. We have to attend and stand up.’

Chris Nineham, vice chairman of Stop the War, said: ‘Today there are 100,000 of us, showing we do not forget the terror in Gaza.

‘Our government has supported genocide. We won’t be intimidated. In the US the people are rising up against ICE and they won’t back down and neither will we.’

Coventry Your Party MP Zara Sultana said: ‘Shut down the Israeli embassy.’

Kevin Courtney of the Together Alliance said: ‘The ICE goons have to be kept out of the UK. We have to hold a huge demonstration Trafalgar Square on March 28th to say no to war, no to genocide and no to the far right.’

Juliet Stevenson, actress and Equity member said: ‘Two days ago, January 29th was the second anniversary of the murder of five-year-old Hind Rajab. Her cries for help to emergency workers have been heard across the world. She was killed by one of 355 bullets that were fired into her car by the IDF.

‘She is one of 60,000 children killed in Israel’s genocide including six children among the 19 killed by Israeli bombing this morning.

‘Trump’s Board of Peace must be dumped and this movement that we are part of must grow. We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t believe the change can and must happen. This movement takes place everywhere we go. Despair is a luxury we cannot afford.

‘Britain’s cancellation of the £2 billion contract with Elbit Systems earlier this month shows our power and we must use it more.’

Samic Hajad from the Palestinian Hostages Campaign, said: ‘Israel is holding over 9,000 hostages, including 400 children and 55 women.

‘Many of them are under administrative detention without charge or trial. Roughly 40% of Palestinian males have been detained at some point in their lives.

‘Save the Palestinian hostages, tell them they are not alone, tell every mother you are not alone. Free the Palestinian hostages!’

Jeremy Corbyn, Your Party MP, said: ‘Practically speaking, there is no ceasefire. Trump hasn’t set up a Board of Peace. He’s set up a board of thieves, a board of rogues. Tony Blair has no place anywhere near Gaza. Every country should reject it. The future of Gaza and Palestine must be decided by the Palestinian people.’

Shaima Dallali from the Muslim Association of Britain, said: ‘Today, Israel admitted 70,000 deaths in Gaza. Our government in Britain is now considering new areas of exports, new arms exports to Israel. Our message is simple and loud. We demand no export of arms to Israel and accountability for the genocide.

‘We say to our government, hear us clearly. You cannot claim to support human rights when you are arming. genocidal Israel.’

Carol Turner, vice chair of CND, said: ‘The Board of Peace is the modern version of the 19th century Robber Barons. Trump is in it for the money. Now the BBC is cheering on for war on Iran and calling for the restoration of the Iranian royal family. The people of Iran have taken to the streets because they are suffering under western sanctions.’

Bilal Sezan from Families in Gaza, said: ‘A ceasefire that continues to kill children, is no ceasefire. We are not pawns in your game. We are not just test subjects. Do not expect us to die in silence. This is the longest and the largest protest movement in Britain’s history. And believe me, we are just warming up. I assure you one day very soon, we will see a free, free Palestine!’

Jonathan Rosenhead from the Jewish Bloc, said: ‘Last Tuesday, was Holocaust Memorial Day. It was that slaughter by a fascist regime that gave us the concept of genocide. But it also gave us Israel – a settler colonial state established on the land of the Palestinians.

‘The Jewish Bloc comprises 11 Jewish-led groups. We are proud to march here with you for Palestine and against the Israeli genocide.’

Shamil Jorgan of Friends of Al-Aqsa, said: ‘Ramadan is just around the corner. There is no ceasefire and there has never been a ceasefire. I ask the Muslims amongst you never, no one here, break your fast with an Israeli date. Also, boycott Coca-Cola. Also, this spring, we are launching another freedom flotilla.’

Final speaker was Peter Leary Deputy Director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, who said: ‘Trump’s grotesque Board of Peace, comprising his golf buddies and war criminals, including Tony Blair, is rubbish.

‘Starmer has brought in unprecedented restrictions on marches and is forcing young people to put their lives on the line.

‘On 12th February is a workplace and Student Day of Action for Palestine. Please support it. And then on 23rd February at Westminster Magistrates Court the leaders of our movement are on trial.

‘We will continue to march. We will continue to protest, and we will continue to take action until Palestine is free!’

