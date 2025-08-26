Over 20 killed in double strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital!

THE Israeli military killed at least 20 people on Monday morning, including four journalists serving international outlets, during back-to-back strikes against an overstretched hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime carried out an airstrike against the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis before backing it up with another raid, when civil defence and ambulance teams had scrambled to the site to help out the victims.

Various outlets, including resistance media channels, identified four of the fatalities as cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a contractor for the Reuters news agency, Mohammad Salama of the Al Jazeera television network, Mariam Abu Daqa, who used to report for The Independent Arabia and the Associated Press, and Moaz Abu Taha of the NBC.

Photographer Hatem Khaled, al-Masri’s fellow Reuters contractor, was also wounded in the attacks.

Gaza’s government media office said the deaths had brought to 244 the number of journalists that had perished as a result of Israeli bloodletting throughout the coastal sliver since October 2023, when the regime started bringing the Palestinian territory under a wholesale war of genocide.

The office condemned the ‘systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists’, holding the regime as well as its main allies – the United States, Britain, Germany, and France – responsible.

It also called for international action to protect journalists in the war-battered territory.

The assassination spree followed hot on the heels of the regime’s targeted killing strikes against Al Jazeera’s media team in Gaza City, which claimed the lives of five media personnel, including heroic and celebrated journalist Anas al-Sharif.

The death toll from the ongoing genocide in Gaza, since October 7th, 2023, has risen to 62,744, and 158,259 injured, Gaza’s ministry of health reported on Monday morning.

According to the ministry’s daily statistical report, 58 people have been killed and 308 others injured in the past 24 hours, including 28 killed and 184 injured while waiting for humanitarian aid.

Since March 18, 2025 when Israel broke the ceasefire agreement with Palestinian resistance factions, the cumulative toll has reached 10,900 killed and 46,218 injuries.

Additionally, the ministry officially recorded 11 deaths due to starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 300, including 117 children.

However, many victims remain trapped under the rubble and in the streets, unreachable by ambulance and civil defence teams due to Israeli restrictions and bombing.

Meanwhile on Monday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas strongly condemned the brutal attack by the Israeli occupation army at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, which resulted in the killing of the five Palestinian journalists while they were carrying out their professional and humanitarian duties.

The Presidency affirmed that targeting journalists constitutes a blatant violation of international law and agreements that guarantee the protection of journalists and press freedom.

It described the attack as a new war crime added to a long series of crimes and massacres committed by the Israeli occupation ‘in an attempt to silence the Palestinian media and the voice of truth.’

The statement stressed that the continued targeting of journalists and media institutions by the Israeli occupation demands urgent action from the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations, to provide protection for journalists and hold the occupation accountable for its crimes.

The Presidency declared it holds ‘the Israeli government fully responsible for this heinous crime’ and called on human rights organisations and relevant international bodies to intervene immediately to stop these systematic attacks against Palestinian journalists, the defenders of truth and the voice of the free Palestinian people.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that the education system in the Gaza Strip is on the verge of complete collapse, following damage to all school buildings during the Israeli military offensive.

In a statement on Sunday, the agency said: ‘Recent satellite imagery from the UN Satellite Centre shows that more than nine out of 10 schools, including UNRWA’s own schools, will need either complete rebuilding or major repairs to become operational.’

For its part, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that its latest damage assessment, based on satellite images from July, revealed that 97 per cent of educational facilities in Gaza sustained varying degrees of damage, and 91 per cent require rehabilitation or full reconstruction to function again.

OCHA added: ‘Restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities continue to limit the entry of educational supplies into Gaza, negatively impacting both the scale and quality of aid delivered.’

It reported that between 1st July and 10th July, 2025, Israeli occupation forces bombed at least 10 schools that had been converted into shelters, including some already previously damaged, resulting in the deaths of 59 people and the forced displacement of dozens of families.

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs said on Monday that Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in Gaza has destroyed places of worship, cemeteries, religious institutions, endowment properties, and cultural heritage that form an essential part of the community’s social and spiritual fabric.

Anwar Abu Shaweesh, the ministry’s director general, said the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) violated all international humanitarian laws, causing damage to religious and endowment properties estimated at more than $500 million (£370 million).

Out of Gaza’s 1,244 mosques, 1,160 were targeted. At least 909 mosques were destroyed, while 251 others sustained severe damage rendering them unusable. Three historic Christian churches in Gaza City were also destroyed.

Meanwhile in the West Bank on Monday, Israeli colonists erected a tent on inside the new colonial outpost on Palestinian land in the town of Atara, northwest of Ramallah.

The colonists stormed the ‘Jabal al-Khirba’ area at the entrance to the town, erected a ninth tent, and installed new water tanks and an electrical transformer to light the outpost. They intend to seize it for colonial expansion purposes.

A colonist and his sheep raided a vineyard belonging to Adham Lafi in the town, after breaking its lock and smashing down the gate.

On August 11, a number of settlers established a colonial outpost on an area of approximately 25 dunams (six acres) and paved dirt roads.

It is worth noting that the Jabal al-Khirba area, which covers an area of 2,000 dunams, is an archaeological site frequently raided by settlers as part of a colonial policy aimed at displacing Palestinian citizens.

Settlers have attempted to establish 15 new colonial outposts since the beginning of last July, predominantly agricultural and pastoral.

Five of these outposts are located in the Hebron Governorate, two in each of Salfit, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Jericho, one in Tubas, and another in Jenin.

Palestinian detainee Musab Al-Eida, 20, was pronounced dead on Monday after succumbing to critical injuries sustained when he was shot by Israeli forces last Thursday in the centre of Hebron.

The Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs informed the Ministry of Health of El-Aida’s death, confirming that he’d succumbed to severe wounds inflicted by live fire in the Tel Rumeida area of central Hebron.

Israeli forces stationed at the military checkpoint in Tel Rumeida had opened live fire on Al-Eida, critically injuring him before detaining him while he was wounded.

The Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement that Al-Eida was pronounced dead at Israel’s Shaare Zedek Hospital, which had notified his family.

He had been shot by Israeli forces on 21st August and subsequently detained, with his detention extended yesterday at Ofer prison despite his critical condition.

The two institutions described the shooting as an attempted field execution, similar to the targeting of other Palestinians who were later killed.

They added that Al-Eida’s death is part of the ongoing pattern of Israeli crimes, including extrajudicial killings, which have escalated during the ongoing genocidal war over the past two years.