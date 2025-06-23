Pakistan condemns US attack on Iran as a ‘war crime’

Condemnations poured in against Saturday night’s US aggression on Iran’s nuclear sites, with many countries describing it as an illegal act that threatens regional and global peace.

In a statement on Sunday, a spokesman for the Iraqi government said targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities constitutes a serious threat to security and peace in the West Asia region and poses significant dangers to regional stability.

The Pakistani government also condemned the assault, calling it a ‘war crime’.

In a statement, the chairman of the defence committee in the Pakistani Senate said the attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities constitute a ‘war crime’ and a clear example of ‘deliberate aggression’.

The Israeli lobby, the statement noted, has managed to dominate American foreign policy, and President Donald Trump has deceitfully broken his promise not to start a new war.

A statement from the Pakistani foreign ministry said ‘the US attack violates all norms of international law, and Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter’.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry also condemned the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and called on the international community to ‘redouble its efforts to ensure a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Iran’.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, also condemned the aggression on Iran, which it noted has serious consequences for regional and international security and peace.

Oman also denounced the American aggression against Iran, calling it a violation of international law and a threat that could lead to a wider war.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun warned that targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities increases the risk of tensions that threaten security, stability across the world.

Qatar also condemned the aggression and called for an immediate halt to Israeli-American attacks and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

The aggression was reported in the early hours of Sunday, announced by US President Donald Trump himself on his social media platforms.

In response, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) condemned the aggression on the country’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz.

The agency said the three nuclear sites operate under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the ‘brutal assault’ on them violates international law.

The AEOI said the aggression was carried out ‘under the indifference – rather the complicity – of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’.

‘The international community is expected to condemn this lawlessness based on jungle rules and to stand with Iran in asserting its legitimate rights,’ read the statement, adding that the organisation assures the great Iranian nation that despite enemy’s sinister conspiracies, it will not allow the progress of this national industry to be halted.

‘The organisation has placed on its agenda all necessary actions to defend the rights of the noble Iranian people, including legal follow-up measures.’

Iran’s president says Tehran’s decisive response to the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression forced the US to ‘step in’ and attack the peaceful nuclear sites.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the United States is the primary driving force behind the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The Israeli regime launched an unprovoked aggression on the Islamic Republic last Friday, with American backing, assassinating many top-ranking military commanders, scientists and other ordinary civilians, including women and children.

After more than a week, the US decided to finally make it official with direct intervention in the war that the Zionist regime has been losing.

In the early hours of Sunday, the US launched unlawful strikes against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in a clear violation of international law and the treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

In a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Pezeshkian said this ‘act of aggression revealed that the United States is the primary driver behind the Zionist regime’s hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran.’

When Israel launched its brutal aggression against Iran on June 13, US President Donald Trump’s administration attempted to deny involvement, ‘but following Tehran’s decisive and deterrent response—and Israel’s evident weakness—he had no choice but to step in,’ Pezeshkian said.

The unprovoked American aggression against Iran was aimed at saving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his regime’s inability ‘to respond effectively to Iran’s military retaliation’, he added.

The powerful Operation True Promise III launched by the Iranian armed forces against the occupied territories has served as a decisive response to Washington’s aggressive policies against the Iranian nation, the president noted.

Only hours after Trump himself claimed responsibility for the airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the first-ever launch of its multi-warhead Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile during the 20th wave of Operation True Promise III against the occupied territories.

Main targets included Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, the regime’s biological research centre, and alternative command-and-control sites.

‘Now is the time to set aside differences and activate the vast potential of the people. The Iranian nation has repeatedly proven that it will spare no effort in defending the water and soil of this homeland,’ Pezeshkian asserted.

The ongoing Israeli aggression against Iran has claimed the lives of more than 400 Iranians since June 13. In response, Iranian armed forces have carried out 20 phases of True Promise III so far, targeting strategic military and intelligence sites in the occupied territories.

In a decisive response to the US aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, the Iranian parliament has voted to close the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

A senior Iranian lawmaker, Esmaeil Kowsari, said on Sunday that the Majlis (Iranian parliament) has agreed to close the key artery for global energy trade in response to the American aggression and the silence of the international community.

Kowsari, a member of the parliament’s committee on national security and foreign policy, said lawmakers have reached a consensus on the closure of the strait, though the final decision rests with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

‘The parliament has come to the conclusion that it should close the Hormuz Strait, but the final decision lies with the Supreme National Security Council,’ Kowsari stated.

The Strait of Hormuz, situated at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, is one of the most critical chokepoints in global trade, with roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil passing through it.

According to various estimates, roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil, about 17 to 18 million barrels per day, passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it important for global energy.

The narrow strait also sees the transit of a significant amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG), especially from Qatar, which is one of the world’s top LNG exporters.

The Strait of Hormuz is the only sea route that connects the Persian Gulf to the open ocean and is home to major oil producers such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE.

Experts have long warned that any disruption or closure of the strait can lead to immediate and major spikes in global oil prices and disturb the global energy security.

Before the US launched aggression against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities early on Sunday, experts had warned about the likelihood of the ongoing war imposed on Iran extending to the sea.

Strategic experts said the direct American military intervention will prove costly for the US and the Donald Trump administration, especially if the Strait of Hormuz is closed.

Most multi-national corporations around the world would shut down within days as energy supplies necessary to keep them running would run out, they warned.

According to some forecasts, oil prices are likely to jump 80 per cent in the very first week if the Strait of Hormuz is closed, as alternative routes would incur heavy costs.